Troy Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
1835 Maplelawn Dr, Troy, MI 48084
(844) 567-3003
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Troy Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(46)
Recommend: Yes (46) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience

by Great experience on 08/13/2020

Experience was better than expected. The sales person was always prompt in getting back to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
84 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service

by Margaret on 08/16/2020

As always, great service from Troy Honda. Easy drop off/pick up for service. Rich kept me informed of the status of the repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Tasin on 08/16/2020

The pricing for parts were reasonable and so as the labor cost. It was quicker than I thought. People were nice and polite. Definitely going back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Great experience on 08/13/2020

Experience was better than expected. The sales person was always prompt in getting back to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honda 2020 Passport Purchase

by Natasha B on 08/13/2020

I came in to Troy Honda this past week to purchase a new Vehicle. I had an excellent experience with Tom Robinson as the dealer for my purchase. They were able to offer a good price, get my car in a timely fashion, and were very pleasant to work with. I had a wonderful experience purchasing my car from Troy Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

As expected!

by AGKing on 08/03/2020

Once again, affordable, excellent service in a clean and friendly, comfortable environment. But I would expect nothing less.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Jim A on 06/22/2020

I took my car in for it's 100k service which may have taken "2 or 3 days due to the backlog of appointments. I dropped the car off at noon and it was done the next day by 2pm. Good people, good service, pretty good coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome

by Ray on 06/15/2020

Rich smiley was a great service advisor. Troy Honda did a great job on our van.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Hussain on 06/14/2020

I’ve been coming here for a few years now and the service is always excellent and the prices are reasonable. No complaints!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service center

by Zahid Latif on 06/07/2020

Friendly staff. Clean environment. Reasonable prices

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent customer service keeps me coming back

by Steven Stuecheli on 05/24/2020

Rich Smiley is a top-notch service rep. He listens carefully, is knowledgeable, and genuinely cares about his customer’s concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good as new

by Zeeshan on 04/24/2020

had lingering problems with car performance and startup for sometime. team was able to diagnose and repair the problem. care runs like on first day off the lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by SeanOgrady on 03/26/2020

This is the second vehicle we've bought from John Yost and we'd love to buy another from him in the future. He was great to work with in every way, and especially wonderful when dealing with the unique circumstances of selling and delivering a vehicle during the 'social distancing' era. We also really enjoyed working with Dan Schultz. Thanks to both for making this easy and stress free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by K on 03/20/2020

Quick and good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda 2017 Odyssey

by Abel on 02/13/2020

Friendly service people especially Bob. Expeditious and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

car service

by john on 02/09/2020

I'm very satisfied with Troy Honda's, bought my CRV 10/09/2009, they have the best service department. I would recommend Troy Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy

by Gbenga on 02/09/2020

I flew in from North Carolina to Detroit to purchase a Honda accord 2017 touring. They sent a driver to picked me from the airport to the dealership. Great friendly staffs. Mike Nadlicki is a great salesman. I drove off happily with my new car. I hope to do business with them in the future. Thank you Dan for picking me from the airport and for calling to check on me while I was on my way back to NC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Battery

by John on 01/18/2020

I was treated quickly and respectfully.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A excellent experience and choice.

by Elated on 11/18/2019

Very appreciative of my salesperson, Tom Robinson, for making my vehicle, Honda Civic, purchase a happy and informative experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service is a 10

by valerie on 11/11/2019

I could have gotten a free oil change from the place I bought my tires, But I came to Troy Honda because I always get great service. I know that they will make sure that my 2011 Honda CRV is in good running condition. I trust my car with Honda service. Rich Smiley always takes care of me. This time I also asked for a tire rotation but was told that I didn't need it. Now that's honesty! I will always go back to Troy Honda for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast service

by Dave on 10/13/2019

Very good and fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast Service

by Bill on 10/08/2019

On a Friday shortly after lunch I noticed a nail in rear tire. I went to Troy Honda and showed the problem to Dustin. He immediately told me the nail could be removed and a plug inserted. I was pleased when the tire was repaired in less than one hour and the cost was minimal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
119 cars in stock
71 new14 used34 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes