service Rating

I've been taking my Civic to Fisher Honda for several years now and although the facilities are older than surrounding Honda dealers, the staff are wonderful. I'm always greeted with a warm welcome, and set up with their spare rental if my car is going to be longer than two hours (since I live 50 minutes away). The staff have been more than accomodating to me and my busy schedule and many occasions. And they have done an exemplary job taking care of my baby, the Civic. I'm looking into selling my car soon and buying a family member's car which, unfortunately, is not a Honda. I have to admit, I will miss the staff friendliness and the honesty of the workers. I'm dreading selling this car, as not only has it been the BEST car I've ever owned, but this service has kept it in tip-top shape for the past six years. Read more