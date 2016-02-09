1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I applied for a credit for a new mustang 2011 with my car as the down payment and no cash just my car. they call me in a few day that they find several banks that they can give me the loan, I whent to the dealer, managers floor and the financial guy, after we set the contract they printed and I found the "BUY HAPPY PLAN" is an optional plan and I ask to remove it and they inlcuded again for aprox $1500.00 or so, it unlcudes lots of services that I didnt whant it but they put it with out my consent, so they remove it and it took me more than an hour to make them do it, they get cranky. I ask for a calculator to see my monthly expenses, bills, carf paymenet, insurance etc. the finance guy when to get me one and he trow it on the desk that was very rude and then late ron he let, later on the sales manager was asking for that guy, and late ron he show up and I ask he were he was and hi told me very up set with very rude tone, I didnt eate since this morning so I went to the fridge to throw some food on my face I am very hungry, later on they ask me for $1600.00 cash up front and I told them that wasnt the deal that we were agree, so they told me, we are not goint to pay you to drive a new car, even more rude the sales manager too. so I decide to cancel this deal and I leave the dealer, I got an a horrible experience, bad service, gimmiks and lies.... Read more