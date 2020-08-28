Excellent service
by 08/28/2020on
I just wanted to say thank you so much for Norris, which he is very pleasant and helpful. I recommend you guys to go and see him at Hamilton Chevy. Thanks
These people LIED to me and my Dad
by 06/20/2017on
Do not buy your next car from these [non-permissible content removed]! They sold me a 2009 grand Cherokee for 16,000. Since I drove it off the lot I have had to put 10,000 into it. New engine, new computer, new tire pressure sensors, new starter, etc. oh and did I mention they lied about where it came from? They told my father it was owned by one owner... except that one owner was the police department. Such a bummer my "new" car experience was such a rotten one. When I approached Hamilton about my issues... they simply responded oh how awful. Yes! How awful indeed you [non-permissible content removed]!!!
Great Experience!
by 04/05/2016on
My salesman (Darren Lee) is wonderful! He was on top of it every step of the way. Everything was ready for me when I got there. He took the time to go over each and every aspect of my new car and made sure he answered all of my questions. Darren is very knowledgeable and a true pleasure to work with. The rest of the staff was also very nice. Darren took me around the entire dealership and introduced me to several people. One of the managers (Kelly) even came over to say hello and introduce herself. Buying a car just isn't just a purchase. It's an experience and my first experience (of many more) with Hamilton Chevrolet was a great one. Keep up the exceptional service!
Good
by 12/17/2015on
It is very good experience to buy vehicle from Hamilton Chevrolet dealer. Very short time to deal with everything, and meet all my requirements.
2016 Malibu
by 11/20/2015on
very satisfied with sales staff and vehicle. I would highly recommend Hamilton Chevrolet to anyone purchasing a new car. Very helpful from the time I walked in the door until I drove away in my new car
Service department
by 11/19/2015on
Your service dept. is awesome! Friendly helpful people & they did everything I asked. I would recommend them in a heartbeat!
Great job!
by 11/18/2015on
Made me welcome - the time went by quickly. Saw Tammy Keith & enjoyed TV and refreshments. Work was completed well & in the time promised.
Hamilton Chevrolet
by 11/18/2015on
Everyone is friendly and nice. The facility is clean and the waiting room is pleasant and stocked with snacks and drinks. My customer service rep Mike Wentwirth (sp?), was helpful and very pleasant.
Kelly Johnson
by 11/18/2015on
Scott was the best... He made it so easy for me. I will send people to him for sure. Give him a raise.
Awesome experience.
by 11/10/2015on
Everything was great!! Our salesperson went above and beyond. She did a great job. Definitely would recommend Hamilton to our friends in the future.
New Cruze and Great Service
by 11/05/2015on
I was able to easily work online with Debbie English, and she was very responsive and helpful with getting me a new Cruze. Everything I needed to do I was able to do online or on the phone, and any questions I had were quickly answered. It was a great benefit to be able to have the vehicle delivered at no extra charge to my work place to get my new delivery and not even have to go into the dealership. I plan on making this my primary dealer to work with in the future for getting any new vehicles.
review
by 11/05/2015on
Our sales consultant Tammy Keith was terrific! So knowledgeable and efficient -- we felt very well taken care of. Kyle was so helpful in showing us the technology in the new car. Love my new Equinox -- it's my 3rd one.
Hamilton Chevrolet Makes You Feel At Home!
by 11/04/2015on
Brought my 2013 Silverado LTZ in for a few minor warranty issues and they were addressed and fixed rather quickly with nothing but a pleasurable experience!
Hamilton Chevrolet
by 10/28/2015on
Tammy Keith was excellent! This is the second time we have made a purchase through Hamilton Chevrolet. We will come back again!
Great Experience
by 10/27/2015on
April was spot on. Every detail was taken care of. She took the time to walk us through the entire process.
Computer failure
by 10/27/2015on
This was definitely a out of the ordinary repair but, your team stuck with it and kept me informed. That's all you can really ask for in a situation like this one. It sounded like my truck problems help educate your tech's. Hopefully, I won't be back anytime soon outside of regular maintenance.
2016 Equinox
by 10/21/2015on
I was set up with with a great sales person. He was able to show us different combinations of packages, answer questions and find us a car that met our needs.
mattoni
by 10/17/2015on
Tammy was outstanding in all respects, even in following up after completion of the sale. Overall, the best experience I have ever had with an auto dealership.
2016 Equinox
by 09/24/2015on
Did not get the "high" pressure sales pitch that many dealerships exhibit. Salesman was very cooperative with everything that I needed. Thank you, Anthony
Helpful service dept.
by 09/10/2015on
Service dept. ordered a part for my car and will call when it comes in. Hamilton is my dealership for ever. Thank you so much for the help.
Ps. review
by 09/03/2015on
I had good sales exprience and i hope service is as good in the future. I will not hesatate to recommend this dealer to all my family, friends, coworkers.
