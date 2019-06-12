Fantastic experience with no pressure twice over!
by 12/06/2019on
Brian P. gave us the best service imaginable. We got our Jeep Compass from him a few months ago. Between the quality of the vehicle and especially the quality of service Brian gave us, we decided to consider replacing our other vehicle. Once again Brian and the crew at Bloomington CJDR came through and helped us trade in our old vehicle and take home a new 2020 Cherokee! Through the whole process we never once felt pressured into something that wasn’t right for us. It’s a very different car buying experience than the usual pressure tactics. We were made aware of all the specials, provided with all the info we needed on the options available to us, and allowed the time and privacy to discuss amongst ourselves. When we made our decisions we were done with the paperwork quickly and on our way! I highly recommend this dealership if you’re in the market for a new vehicle!
Avoid at all costs
by 12/26/2018on
The finance department (1 guy) never responds and is rude. I bought my Jeep from here and also the extended warranty. Now that I have sold my Jeep, I want to get a partial refund on the warranty (as was promised) but I can't get the Mr. Tosca to return my emails or phone calls. And apparently no one else at the dealership can help me. I used to think this was a great dealership - I've bought 3 cars here - but now I realize they are good at selling cars but suck at following through on their promises. Don't fall for their act.
Professional, Courteous and Great Sales department
by 06/13/2013on
Bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee from this dealership yesterday and found the staff to be very focused on making certain that we had the right car at the right price. This was one of the best car buying experiences that I have had and will definitely be purchasing from these folks again for my next Jeep. If you choose to visit this facility, ask for Ben N. or David H.
honest and friendly
by 04/03/2013on
always on time and no surprises, nice new service waiting area with computers ect.
great people
by 04/03/2013on
bought 4 cars from them and always been very fair and honest. Giving me the best deal
Overpriced Parts/Service & Inadequate Maintenance Service
by 12/07/2010on
My hometown dealer would replace my 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Key for $151+tax (with free programming). The BLOOMINGTON JEEP dealer wanted to charge me ~$100 more in parts and ~$68 more in labor. Also on a different occasion this dealer neglected to tell me that their oil change department DOES NOT cover all maintenance required by the warranty/service book.