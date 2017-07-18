Skip to main content
Fischer Honda
15 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fischer Honda

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No pressure and I got the best deal

by anna1998 on 07/18/2017

I shopped around, and was happy to finally get a sales person that understood my needs. Got the best deal and great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Service

by bcurtis5 on 12/02/2015

After being in an accident with my 2004 Honda Odyssey that was a total loss, it was time to search for another. I had inquired to several. But Fischer Honda in Ypsilanti stood out.Salesman Donald Prevost-Hart contacted me and answered all my questions. My husband and I scheduled a test drive, loved it! Donald accepted my offer, worked with my financial institution,got my plates transferred, etc. He went above and beyond to make everything smooth and seem simple. He was never pushy, just very pleasant! Thank You all very much! Bonnie Curtis and family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

3 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fabulous Lease Deal

by YourCustomer on 10/21/2015

I've been a Fischer Honda customer since 1992. Working with Mike Mirza has always been an exceptional, positive, and professional experience! This lease deal was no different.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and easy!

by PATTI1112 on 08/22/2015

No issues purchasing my vehicle. When I arrived the paperwork was almost entirely completed; 10 - 15 minutes with the financial person to sign documents and I was driving away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

More than pleased!

by krick1 on 07/22/2015

My family and I had a great experience at fisher Honda. Kelli and Becky really made it painless and follow up support has been great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Fischer Honda tries to make the service experience hassle free. Ask about Free Powertrain Warranty and Free Oil Changes! Receive a complimentary car loaner if you have a Honda recall or any service over $300. Need a ride somewhere or need to be picked up? Let us know. We can help. (734) 483-0323

what sets us apart
Our goal is to make the customer experience the very best at this dealership. Shop how you want, text, email, in person. Let us know what works best for you. Ask about Free Fischer OIl changes with purchase or lease of new Honda or Certified Honda
A Fair Deal and a smooth positive car experience is what we truly aim for. Have a quote from a different dealer? A second opinion is always a great idea. We offer the benefit of FREE Fischer Oil Changes with an newly leased or purchased Honda.
We are proud and honored to receive the Honda Prestige Award every year! We are were the only Honda dealer in Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor area to receive this from Honda.
