15 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
(844) 738-7793
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fischer Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Fischer Honda

by Hondafan09 on 09/06/2018

Great service. Honest employees. Got my vehicle and others done very quickly and efficiently. Would recommend to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
21 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

No pressure and I got the best deal

by anna1998 on 07/18/2017

I shopped around, and was happy to finally get a sales person that understood my needs. Got the best deal and great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Honda Review

by YourCustomer on 06/03/2016

I was not able to arrive in a timely manner due to traffic delays on I-94. I was greeted right away by Nichole...she zipped through the paperwork....and the mechanic began ....In no time the car was ready...complete with car wash! Thank You!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

3 Comments

service Rating

Service for CRV

by billH27 on 06/03/2016

I have a Accord and a CRV and get all my service done at the Honda dealership. I am always pleased with the service as it is prompt and with estimate. Everyone I deal with is always very courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Myself

by Xjypilotfh on 05/29/2016

Can't believe got my brake done In a hour.awnson!!thankyou!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Check up oil change 160,000

by Kskadams on 04/10/2016

Love fisher Honda service department!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Greatest Service ever

by Great3300 on 04/09/2016

Really enjoyed the quick professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on 01/21/2016

by DarbyNorfolk on 01/24/2016

I came in for an oil change on my 2010 CR-V. I am retired and do not drive a lot so I wondered if an oil change was advisable since the last one was 6 months ago. I was told within a month I should have it done so I scheduled at mutual convenience. I discussed a possible rim leak on the right front tire and that was investigated. I also requested wiper blade inserts and that was done. This time the technician remembered to change my viscosity setting to 100% for which I was grateful. This has been forgotten during previous oil changes. Wait time was not long and, as always, everyone was pleasant to interact with. That's why I come back to this dealership. Honda is a good auto but service is so important and just for that fact I will consider a Honda again when I am ready to purchase a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Not great

by Hondaelement12 on 01/11/2016

Went in for routine scheduled maintenance and was informed by maintenance department that car needed more work than anticipated. Paid for extra work but car is now making noises it didn't make before. Not sure what to do, they also told me the tires I bought there a year ago are in need of replacement. Feel they don't really have good mechanics anymore,

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Outstanding Service

by bcurtis5 on 12/02/2015

After being in an accident with my 2004 Honda Odyssey that was a total loss, it was time to search for another. I had inquired to several. But Fischer Honda in Ypsilanti stood out.Salesman Donald Prevost-Hart contacted me and answered all my questions. My husband and I scheduled a test drive, loved it! Donald accepted my offer, worked with my financial institution,got my plates transferred, etc. He went above and beyond to make everything smooth and seem simple. He was never pushy, just very pleasant! Thank You all very much! Bonnie Curtis and family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

3 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Headresearcher on 11/28/2015

I came in for just a change to snow tires and an oil change, but when I was told the rear break pads were shot, and that they could be replaced that day and in a hour and a half, I felt greatly relieved that I would be safe and on the road as quickly as humanly possible. I feel ver well cared for at Fischer Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fabulous Lease Deal

by YourCustomer on 10/21/2015

I've been a Fischer Honda customer since 1992. Working with Mike Mirza has always been an exceptional, positive, and professional experience! This lease deal was no different.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Paied off longer trip to Ypsi

by MinaLee on 10/15/2015

I traveled to the dealership at Ypsi because the dealership has better rating than the one in Ann Arbor and it turned out as great choice. They were so attentive to my request and fixed my CRV in a cheaper way, cramping the heat shield instead of replacing it, even though they could have just lie to me. Also they made a very little mistake and when I raised question to fix it, they did not seem annoyed at all and recognized that they made the mistake and fixed it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by BWPFLABS on 09/11/2015

Always fast and efficient at Fischer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied Customer

by SunshineLover1 on 09/05/2015

The Dealership performed quality work and exhibited respectful customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Quick and easy!

by PATTI1112 on 08/22/2015

No issues purchasing my vehicle. When I arrived the paperwork was almost entirely completed; 10 - 15 minutes with the financial person to sign documents and I was driving away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

More than pleased!

by krick1 on 07/22/2015

My family and I had a great experience at fisher Honda. Kelli and Becky really made it painless and follow up support has been great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service, good dealer!

by hondalady2 on 07/17/2015

I bought my Honda Accord in 2005 from Fischer Honda and have had free oil changes and great service for the last 10 years. Thanks for the great work you do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Steering shaking

by Xjypilotfh on 07/12/2015

This time this guy done excellent job on the tire . My car won't shake no more .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Staff, Great Work!

by lovemycivic3 on 08/16/2009

I've been taking my Civic to Fisher Honda for several years now and although the facilities are older than surrounding Honda dealers, the staff are wonderful. I'm always greeted with a warm welcome, and set up with their spare rental if my car is going to be longer than two hours (since I live 50 minutes away). The staff have been more than accomodating to me and my busy schedule and many occasions. And they have done an exemplary job taking care of my baby, the Civic. I'm looking into selling my car soon and buying a family member's car which, unfortunately, is not a Honda. I have to admit, I will miss the staff friendliness and the honesty of the workers. I'm dreading selling this car, as not only has it been the BEST car I've ever owned, but this service has kept it in tip-top shape for the past six years.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

Above Average Service

by eki48111 on 03/05/2008

Fischer Honda is located downtown Ypsilanti and this is probably the smallest Honda dealership in the area. They do seem to try harder though as a result. The building and facilities are old but the staff performed an oil change on my Accord quickly and competently. I did have to make an appointment though. Last week I was told the wait would have been over an hour but with an appointment I was in/out in 15 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Fischer Honda tries to make the service experience hassle free. Ask about Free Powertrain Warranty and Free Oil Changes! Receive a complimentary car loaner if you have a Honda recall or any service over $300. Need a ride somewhere or need to be picked up? Let us know. We can help. (734) 483-0323

Our goal is to make the customer experience the very best at this dealership. Shop how you want, text, email, in person. Let us know what works best for you. Ask about Free Fischer OIl changes with purchase or lease of new Honda or Certified Honda
A Fair Deal and a smooth positive car experience is what we truly aim for. Have a quote from a different dealer? A second opinion is always a great idea. We offer the benefit of FREE Fischer Oil Changes with an newly leased or purchased Honda.
We are proud and honored to receive the Honda Prestige Award every year! We are were the only Honda dealer in Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor area to receive this from Honda.
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Arabic

