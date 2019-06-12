sales Rating

Brian P. gave us the best service imaginable. We got our Jeep Compass from him a few months ago. Between the quality of the vehicle and especially the quality of service Brian gave us, we decided to consider replacing our other vehicle. Once again Brian and the crew at Bloomington CJDR came through and helped us trade in our old vehicle and take home a new 2020 Cherokee! Through the whole process we never once felt pressured into something that wasn’t right for us. It’s a very different car buying experience than the usual pressure tactics. We were made aware of all the specials, provided with all the info we needed on the options available to us, and allowed the time and privacy to discuss amongst ourselves. When we made our decisions we were done with the paperwork quickly and on our way! I highly recommend this dealership if you’re in the market for a new vehicle! Read more