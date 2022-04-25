We truly love the car business & take great pride in our community. We aim to treat our customers like a part of our family & believe that if we take care of our customers, that our customers will take care of us. We provide transparency with both your time as well as pricing. We know your time is valuable & we are committed to taking care or our customers according to their time frame & convenience. What sets us apart is the way our team members treat one another, our customers, & our community members. We're 15 minutes from EVERYWHERE & look forward to the opportunity to show you what the "Demmer Difference" is all about. Call us now at 7347212600