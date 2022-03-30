1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have, in the past, given positive reviews for service at Dean Sellers Ford. After a less than satisfactory buying decision in October of 2012, there was a tech in the service area, she has since left, who made the service part of Dean Sellers great. That came crashing down, that will be a pun later, when I showed up for an oil change on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Driving through the bay door at 7:01 AM, the door was coming down and the sensor didn't stop it from hitting and damaging the hood of my Escape. I was stunned. Make no mistake, I was not driving too fast and the sensor did not stop the downward motion of the bay door. $717 estimated by the body shop. Shareek, the service manager, didn't witness it but several others including Will, my tech, did. Will, quickly stated it's not our fault before I even asked him about the damage and Shareek was extremely rude and disingenuous stating to me in the customer's lounge he's not paying for it. That said, no one could explain how an automatic door with a sensor strip would fail to stop, if it was on automatic, not manual, when driving over the strip. The reason no one wanted to admit was because it was set on manual in error or wasn't functioning properly. It would be impossible to come into a service bay and have the door come down on the hood of the car unless there was something faulty going on. It's not as if I drove into the door, that would be explainable if I rammed into the moving door. Worse yet and this is a huge point of the 1 star, Dean Sellers Jr, was very surprised and supportive when I called and explained what happened and curious why he wasn't involved regarding an accident in the service area. He told me he was certain something could be worked out but needed to speak to Liz Sellers who was out that day. However he would respond to me Thursday at the latest. He did, finally and obviously Shareek tried to make it seem as if I was driving too fast. That is laughable at best and stupid when you take the time to think about it. The other problems I have endured in the service area I was able to ignore because of my loyalty. That ended when Liz Sellers stated she needed more time to check with the insurance company to see if they were covered. Really? To all the sales staff I quote Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman", you work on commission right? Big Mistake BIG mistake! Wow! Read more