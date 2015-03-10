Skip to main content
Atwater Ford

507 Pleasant Ave W, Atwater, MN 56209
Today 7:45 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
7:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
7:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
7:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
7:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
7:45 AM - 2:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Atwater Ford

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Truck paradise

by KevinPaige on 10/03/2015

We have purchased three vehicles from Atwater Ford. Two trucks, which we love, and one used car. Patrick, the owner, and Ryan were extremely helpful in guiding us through the process. We will definitely be repeat customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Atwater Ford

by Randcvs on 10/03/2015

Earlier this summer we bought our third Explorer from Pat Walsh at Atwater Ford. Pat went out of his way to make sure we found the right Explorer. It is beautiful ruby red and we couldn't be happier. Pat was great to work with as always. He was very good about explaining the features and making sure we were happy. We highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
