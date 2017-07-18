5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After being in an accident with my 2004 Honda Odyssey that was a total loss, it was time to search for another. I had inquired to several. But Fischer Honda in Ypsilanti stood out.Salesman Donald Prevost-Hart contacted me and answered all my questions. My husband and I scheduled a test drive, loved it! Donald accepted my offer, worked with my financial institution,got my plates transferred, etc. He went above and beyond to make everything smooth and seem simple. He was never pushy, just very pleasant! Thank You all very much! Bonnie Curtis and family Read more