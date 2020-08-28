sales Rating

My salesman (Darren Lee) is wonderful! He was on top of it every step of the way. Everything was ready for me when I got there. He took the time to go over each and every aspect of my new car and made sure he answered all of my questions. Darren is very knowledgeable and a true pleasure to work with. The rest of the staff was also very nice. Darren took me around the entire dealership and introduced me to several people. One of the managers (Kelly) even came over to say hello and introduce herself. Buying a car just isn't just a purchase. It's an experience and my first experience (of many more) with Hamilton Chevrolet was a great one. Keep up the exceptional service! Read more