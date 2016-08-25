1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Gene Butman to purchase a used truck. I paid asking price for the truck which totaled to over $40k. I left the dealership with one key and less than a quarter tank of gas, both unacceptable at this price level. I called the next day about acquiring an additional key. My salesman Dan Gregway said that he would locate a key for me at cost, $20 and labor. I drove 45 minutes to the dealership, waited an hour for them to program a new key all for them to tell me the key would cost me $272. Thats the price any Ford dealership would charge. The service man told me that he didnt understand why I was being charged for something that shouldve come with the car anyway. I agreed but was willing to pay the $20 + labor. I went back to my salesman to discuss the price discrepancy. He told me that he only made $200 off of the truck and that he tried to tell me discretely over the phone to try other options. Good customer service is the key to repeat business. I wasted a total of 2.5 hrs of my time, all to leave unsatisfied and with no options to resolve the matter. Read more