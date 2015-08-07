2.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I called this morning to inquire about pricing on a Ford Flex. We were quoted a price based on a combination of incentives AND interest rate offered from Ford Credit. Upon arrival (my wife came by herself) my wife test drove the vehicle and filled out the necessary paperwork then did the requisite wait to finalize the sale. My wife was informed that the incentives changed from the time we had called this morning to the time the paper work was submitted. Also, she was informed that the interest rate was exclusive of the incentives, meaning that the interest rate we were quoted was NEVER valid with the incentives we were quoted. This is caused by one of two things; 1. This was a bait and switch or 2. The salesman did not know what he was talking about I understand that Ford changes their incentives at the drop of a hat, but incentives can be back dated and the interest rate was NEVER to be combined with the incetives. When discussing this with the sales manager, he was unapologetic and flipant about the possibility of apologizing for the lack of communication and misdirection. At the time, North Brothers Ford has an offer of a $25 gas card for test driving a vehicle. Even after the terrible experience (and yes, the vehicle was test driven) they did not offer the gas card to my wife. In summary, 1. Be VERY skeptical about any numbers quoted over the phone. 2. If you are a woman and go in alone, be very skeptical of ANY numbers given. I cant help but feel that my wife was taken advantage of or treated a little differently because she was a woman in there by herself. 3. Make sure you have done your research on incentives available and check them against another dealership 4. Go to that other dealership to make your purchase or lease. Read more