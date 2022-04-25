Customer Reviews of Jack Demmer Ford
Snappy Edge
by 04/25/2022on
Bob Pugh provided personal, professional service from ordering through delivery and post delivery on operational questions.
Sales Review
by 04/21/2022on
I liked the personalized service I received from Jack Demmer Ford. Both the Sales and Finance departments were customer service friendly, knowledgeable and able to answer my questions. The lease deal for my 2022 Ford Edge I made was perfect for my financial parameters after looking at several options. Definitely a 5 star experience!
The Great Escape
by 04/18/2022on
Salesperson, Mark, was outstanding. He took care of all my needs, would highly recommend him and the dealership again.
Easiest experience ever
by 04/16/2022on
Jason was awesome! Simplest car experience I’ve ever had, and I’d recommend him to friends, family, and strangers! Great job Jason!!
Quick and polite service
by 04/11/2022on
Took the car in and the oil change took only about 1/2 hour or so. This was at Jack Demmer Ford Quick Lube across the street from the dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Rep
by 08/13/2021on
Work diligently with the sales department. They will work with you! Jason worked hard to meet me in the middle at predetermined pricing that Ford increased due to the chip shortage and so forth. He worked hard to gain me business. I appreciate his candor and support working with me. I will definitely come back to Jack Demmer for all my Ford buying business!
Boogie with A new Bronco
by 03/26/2021on
Great team in sales, service and Quick Lane! I’ve been a customer at Demmer for 49 years. My loyalty is because of their superior treatment. Go Ford go Demmer!
Transmission problem
by 08/11/2018on
I would definetly recommend Jack Demmer ! Pat did a GREAT job of communicating with me throughout the repair process of my transmission. I had my Focus in another dealership two times and they said there was nothing the could do to fix it. Jack Demmer fixed it, my car has never been better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Manufacturers recall
by 08/07/2018on
Excellent as always!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 08/02/2018on
Friendly and helpful staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review - The Works
by 07/31/2018on
Excellent as always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jack Demmer Ford
by 07/31/2018on
I had a very good experience with this dealership. Bob Kamen found me the very best deal and made sure that I received every rebate I was entitled to. He answered all my questions at delivery and he even synched my phone to my new car. Highly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Fusion Lease
by 07/31/2018on
My wife recently replaced her car with a new 2018 Fusion which she is leasing. Bob Pugh and the rest of the staff made the entire process very quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nick from Westland
by 07/31/2018on
Love this place fast service and the costumer service awesome 👏
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bumper Repair
by 07/30/2018on
Couldn't have gone better
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Demmer Ford was Great
by 07/30/2018on
I had a great experience. My rep, Gary Pack, was fantastic and worked very hard to find me just the right truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jack Demmer Ford
by 07/29/2018on
I purchased a 2013 Ford Fusion from Jack Demmer in July 2018. Everyone was so courteous and helpful. Everything about my car was explained to me, the salesman synced my phone for me and made sure I was happy with my choice. My total experience was positive and comfortable. Thank you Bob Pugh and Jack Demmer Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford Focus titanium
by 07/27/2018on
My salesperson was Scott Daugherty and he was very helpful. I forgot to ask this question---when cars are coming behind me, does a signal alert me? Thank you Geraldine Franko
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Pack
by 07/23/2018on
Justin was very professional and very nice too. The work was performed quicker than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 07/20/2018on
Recently purchased a new Ford Edge. The dealership, Jack Demmer Ford, on MI Ave in Wayne was a pleasant place to shop. Salesman, Al Rabin and genera manager, John Engler both went the extra mile to make sure that I was happy. They located the color and options that I was looking for on my new Edge. They also looked out for me making sure that I received the best value possible. Really a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jack Demmer Ford
by 07/10/2018on
My Sales Consultant Harley Fisher did an amazing in locating a vehicle with all the options I requested in a very short time. His attention to detail and effort to exceed expectations was exceptional. When he learned I had some rubber floor mats in my totaled vehicle that I wanted for my new vehicle he went out in humid 93 heat and removed them for me then cleaned them and installed them in my new vehicle. Later he volunteered to help me shuttle my new vehicle home after helping get my phone synced and explaining how new features worked. An impressive positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
