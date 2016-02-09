Morrie's Buffalo Ford
Excellent experience
I worked with Jim Zabal and had a very positive experience. The process was seemless from trade-in to paperwork. I would recommend Morrie's Ford and Jim Zabel for any used care purchaser.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good, complete sales presentation
Jim Zabel was knowledgeable and forthright in presenting the assets of the vehicles and the basic differences between the models.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pour customer service
Sales guy seemed only concerned with how I should fill out the survey after the sale was complete. After the sale was complete several calls to my salesman went unanswered. Messages left for the new car sales manager were never answered. Very dissapointed in the lack of communication from salesman....never did hear from the manager. I would not advise making the drive to Buffalo.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New F150
Curt and the rest of the crew were great. Easy experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Buyer Happy! -Quick and Easy!
I had been driving the lot just browsing vehicles as my salesman Travis introduced himself and assisted in searching for a vehicle I had seen advertised.. while the search turned up the particular vehicle wasn't on the lot currently; I was able to view another.. Travis was very patient, as I test drove and left the dealership to return less than 10 minutes later changing my mind not to wait for the other vehicle expected to be returned in a few days. The financing process was quick and easy, I'm very pleased as my browsing turned into a very quick purchase, Managers and service department were very accommodating in the process as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experiance !
Mike S. did a wonderful job !. Kept in contact with us, answered all our questions and exceeded all our expectations. Couldn't have asked for a better buying experience. Would buy from Morrie's Buffalo Ford again !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wilson at Morrie's Buffalo Ford is a true Buy Happy car guy, Thanks Wilson.
Wilson was a no pressure salesman who's focus was not on selling me a car but helping me find the Ford I was looking for with a focus on our needs and timing. Wilson found us a variety of vehicles, colors and options to look at and test drive. Wilson had good product knowledge and made us feel like he enjoyed working with us. Our experience with the finance representative was painless, he was respectful and spent the time to get us the best financing option. I am happy to say I now have a "Go to Guy" and dealership for my next vehicle search and we will definitely go back to Morrie's in Buffalo to work with Wilson and his team, Thank you for my Buy Happy experience. I am happy to recommend Wilson and your dealership to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used 2011 Edge purchase
Friendly, helpful sales staff. We are happy with the overall experience with a few exceptions. We waited over an hour to close on the vehicle when we had an appointment, we left with half a tank of gas, and the passenger rear tire indicator light came on after a few miles and the tire was 8 pounds low on air.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very friendly Dealership!!
The Dealership is very friendly and easy to work with. The offer the best pricing and have a good, competent staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Morrie's was a great experience
I worked with Curt in sales who found one of the last remaining 2011 SEL sedans in a color choice we wanted. In comparison, our local Luther Ford dealership told us that there were no 2011s to be found, and didn't even try to find us one. Curt explained the Morrie's Buy Happy plan, and I was impressed. Unlike the previous reviewer, I am not aware of any charge for this plan (free oil changes for 3 years, unlimited powertrain warranty, free car washes, etc). Morrie's employees are paid the same for every vehicle they sell, so the advertised price on all cars is $100 over invoice. Since there was $2750 cash back on 2011s, we paid a fair price. All in all, our Morrie's experience was a positive one, and I foresee us purchasing our next vehicle from one of their dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
bad serice and lots of gimmicks
I applied for a credit for a new mustang 2011 with my car as the down payment and no cash just my car. they call me in a few day that they find several banks that they can give me the loan, I whent to the dealer, managers floor and the financial guy, after we set the contract they printed and I found the "BUY HAPPY PLAN" is an optional plan and I ask to remove it and they inlcuded again for aprox $1500.00 or so, it unlcudes lots of services that I didnt whant it but they put it with out my consent, so they remove it and it took me more than an hour to make them do it, they get cranky. I ask for a calculator to see my monthly expenses, bills, carf paymenet, insurance etc. the finance guy when to get me one and he trow it on the desk that was very rude and then late ron he let, later on the sales manager was asking for that guy, and late ron he show up and I ask he were he was and hi told me very up set with very rude tone, I didnt eate since this morning so I went to the fridge to throw some food on my face I am very hungry, later on they ask me for $1600.00 cash up front and I told them that wasnt the deal that we were agree, so they told me, we are not goint to pay you to drive a new car, even more rude the sales manager too. so I decide to cancel this deal and I leave the dealer, I got an a horrible experience, bad service, gimmiks and lies....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
