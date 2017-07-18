Customer Reviews of Fischer Honda
No pressure and I got the best deal
I shopped around, and was happy to finally get a sales person that understood my needs. Got the best deal and great customer service.
Outstanding Service
After being in an accident with my 2004 Honda Odyssey that was a total loss, it was time to search for another. I had inquired to several. But Fischer Honda in Ypsilanti stood out.Salesman Donald Prevost-Hart contacted me and answered all my questions. My husband and I scheduled a test drive, loved it! Donald accepted my offer, worked with my financial institution,got my plates transferred, etc. He went above and beyond to make everything smooth and seem simple. He was never pushy, just very pleasant! Thank You all very much! Bonnie Curtis and family
Fabulous Lease Deal
I've been a Fischer Honda customer since 1992. Working with Mike Mirza has always been an exceptional, positive, and professional experience! This lease deal was no different.
Quick and easy!
No issues purchasing my vehicle. When I arrived the paperwork was almost entirely completed; 10 - 15 minutes with the financial person to sign documents and I was driving away.
More than pleased!
My family and I had a great experience at fisher Honda. Kelli and Becky really made it painless and follow up support has been great.
