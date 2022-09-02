Skip to main content
Troy Honda

1835 Maplelawn Dr, Troy, MI 48084
Customer Reviews of Troy Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(111)
Recommend: Yes (37) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My salesperson

by John Yost on 02/09/2022

John was very nice and kept me up to date on my vehicle. Very understanding and patient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
111 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Troy Honda - Exceptional Service

by Lisamra on 04/08/2022

This is my 3rd vehicle from Troy Honda (love my salesperson Joe C) and my first service for my current SUV and service was outstanding. Making an appointment was easy, checking in was fast, thorough explanation of what was needed, wait time was as promised, follow up on work completed clear and concise. and SUV returned to me clean and in good shape

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Linda on 03/30/2022

The personnel were friendly, helpful and courteous. They explained everything to me. My wait was even shorter than they estimated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Both customer service and service on vehicle were as promised and expected

by SBrandreth on 03/03/2022

Process was handled smoothly. The wait time was a little more than I expected since I had an appointment, but it wasn't bad.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil chug & tires rotated

by Janice on 12/17/2021

Timely checkin, timely and professional service. Only slight complaint is the waiting room. I would call it ‘spartan’ compared to other dealers’ waiting rooms.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience.

by CRV Owner on 12/10/2021

16 years ago we bought our Honda Element and Ridgeline from Troy Honda. It was a great experience so when it came time to purchase my CR-V, I came right back to Troy Honda. The experience was great. And I would recommend Troy Honda. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer

by Mwerny on 10/28/2021

I had a very positive sales experience at Troy Honda from pre-ordering my Honda Civic right on to delivery. Everyone was very professional, and all my questions were answered. I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Rob M on 10/02/2021

Happy with the service and the explanation of what needs to be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Messages received

by Honda CRV on 09/27/2021

Had oil changed..they found a nail in a tire that I would not have found myself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional professionalism

by Suzanne Brandreth on 09/18/2021

Dealing with Troy Honda personnel and Tom Robinson in particular, made the purchase of new vehicle very smooth and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

AC

by Robert Fry on 07/18/2021

AC was dead. Honda provided a new condenser and refrigerant at no cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs

by Judith Ogren on 07/16/2021

Friendly people in the service department. One of the gentleman even showed me how to replace a battery in my key fob, for when it needs changing. The waiting room is comfortable. I really appreciated all the savings applied to my bill by the very helpful cashier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic service - Troy Honda is the best!

by PG on 06/20/2021

We dropped our CR-V for it’s first maintenance. We were told it would ready towards the end of day. We were surprised when we received a call from Rich saying our vehicle was ready for pick up. Seems like we just dropped it off approximately 2 hrs ago. My husband wants to thank Honda for the coupon he received and washing the car. We have been Honda owners since 1992. We bought and serviced our vehicles at Troy Honda and always will. The staff and service has always been excellent! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic Service

by Fantastic Service on 05/31/2021

Tom and the complete team were exceptional. Quickly diagnosed what the issue was, ordered the parts, and kept to the timeframe of having my car back. In doing so, they looked at all ways of reducing costs without reducing the quality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Messages received

by Honda CRV on 05/26/2021

Car began sending messages that various functions were not working. At first they thought it was the battery but when it recurred a week later, they found an issue with the fuel injection. When this was repaired, it appears to have fixed the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Satisfied Customer on 05/04/2021

Troy Honda has always been professional and courteous to me whenever I bring my CRV in for service. I want to give a special thanks to Rich!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service as always

by Jdp on 05/03/2021

They always do a great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great first experience

by D Kim on 04/07/2021

As a first time buyer at Troy Honda, my experience was great. Will presented us with a great car at a fair price. Would be happy to buy again here in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very helpful

by Sharon on 03/19/2021

Sales person was friendly and helpful without being pushy. Questions/requests were met with straightforward answers. He made the whole experience as easy as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service

by Zee on 03/09/2021

Made appointment for regular oil change and had some other things to address. Able to get all the services done efficiently and thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Janan Hawil on 02/14/2021

Very good experience, friendly workers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
