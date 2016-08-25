Gene Butman Ford
Customer Reviews of Gene Butman Ford
Poor customer service
by 08/25/2016on
I went to Gene Butman to purchase a used truck. I paid asking price for the truck which totaled to over $40k. I left the dealership with one key and less than a quarter tank of gas, both unacceptable at this price level. I called the next day about acquiring an additional key. My salesman Dan Gregway said that he would locate a key for me at cost, $20 and labor. I drove 45 minutes to the dealership, waited an hour for them to program a new key all for them to tell me the key would cost me $272. Thats the price any Ford dealership would charge. The service man told me that he didnt understand why I was being charged for something that shouldve come with the car anyway. I agreed but was willing to pay the $20 + labor. I went back to my salesman to discuss the price discrepancy. He told me that he only made $200 off of the truck and that he tried to tell me discretely over the phone to try other options. Good customer service is the key to repeat business. I wasted a total of 2.5 hrs of my time, all to leave unsatisfied and with no options to resolve the matter.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A good buying experience
by 03/10/2016on
I had a great experience at Gene Butman Ford. I worked with Josh Belisle to get a new 2015 Edge. He was great work with and made double effort to give you a competitive price. Thank you josh and I love my Edge
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Josh with Gene Butman Ford
by 03/08/2016on
I wanted to take a minute to express my gratitude to the Gene Butman staff, but especially to our salesman, Josh Belisle. He made the process of leasing a vehicle effortless. We were new parents and needed an upgrade to a more reliable vehicle.It took me more time to put in the car seat than the actual car leasing experience. Josh and Butman Ford have a customer for life.
Thank you!
by 03/06/2016on
I just called our salesman at Gene Butman Ford. I had questions about my current lease and the 0 percent financing advertised by Ford right now. Josh, our salesman, is always so honest and up front with me. I feel like he treats me like he would his Mom. I am so thankful we switched years ago to Butman Ford. They truly care!!
Excellent experience
by 03/02/2016on
Just leased a new 2016 Fusion from Gene Butman Ford. Josh helped me find an outstanding deal. Very welcoming staff and environment. Couldn't be more satisfied with the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to buy vehicles in Ann Arbor area!
by 03/02/2016on
2011 I purchased my first new vehicle from Gene Butman Ford in Ypsilanti. It was a 100% positive experience. My salesman Josh made the entire experience very enjoyable and stress free. Absolutely no pressure at all! They are a smaller dealership compared to others close by, but I believe that's what makes them better. As a costumer you get much more attention and it truly seems that everyone is looking out for your best interests. If they don't have exactly what your looking for on their lot, they will get it! Since my first purchase in 2011, I have purchased 2 other new vehicle through Josh at Gene Butman and every time they have tried to get me all rebates and the most money for my trade-in possible. I would strongly recommend checking them out if in the area and in search of a new vehicle! They actually do appreciate your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Josh Belisle and Gene Butman Ford
by 03/02/2016on
I have been buying new vehicles from Gene Butnan Ford for a number of years. Josh Belisle Is my salesman and he always takes great care of me and my family. Our family has purchased or leased dozens of vehicles with Josh's help. We wouldn't go anywhere else for our new Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 05/02/2015on
Butman Ford fulfilled all my expectations and beyond! They had to search inventories to find my preferences. The dealer trade was flawless! Great dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, knowledgeable staff
by 04/28/2015on
Everyone at the dealer was knowledgeable and helpful Wouldn't buy anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer
by 04/28/2015on
This is a family run business and the sales staff are veterans. I just puchased a new explorer and everything was top notch from financing to demonstrating the vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great management.
by 03/23/2015on
My fiancé and I purchased a 2012 F-150 from their used car lot. We had a few set backs during the purchase, but everything worked out well in the end. The manager, Thomas Butman, treated us very well and made sure the process went well. Thanks a bunch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Explorer
by 01/16/2015on
Salesman was friendly but not pushy, he was knowledgable about the vehicle but on a question he wasn't sure of, he found the answer for me instead of giving me an answer that I wanted. The sales process was streamlined and friendly. Good place to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome As Usual
by 12/05/2014on
I have been taking my Excursion to Gene Butman Ford for 11 years. They are fast, honest and fair. I have had them do every service on my rig, I truly believe that is the reason I have 200,000 miles on the beast and going . My service Pro is Stu, It's like having a brother in the business. He know his stuff and takes great care of me every time. Thanks Gene Butman! See you in about 3,000 miles!!!
A Great Dealership
by 11/28/2014on
This is a great dealership. I recently bought a used Ford Fusion hybrid here. Jeff Myers was very helpful, organized and professional. I am very happy with my vehicle and the service I received here. I would recommend this dealership to others.
