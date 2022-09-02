5 out of 5 stars service Rating

We dropped our CR-V for it’s first maintenance. We were told it would ready towards the end of day. We were surprised when we received a call from Rich saying our vehicle was ready for pick up. Seems like we just dropped it off approximately 2 hrs ago. My husband wants to thank Honda for the coupon he received and washing the car. We have been Honda owners since 1992. We bought and serviced our vehicles at Troy Honda and always will. The staff and service has always been excellent! Thank you! Read more