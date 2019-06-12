Bloomington Chrysler Jeep Dodge

sales Rating

Fantastic experience with no pressure twice over!

by HarrisonD on 12/06/2019

Brian P. gave us the best service imaginable. We got our Jeep Compass from him a few months ago. Between the quality of the vehicle and especially the quality of service Brian gave us, we decided to consider replacing our other vehicle. Once again Brian and the crew at Bloomington CJDR came through and helped us trade in our old vehicle and take home a new 2020 Cherokee! Through the whole process we never once felt pressured into something that wasn’t right for us. It’s a very different car buying experience than the usual pressure tactics. We were made aware of all the specials, provided with all the info we needed on the options available to us, and allowed the time and privacy to discuss amongst ourselves. When we made our decisions we were done with the paperwork quickly and on our way! I highly recommend this dealership if you’re in the market for a new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Avoid at all costs

by CyndyR on 12/26/2018

The finance department (1 guy) never responds and is rude. I bought my Jeep from here and also the extended warranty. Now that I have sold my Jeep, I want to get a partial refund on the warranty (as was promised) but I can't get the Mr. Tosca to return my emails or phone calls. And apparently no one else at the dealership can help me. I used to think this was a great dealership - I've bought 3 cars here - but now I realize they are good at selling cars but suck at following through on their promises. Don't fall for their act.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Professional, Courteous and Great Sales department

by mlebben on 06/13/2013

Bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee from this dealership yesterday and found the staff to be very focused on making certain that we had the right car at the right price. This was one of the best car buying experiences that I have had and will definitely be purchasing from these folks again for my next Jeep. If you choose to visit this facility, ask for Ben N. or David H.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

honest and friendly

by rialane on 04/03/2013

always on time and no surprises, nice new service waiting area with computers ect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

great people

by rialane on 04/03/2013

bought 4 cars from them and always been very fair and honest. Giving me the best deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Overpriced Parts/Service & Inadequate Maintenance Service

by 6thjeep on 12/07/2010

My hometown dealer would replace my 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Key for $151+tax (with free programming). The BLOOMINGTON JEEP dealer wanted to charge me ~$100 more in parts and ~$68 more in labor. Also on a different occasion this dealer neglected to tell me that their oil change department DOES NOT cover all maintenance required by the warranty/service book.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
