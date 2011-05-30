5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm 57 years old, and have bought 21 new cars, and 8 new motorcycles in the last 25 years. Bought a new 2011 Vette from Bill, Cindy and Dave @ Rypma. The finest buying experience at ANY GM dealership. These people aren't just intelligent, they are the finest. If you're some [violative content deleted] picking up pennies, please don't waste their time. IF you know what you want, like smart honest people, don't want to get jacked around, want your questions answered with fact and honestly save yourself time from some of the greasy Grand Rapids dealers, ask for "Bill" and get the deal done cleanly-professionally. I got a better price, better service and < less crap here than ANY of the other 5 dealers that hire the desperate-untrained-unpaid and unskilled salespeople others hire. [violative content deleted] Read more