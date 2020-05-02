sales Rating

Words cannot describe how upset I am with this dealer. I will never refer a friend or family member. Here are a few highlights from the low-rate help that I received. I drove 2.5 hours from Minneapolis to purchase an FJ Cruiser. I left after work and arrived around 8pm. Upon first walking into the dealership they initially seemed friendly, however they didnt even offer me something to drink or any sort of courtesy. Upon initial inspection of the vehicle I noticed that the vehicle had exactly one 1/4 of a tank of gas. When I asked if this was normal for a vehicle to be purchased with only a 1/4 tank of gas, they stated, "we only guarantee 1/4 tank." This almost made me walk out if I wouldnt have driven so far. I remember the days of driving off the lot with a gift bag, a hand shake, and a full tank of gas, this dealer provided me with neither without my anger. I stated this was a deal breaker and disrespectful for someone purchasing a 20k+ vehicle as well as for someone who drove 2.5 hours. They filled up the tank. After what I felt to be rather deceptive financing practices trying to lead me to believe I had to purchase 3 additional packages ( I am a manager at a bank and I know better ) I ended up purchasing an additional warranty and a clear coat protection package. Because I purchased this warranty I naturally wanted to see the "Toyota Certified" service record in which they stated they would fax me first thing the following morning since their service center was closed. Now two days after jumping through all their hoops I was still without the service record that I needed to make sure that I maintained the vehicle so i would not result in a voided warranty. I texted the salesman and explained to him that I still was without my service record that was supposed to be to me the prior day, he became belligerent telling me I need to listen and he is "trying" and they are "doing their best"......I was in shock. Finally the next day I received the record which is generic at best so I will be paying for my own inspection to make sure the vehicle is up to par. Next, the clear coat protection I purchased I was told they would have P&L call me, two weeks later I again contact the salesman and he texts me this: "Eric, it is P&L auto, call them and schedule an appointment here is the number and youll need to fax them a copy of your receipt and they will bill us." Excuse me? Shouldnt you handle this for me? Why am I doing this when this was what you said YOU would do? So I am calling them. Now two weeks into this vehicle I have noticed some chipped glass which could be from me so I am replacing it through my insurance however I have also had to patch to tires that had started losing pressure two days after I made the purchase. Now there is no way to be certain this was there prior to me purchasing this vehicle however after the horrible experience I have had thus far I will assume it was an issue before. I am a 20 something male who will be making many more vehicle purchases as well as many many friends so this is why I am compelled to write this terrible review of this staff and dealership. This is my first review I have ever written and couldnt keep myself after this angering experience. TO TOP IT OFF I JUST RECEIVED AN EMAIL FROM THE SALESMAN ASKING FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY REFERRALS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JOKE.COM Read more