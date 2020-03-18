Worked with Phillip Pryor at Walser Toyota Bloomington. Genuine, honest, not sales-pitchy, no pressure, and even worked out some extras for us to make the purchase more attractive. Wonderful to work with and most highly recommend!
I will never recommend anyone to buy a car from Walser Toyota. During the buying process we were bullied into signing a service contract under the guise we could cancel at anytime. Not true!! The service contract added an additional $50 to our monthly payments which we did not want. We had to call and for 2 weeks and demand for our contract to be cancelled. The second issue, we were given two keys for our car when we drove off the lot. We realized one key was not for our car. We had asked to have our second key found/replaced and we were told no way. If we want a second key it will cost us over $400 to have replaced - we didn’t lose the key, they did. I will never buy from there again and I have been sure to tell my family/friends of the horrible experience we have had.
We bought a used 2010 Toyota Sienna in March 2019. The van had "perfect maintenance records," one owner, reasonable miles and had "passed the Walser inspection with flying colors!" As soon as the snow melted we noticed a sound, three visits to the mechanic later they said they were shocked because they wouldn't expect it on a van like this, but that all that was left that could explain the noise was that it needed a transmission rebuild!
When we had discussed buying the extra warranty at Walser our salesperson said (and I pretty much quote), "It's really up to you, with a van this age you could run into the automatic doors stopping working or other typical issues that an almost 10 year old van would have, but it's not like a toyota with this service record and milage is gonna need a new transmission or anything crazy like that!" We decided we'd owned toyotas for years and we'd assume the reasonable age related wear and tear costs and forgo the warranty.
When we got the quote from the transmission place (at least $2500 for labor plus whatever parts) I called Walser's service department and our salesperson both. The service department said the only thing they could do was put in a Toyota rebuilt transmission for $5500, the salesperson said he'd text me the number for a transmission place he's heard good things about and wished me luck. I reached out via email to Walser and asked again what they would do to back their sale... I got an automated message and no follow up.
When the transmission was done, our bill was $5000. Making our $13,000 used 2010 minivan into a $18,000 used minivan... just months after we'd purchased it from Walser. Shame on them for not taking any responsibility or wanting to do right. I will NEVER go back and will tell everyone I know never to trust this dealership. This gives used cars a bad name. So disappointing.
Great teamwork by Kela Smith and John Diffley. John really got to know us on a personal level and was real down to earth. Like a good friend should be he helped us make the right choice for us. We walked out of there with a great RAV4. Much appreciated guys. Wish I could leave some emojis.
When I walked into the dealership to test drive the vehicle I was interested in, I asked a woman at the front desk to pair me with a salesperson that she would want her own daughter to work with. She took a look around and paired me with Jeff Schultz. From the test drive to signing the paperwork, Jeff made the buying process feel unpressured and stress free( as much as possible when buying a car). I drove away with the car that I wanted. I would highly recommend requesting to work with Jeff when you walk in to Walser Toyota!
Did all the negotiations over email and phone from CA and settled on a deal. Flew in for the weekend and had a new car waiting for us. All the paperwork was ready. A few signatures and we were off in a shiny new car. No other dealership in the area could even match the price. And a huge thanks to Kela Smith for the most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had. He was professional, knowledgable and courteous. Ask for Kela and I can assure you of a good deal and a wonderful experience
A truly GREAT experience with our recent 2016 Tundra purchase. Sam Coler provide top notch customer service. We will make Sam at Walser in Bloomington our first stop in all our future car buying activities.
This dealership is run by [non-permissible content removed]. I would not recommend bringing your car here for recalls, service bulletins, or any other maintenance. This is your typical service center that takes advantage of people (especially women) who are uneducated about cars.
First there was the runaround to even get my oil consumption test done. The first appointment I had, I left the dealership with NO instructions and not even a receipt. My receipt was later mailed to me with NO information on it pertaining to the oil consumption test they were running. When I came back past the 1100 mileage, they tried to pin the miscommunication on me but I had documentation to prove that I was not properly informed. They didn't even have the information on the service bulletin/recall issue when I came in the first time.
They cheated me on my oil consumption test when we finally got to completing it. They outright lied and told me that my car "passed" the test. I did not witness the oil levels before they sealed them during Phase 1 of the test (I would recommend doing this). I did not witness them checking the dipstick during Phase 2 of the test (I would recommend doing this as well). If I had done so, I'm sure I would have seen that they overfilled my engine with the motor oil so that the test would pass. They were extremely vague in answering the questions I had and told me that it's "normal" to have to put a quart of oil in my car between oil changes.
I also had an issue with my breaks while I was there. I contacted corporate and that was a complete circus. In the end, they wanted to "make it up to me" by changing my breaks and servicing my rotors for free. They did that to try and shut me up so that they wouldn't have to deal with the oil consumption issue. They figured I'd be happy and continue getting my car serviced there because they "made it up to me" when in reality, they did that so that I wouldn't press the oil consumption issue which would cost there dealership a lot of time to fix (supposedly a month).
Test drive was a five minute around the block set route affair on city streets. No highway, no hills, no twists or turns. Zero chance to properly evaluate the vehicle. And no haggle pricing? You can do much better pretty much anywhere else without breaking a sweat. They sell lots of cars --- but none to savvy shoppers.
I have a Toyota Yaris that had a bent left front wheel. I asked the dealership replace the left front wheel as it was causing a vibration. When I picked up the vehicle, the vibration was still occurring. According to the dealership notes, the left rear wheel was replaced, which was not what I asked and was not the problem wheel. When attempting to reason with the service manager, he claimed that the discrepancy came after a tire rotation, even though I never asked for it and there is no record of it. The wrong wheel was replaced and Toyota was not willing to take responsibility for their mistake. I'll never go to this dealership again unless I had the time to watch the whole job, start to finish, to see that it is done properly.
Our service agent James was extremely helpful by contacting Toyota and pleading our case to them regarding a dead hybrid battery. Our warranty of 8 years had just run out in April (2014) and he offered to contact them to see if they would offer a goodwill gesture to pay for the new battery. All in all, James' proactive steps saved us nearly $4,000.00 and our final bill was only $180.00 for labor. Not only that, but our car was ready days before the original estimate. They also sent a late night shuttle to our house even though their shuttle service was nearly done for the night.
My first time purchase From Walser Toyota was very satisfying. Dealing with Derek B. & Robb E. was easy and I appreciate how freindly and professional they were with me. Also, got a fair deal on my trade in.
I purchased a 2013 Toyota Venza from Alex M. Alex is the best sales person that I have ever worked with. Absoultely no pressure and a very relaxed envirnoment. I would recommend Alex at Walser Toyota to anyone in the car market. Great Job and keep up the great work!
I've been dealing with Spike for 6 years...just leased my 3rd Toyota.
Not only is Spike an honest salesman, he applies no pressure and has a great sense of humor.
Over the years I have dealt with several dealers in the MSP area and was either treated as an incompetent shopper, or a female who probably couldn't afford a new car anyway.
Walser Toyota rates 10 stars in customer service and trying to please...and service AFTER purchasing the vehicle is the BEST ever.
I will shop nowhere else....and I highy recommend Spike as your salesperson!
I just bought a new Prius C from Walser Bloomington.
My salesperson was Bob S.
He was incredibly helpful in answering all my questions and took extra time to explain how the car works, as this is my first Prius.
They did a great job.
This dealership took 5 hours to complete the purchas process for one and when my son got home with the car and found a speaker blown had the guile to tell him they wouldn't fix it unless he bought a service policy.
For the cost of a cheap door speaker they ruined a future relationship.
I called Walser Bloomington Toyota after being igneored by two other local dealers who didn't seem interested even when I asked them what I had to do to make a purchase.
Young saleslady Regan took the call, had a car ready to test drive for me at the end of day.
She assisted me in FedExing paperwork to Virginia for my travelling wife to sign.
Walser even rewrote my paperwork to give me Toyota $500 VIP bonus after original papers were signed.
These people are very good and very nice to work with.
