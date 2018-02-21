Skip to main content
Tanner Nissan

620 W Washington St, Brainerd, MN 56401
Customer Reviews of Tanner Nissan

Brianna Brenner

by Brianna on 02/21/2018

Tanner is a great place to get a new vehicle. Craig Paul helped me & he is amazing with answering any questions, not leaving anything our you would wanna know about the vehicle youre purchasing. I would recommend him to anyone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
