I flew in from North Carolina to Detroit to purchase a Honda accord 2017 touring. They sent a driver to picked me from the airport to the dealership. Great friendly staffs. Mike Nadlicki is a great salesman. I drove off happily with my new car. I hope to do business with them in the future. Thank you Dan for picking me from the airport and for calling to check on me while I was on my way back to NC. Read more