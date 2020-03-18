service Rating

This dealership is run by [non-permissible content removed]. I would not recommend bringing your car here for recalls, service bulletins, or any other maintenance. This is your typical service center that takes advantage of people (especially women) who are uneducated about cars. First there was the runaround to even get my oil consumption test done. The first appointment I had, I left the dealership with NO instructions and not even a receipt. My receipt was later mailed to me with NO information on it pertaining to the oil consumption test they were running. When I came back past the 1100 mileage, they tried to pin the miscommunication on me but I had documentation to prove that I was not properly informed. They didn't even have the information on the service bulletin/recall issue when I came in the first time. They cheated me on my oil consumption test when we finally got to completing it. They outright lied and told me that my car "passed" the test. I did not witness the oil levels before they sealed them during Phase 1 of the test (I would recommend doing this). I did not witness them checking the dipstick during Phase 2 of the test (I would recommend doing this as well). If I had done so, I'm sure I would have seen that they overfilled my engine with the motor oil so that the test would pass. They were extremely vague in answering the questions I had and told me that it's "normal" to have to put a quart of oil in my car between oil changes. I also had an issue with my breaks while I was there. I contacted corporate and that was a complete circus. In the end, they wanted to "make it up to me" by changing my breaks and servicing my rotors for free. They did that to try and shut me up so that they wouldn't have to deal with the oil consumption issue. They figured I'd be happy and continue getting my car serviced there because they "made it up to me" when in reality, they did that so that I wouldn't press the oil consumption issue which would cost there dealership a lot of time to fix (supposedly a month). Read more