Lake Country Toyota
Customer Reviews of Lake Country Toyota
Great Staff
by 02/05/2020on
We recently purchased a used vehicle from Derek. He was a lot of fun to work with! We happened to make our actual purchase on Derek's day off and Chad stepped right up to help us! Great service guys and thanks for the new wheels!
Patient Salesman
by 09/04/2018on
I just wanted to give a shout out for Dan Bradford who helped get me into a nice used Honda CV-R. He took multiple test drives with me in the Honda and the Rav4, and patiently waited the 2-3 days of my car shopping reassuring me that he understood that it was a big purchase. It's a nice dealership that I'm sure I'll be happy in working with in the future as needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Service! Stay clear
by 06/15/2017on
Bought a vehicle with a payoff quote on my trade.. here I am over a month later and they never mailed the check in on my trade in... I have late fees and dinging my credit because of them!! Stay clear! Called four times now they keep promising to fix but here we are getting screwed over! Horrible customer service.. Blames my bank.. for having multiple PO boxes. not taking responsibility. what a joke.. unprofessional.. such a huge waste of my time. You would think that they could have made some effort to make things right, apologize to me for having to call 5 times now...I won't be back to buy another vehicle from them.. that is for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
4 Runner Purchase
by 05/24/2017on
Once again Aaron Warner came through for us. He listened to what we were looking for and helped us find the perfect vehicle. We drove home in a 4 Runner. It is perfect. Thanks again, Lake Country Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing
by 05/19/2017on
The salesman, Aaron Warner, was a pleasure to work with. He listened to our needs and helped us in finding the vehicle to lease to meet those needs and more. The leasing experience with Josh was also a pleasure. Will return to Lake Country for our vehicle needs.
3 and counting
by 03/02/2017on
I just purchased my 3rd Corolla from Lake Country Toyota. They are so wonderful! Never will I go anywhere else. Very friendly, helpful, knowledgeable. Love the updated safety features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat Customers
by 11/08/2015on
Our first Lake Country Toyota purchase went so smoothly that when we found ourselves suddenly needing to replace our other car a year and a half later, there was no hesitation returning to Lake Country. We appreciate being able to review the available used car inventory online, allowing us to research the vehicles on our own. Our online inquiry received prompt attention, and each subsequent call and meeting with Corey was handled professionally. Both of our purchasing experiences at Lake Country were excellent -- low key, no high pressure sales. The two years of free oil changes and lifetime of free car washes are a nice perk.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 04/10/2015on
I had a great experience with lake country Toyota Baxter, MN. They were helpful and very kind. The only place I will ever go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership! Outstanding Salesman!
by 04/08/2015on
I would highly recommend Lake Country Toyota in Baxter, MN. Jeff Isom is an outstanding salesman that we really enjoyed every moment from our initial meeting, vehicle purchase as well as continued after purchase customer service. A++++
GREAT place to buy a car!
by 02/11/2015on
When buying a car long distance as we did from Brian Salisbury at Lake Country Toyota, a number of things come into play. Brian had the car we were looking for. The pictures on the website were of good enough quality so cosmetically we knew that it was worth the trip to further inspect it. You made it possible for the car to remain unsold until we got there to test drive it. You knew we were going to buy the car but still allowed an adjustment in price in our favor. You went out of your way to helpful and friendly. The whole process at Lake Country Toyota was very satisfactory to us. Thank you for a great car buying experience. John and Ruth Hartzell - Wisconsin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent dealership!
by 11/18/2013on
My experience with Lake Country Toyota has been EXCELLENT! I purchased my 2013 Toyota Sienna from Brian and Cory. They were extremely patient, not pushy, very informed and all-round wonderful to deal with! I feel I was given a fair deal. Working with the Business Manager Bob L. and the General Manager Josh M., they answered any questions and patiently explained every charge. Nothing was too trivial for them to clarify. In the past, at other dealerships, I had been charged questionable items and was just told to accept it and that was it! This dealership strives to make the deal as fair as possible and make the customer pleased with it's services. They are WONDERFUL! Since my purchase, the service continues with car washes, reminders of scheduled maintenance and welcoming smiles. I LOVE this dealership and definitely recommend it to everyone. Even their non-sales staff are friendly. Brett, a nice young employee helped me with the car wash. Everyone goes out of their way to welcome me and I know I made the right choice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
One of my best buying experiences in 50 years.
by 08/27/2013on
Today I bought a Tundra at Lake Country Toyota. This was the culmination of working with Sales and Lease Consultant Cory W. He made the whole experience an excellent one. There were no surprises. There was no haggling. I had compared my experience to similar Toyota Dealership and this was by far the best. My wife would say I'm a pretty hard person to please but this experience was exceptionally good for me. Good job Cory and good job Lake Country Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I am lucky I got away before I got scammed !
by 10/20/2012on
I did my research regarding what make / model I wanted to buy and decided on a Tacoma - I called around with the target price that came up as best price in my research . I spoke to an internet sales manager at toyota baxter - and it was agreed that he would match the price from my research of 20820+tax-out of the door and i told him that i would come along with my wife the following monday- When I got there, He sat me down and worked up a deal, firstly instead of the '13 he tried to pass me the '12 model, then he agree that he would give me the 13 and gave me a written quote, which I agreed to purchase and when i went back to seal the deal, the price changed from 20820 to 21872+.. with the explaination that he made a mistake !and to add insult to injury he could not now offer me the color or the specs we originally agreed ! I walked out as i had not yet paid any money down - I was a cash buyer and I was ready to buy ..! Never again will I go to this crooked dealership! I would rather get an alternative, if i can pay cash , i can go anywhere- dont need [non-permissible content removed]! I dont get an option to give a minus rating ..shame !
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nice Dealer
by 07/15/2012on
Purchased our truck at Lake Country a year ago. Since then have been in several times for complimentary service on the new vehicle and for our other Toyota. We were treated very well throughout our purchase, and would even say they went above and beyond finding the vehicle we wanted. In fact, several friends and family have purchased from this dealer with similar experience being very good. Salespeople are not pushy, answer questions, and are very accomodating. Very clean dealership with soda and popcorn. Nice television in the waiting room, and a good service department. I recomend this dealer to everyone in our area. I believe they truly appreciate your business unlike some other dealerships in Baxter. The final transaction with our purchase went very smooth. All documents were ready to go and it went quickly. The vehicle delivery took quite awhile since all operations of the vehicle were explained in detail and questions were answered. Thanks again Lake Country
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEVER AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 02/29/2012on
Words cannot describe how upset I am with this dealer. I will never refer a friend or family member. Here are a few highlights from the low-rate help that I received. I drove 2.5 hours from Minneapolis to purchase an FJ Cruiser. I left after work and arrived around 8pm. Upon first walking into the dealership they initially seemed friendly, however they didnt even offer me something to drink or any sort of courtesy. Upon initial inspection of the vehicle I noticed that the vehicle had exactly one 1/4 of a tank of gas. When I asked if this was normal for a vehicle to be purchased with only a 1/4 tank of gas, they stated, "we only guarantee 1/4 tank." This almost made me walk out if I wouldnt have driven so far. I remember the days of driving off the lot with a gift bag, a hand shake, and a full tank of gas, this dealer provided me with neither without my anger. I stated this was a deal breaker and disrespectful for someone purchasing a 20k+ vehicle as well as for someone who drove 2.5 hours. They filled up the tank. After what I felt to be rather deceptive financing practices trying to lead me to believe I had to purchase 3 additional packages ( I am a manager at a bank and I know better ) I ended up purchasing an additional warranty and a clear coat protection package. Because I purchased this warranty I naturally wanted to see the "Toyota Certified" service record in which they stated they would fax me first thing the following morning since their service center was closed. Now two days after jumping through all their hoops I was still without the service record that I needed to make sure that I maintained the vehicle so i would not result in a voided warranty. I texted the salesman and explained to him that I still was without my service record that was supposed to be to me the prior day, he became belligerent telling me I need to listen and he is "trying" and they are "doing their best"......I was in shock. Finally the next day I received the record which is generic at best so I will be paying for my own inspection to make sure the vehicle is up to par. Next, the clear coat protection I purchased I was told they would have P&L call me, two weeks later I again contact the salesman and he texts me this: "Eric, it is P&L auto, call them and schedule an appointment here is the number and youll need to fax them a copy of your receipt and they will bill us." Excuse me? Shouldnt you handle this for me? Why am I doing this when this was what you said YOU would do? So I am calling them. Now two weeks into this vehicle I have noticed some chipped glass which could be from me so I am replacing it through my insurance however I have also had to patch to tires that had started losing pressure two days after I made the purchase. Now there is no way to be certain this was there prior to me purchasing this vehicle however after the horrible experience I have had thus far I will assume it was an issue before. I am a 20 something male who will be making many more vehicle purchases as well as many many friends so this is why I am compelled to write this terrible review of this staff and dealership. This is my first review I have ever written and couldnt keep myself after this angering experience. TO TOP IT OFF I JUST RECEIVED AN EMAIL FROM THE SALESMAN ASKING FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY REFERRALS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JOKE.COM
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No