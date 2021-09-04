Austin Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Austin Ford Lincoln
Edge Titanium
by 04/09/2021on
I used to work with a sales man that’s no longer with the company. But I’ve always worked with Steve also and he really knows how to make you feel welcome and feel cared for and does everything in his power to get you the best deal
2017 Ford F150
by 01/17/2018on
Absolutely wonderful service all the way around. I felt assured in every step of my purchase. I’m so happy with my new truck!
Paul
by 12/04/2017on
I enjoyed prompt, friendly service. I was encouraged to make an appt for a recall issue. Very good service.
