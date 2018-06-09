I was not able to arrive in a timely manner due to traffic delays on I-94. I was greeted right away by Nichole...she zipped through the paperwork....and the mechanic began ....In no time the car was ready...complete with car wash! Thank You!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I came in for an oil change on my 2010 CR-V. I am retired and do not drive a lot so I wondered if an oil change was advisable since the last one was 6 months ago. I was told within a month I should have it done so I scheduled at mutual convenience. I discussed a possible rim leak on the right front tire and that was investigated. I also requested wiper blade inserts and that was done. This time the technician remembered to change my viscosity setting to 100% for which I was grateful. This has been forgotten during previous oil changes. Wait time was not long and, as always, everyone was pleasant to interact with. That's why I come back to this dealership. Honda is a good auto but service is so important and just for that fact I will consider a Honda again when I am ready to purchase a new vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Went in for routine scheduled maintenance and was informed by maintenance department that car needed more work than anticipated. Paid for extra work but car is now making noises it didn't make before. Not sure what to do, they also told me the tires I bought there a year ago are in need of replacement. Feel they don't really have good mechanics anymore,
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
After being in an accident with my 2004 Honda Odyssey that was a total loss, it was time to search for another. I had inquired to several. But Fischer Honda in Ypsilanti stood out.Salesman Donald Prevost-Hart contacted me and answered all my questions. My husband and I scheduled a test drive, loved it! Donald accepted my offer, worked with my financial institution,got my plates transferred, etc. He went above and beyond to make everything smooth and seem simple. He was never pushy, just very pleasant! Thank You all very much! Bonnie Curtis and family
I came in for just a change to snow tires and an oil change, but when I was told the rear break pads were shot, and that they could be replaced that day and in a hour and a half, I felt greatly relieved that I would be safe and on the road as quickly as humanly possible. I feel ver well cared for at Fischer Honda!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I traveled to the dealership at Ypsi because the dealership has better rating than the one in Ann Arbor and it turned out as great choice. They were so attentive to my request and fixed my CRV in a cheaper way, cramping the heat shield instead of replacing it, even though they could have just lie to me.
Also they made a very little mistake and when I raised question to fix it, they did not seem annoyed at all and recognized that they made the mistake and fixed it.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I've been taking my Civic to Fisher Honda for several years now and although the facilities are older than surrounding Honda dealers, the staff are wonderful. I'm always greeted with a warm welcome, and set up with their spare rental if my car is going to be longer than two hours (since I live 50 minutes away). The staff have been more than accomodating to me and my busy schedule and many occasions. And they have done an exemplary job taking care of my baby, the Civic. I'm looking into selling my car soon and buying a family member's car which, unfortunately, is not a Honda. I have to admit, I will miss the staff friendliness and the honesty of the workers. I'm dreading selling this car, as not only has it been the BEST car I've ever owned, but this service has kept it in tip-top shape for the past six years.
Fischer Honda is located downtown Ypsilanti and this is probably the smallest Honda dealership in the area. They do seem to try harder though as a result. The building and facilities are old but the staff performed an oil change on my Accord quickly and competently. I did have to make an appointment though. Last week I was told the wait would have been over an hour but with an appointment I was in/out in 15 minutes.
Fischer Honda tries to make the service experience hassle free. Ask about Free Powertrain Warranty and Free Oil Changes! Receive a complimentary car loaner if you have a Honda recall or any service over $300. Need a ride somewhere or need to be picked up? Let us know. We can help. (734) 483-0323
Our goal is to make the customer experience the very best at this dealership. Shop how you want, text, email, in person. Let us know what works best for you. Ask about Free Fischer OIl changes with purchase or lease of new Honda or Certified Honda
A Fair Deal and a smooth positive car experience is what we truly aim for. Have a quote from a different dealer? A second opinion is always a great idea. We offer the benefit of FREE Fischer Oil Changes with an newly leased or purchased Honda.
We are proud and honored to receive the Honda Prestige Award every year! We are were the only Honda dealer in Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor area to receive this from Honda.
