Customer Reviews of Dean Sellers Ford
PURCHASER
by 03/30/2022on
Great and friendly everthing was done as I expected Espcialy by the manager Victor and my sales person George they went out of their way to apply all the discount that qualified and brought the price unbelivaly down . Special Thanks to both. I recommend Dean seller to everyone and they have great coffee (FREE)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Explorer
by 02/17/2022on
Dean Sellers Rocks. Like a Family! Great service, great people working there, professional, courteous, and efficient. Been working with them for 40 years
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dean Sellers Service
by 07/09/2021on
I appreciate Will giving me the full description of what needed to be done and the amount of time it would take to complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 05/31/2021on
My experience at Dean Sellers Ford was fantastic. Great staff, very timely work and quality was great as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love the Mach e!
by 04/07/2021on
Salesman Joe David is great to work with--easygoing and all about the customer. My request--send him and the other salespeople home with a Mach e (or any electric) for a weekend, and have them know all it inside and out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star stop at Dean Sellers FORD!
by 04/07/2021on
I stopped at Dean Sellers Ford for an oil change/tire rotation on Friday April 2nd. Phillip and the service team handled my 2020 Ford Explorer with top-notch service. AWESOME!! Thank you Dean Sellers Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/30/2021on
Great experience! Fast; friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Buying
by 07/13/2020on
We've always had a great experience with Dean Sellers Ford. We've bought multiple autos from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brake Inspection
by 12/21/2019on
I purchased my Explorer from Dean Sellers and it has been overall a great experience. The sales department is very knowledgeable. The service department is always smiling , explaining the services you need so you understand and the time given for the service is correct even on busy days. They make sure the customer is happy after their visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
High Quality Service
by 11/04/2019on
Always take my vehicles in to Dean Sellers for service, they always do a good job and the service people are always very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Fusion Purchase
by 10/04/2019on
2 hours and out. Best experience ever in my 70 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dean Sellers Ford
by 09/07/2019on
Excellent customer experience !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job!
by 07/11/2019on
Brought my focus in because of the window! They kept me updated and gave me an estimated time of being completed. They stuck to their word.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience at Dean Sellers.
by 06/14/2019on
I was very pleased with my experience at this dealership. My salesman, Ryan Moore, was very helpful, as well as pleasant. He explained everything completely upon delivering the car and told me to call at any time with questions. The delivery was right on time. I have been extremely surprised and pleased with my car thus far. Ryan Moore was very pleasant, thorough, and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford service at Dean Sellers
by 05/10/2019on
Excellent service visit. Arthur is the first service advisor from any franchised dealership that did a "walk around". Awesome!!! Also Sellers has a texting service that lets you know when your vehicle is done - very nice and keeps the customer informed. Will definitely visit again - Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Mustang Airbag fix
by 03/21/2019on
Service items were completed in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service at Dean sellers
by 03/17/2019on
They have consistently been able to diagnose issues missed by other dealers. I like the fact they provide instant updates via text message.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 03/07/2019on
Dean Sellers Ford Employees, Thank-you for servicing my recall airbag issue and the oil change. Upon my arrival, once I figured out where I needed to be, I was greeted in a friendly way by the attendee Will, who checked my vehicle in a timely manner. He also offered a free car wash, which I gladly accepted, and he then, directed me to a wait room while my vehicle was getting worked on. The wait time was reasonable, and the room was a clean, and quiet environment. When my vehicle was ready it was announced over a PA system, and I was directed to pay location, where I had a nice brief exchange with a friendly lady, who helped me cash out. My overall experience was good, but upon leaving, I found it a bit confusing as my car was brought to a different location, without being notified. After a bit of searching, I was approached by an employee, who directed me to the front lot. He was courteous, and held the door as I left. I quickly saw my car, but as I approached my vehicle, I was realized my vehicle had not been washed. Due to a time constraint, I needed to leave, but I figured, maybe there was a misunderstanding, or I perhaps I needed to drive it to a different location, in order to get the vehicle washed, but either way, I let it go, since, this was only a minor issue, so I proceeded to exit the dealership. Since the overall service was good, I decided, I would return for future car work. Thanks again, for the good service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible experience
by 02/22/2019on
I have, in the past, given positive reviews for service at Dean Sellers Ford. After a less than satisfactory buying decision in October of 2012, there was a tech in the service area, she has since left, who made the service part of Dean Sellers great. That came crashing down, that will be a pun later, when I showed up for an oil change on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Driving through the bay door at 7:01 AM, the door was coming down and the sensor didn't stop it from hitting and damaging the hood of my Escape. I was stunned. Make no mistake, I was not driving too fast and the sensor did not stop the downward motion of the bay door. $717 estimated by the body shop. Shareek, the service manager, didn't witness it but several others including Will, my tech, did. Will, quickly stated it's not our fault before I even asked him about the damage and Shareek was extremely rude and disingenuous stating to me in the customer's lounge he's not paying for it. That said, no one could explain how an automatic door with a sensor strip would fail to stop, if it was on automatic, not manual, when driving over the strip. The reason no one wanted to admit was because it was set on manual in error or wasn't functioning properly. It would be impossible to come into a service bay and have the door come down on the hood of the car unless there was something faulty going on. It's not as if I drove into the door, that would be explainable if I rammed into the moving door. Worse yet and this is a huge point of the 1 star, Dean Sellers Jr, was very surprised and supportive when I called and explained what happened and curious why he wasn't involved regarding an accident in the service area. He told me he was certain something could be worked out but needed to speak to Liz Sellers who was out that day. However he would respond to me Thursday at the latest. He did, finally and obviously Shareek tried to make it seem as if I was driving too fast. That is laughable at best and stupid when you take the time to think about it. The other problems I have endured in the service area I was able to ignore because of my loyalty. That ended when Liz Sellers stated she needed more time to check with the insurance company to see if they were covered. Really? To all the sales staff I quote Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman", you work on commission right? Big Mistake BIG mistake! Wow!
Flex service
by 02/22/2019on
Always a great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 02/16/2019on
Never rinsed down car. My paperwork says I declined but I was never asked. Texting updates did not work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
