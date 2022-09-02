Troy Honda
Customer Reviews of Troy Honda
My salesperson
by 02/09/2022on
John was very nice and kept me up to date on my vehicle. Very understanding and patient
Troy Honda - Exceptional Service
by 04/08/2022on
This is my 3rd vehicle from Troy Honda (love my salesperson Joe C) and my first service for my current SUV and service was outstanding. Making an appointment was easy, checking in was fast, thorough explanation of what was needed, wait time was as promised, follow up on work completed clear and concise. and SUV returned to me clean and in good shape
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/30/2022on
The personnel were friendly, helpful and courteous. They explained everything to me. My wait was even shorter than they estimated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Both customer service and service on vehicle were as promised and expected
by 03/03/2022on
Process was handled smoothly. The wait time was a little more than I expected since I had an appointment, but it wasn't bad.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil chug & tires rotated
by 12/17/2021on
Timely checkin, timely and professional service. Only slight complaint is the waiting room. I would call it ‘spartan’ compared to other dealers’ waiting rooms.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience.
by 12/10/2021on
16 years ago we bought our Honda Element and Ridgeline from Troy Honda. It was a great experience so when it came time to purchase my CR-V, I came right back to Troy Honda. The experience was great. And I would recommend Troy Honda. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 10/28/2021on
I had a very positive sales experience at Troy Honda from pre-ordering my Honda Civic right on to delivery. Everyone was very professional, and all my questions were answered. I highly recommend this dealership.
Great service
by 10/02/2021on
Happy with the service and the explanation of what needs to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Messages received
by 09/27/2021on
Had oil changed..they found a nail in a tire that I would not have found myself.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional professionalism
by 09/18/2021on
Dealing with Troy Honda personnel and Tom Robinson in particular, made the purchase of new vehicle very smooth and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AC
by 07/18/2021on
AC was dead. Honda provided a new condenser and refrigerant at no cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs
by 07/16/2021on
Friendly people in the service department. One of the gentleman even showed me how to replace a battery in my key fob, for when it needs changing. The waiting room is comfortable. I really appreciated all the savings applied to my bill by the very helpful cashier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic service - Troy Honda is the best!
by 06/20/2021on
We dropped our CR-V for it’s first maintenance. We were told it would ready towards the end of day. We were surprised when we received a call from Rich saying our vehicle was ready for pick up. Seems like we just dropped it off approximately 2 hrs ago. My husband wants to thank Honda for the coupon he received and washing the car. We have been Honda owners since 1992. We bought and serviced our vehicles at Troy Honda and always will. The staff and service has always been excellent! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service
by 05/31/2021on
Tom and the complete team were exceptional. Quickly diagnosed what the issue was, ordered the parts, and kept to the timeframe of having my car back. In doing so, they looked at all ways of reducing costs without reducing the quality.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Messages received
by 05/26/2021on
Car began sending messages that various functions were not working. At first they thought it was the battery but when it recurred a week later, they found an issue with the fuel injection. When this was repaired, it appears to have fixed the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 05/04/2021on
Troy Honda has always been professional and courteous to me whenever I bring my CRV in for service. I want to give a special thanks to Rich!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as always
by 05/03/2021on
They always do a great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great first experience
by 04/07/2021on
As a first time buyer at Troy Honda, my experience was great. Will presented us with a great car at a fair price. Would be happy to buy again here in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful
by 03/19/2021on
Sales person was friendly and helpful without being pushy. Questions/requests were met with straightforward answers. He made the whole experience as easy as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 03/09/2021on
Made appointment for regular oil change and had some other things to address. Able to get all the services done efficiently and thoroughly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/14/2021on
Very good experience, friendly workers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes