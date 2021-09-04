Skip to main content
Austin Ford Lincoln

2701 W Oakland Ave, Austin, MN 55912
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Austin Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Edge Titanium

by Blohm22 on 04/09/2021

I used to work with a sales man that’s no longer with the company. But I’ve always worked with Steve also and he really knows how to make you feel welcome and feel cared for and does everything in his power to get you the best deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Ford F150

by JDCoats on 01/17/2018

Absolutely wonderful service all the way around. I felt assured in every step of my purchase. I’m so happy with my new truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Paul

by Swaniee on 12/04/2017

I enjoyed prompt, friendly service. I was encouraged to make an appt for a recall issue. Very good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
22 cars in stock
0 new15 used7 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Tahoe
Chevrolet Tahoe
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

