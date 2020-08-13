I came in to Troy Honda this past week to purchase a new Vehicle. I had an excellent experience with Tom Robinson as the dealer for my purchase. They were able to offer a good price, get my car in a timely fashion, and were very pleasant to work with. I had a wonderful experience purchasing my car from Troy Honda.
I took my car in for it's 100k service which may have taken "2 or 3 days due to the backlog of appointments. I dropped the car off at noon and it was done the next day by 2pm. Good people, good service, pretty good coffee.
This is the second vehicle we've bought from John Yost and we'd love to buy another from him in the future. He was great to work with in every way, and especially wonderful when dealing with the unique circumstances of selling and delivering a vehicle during the 'social distancing' era. We also really enjoyed working with Dan Schultz. Thanks to both for making this easy and stress free.
I flew in from North Carolina to Detroit to purchase a Honda accord 2017 touring. They sent a driver to picked me from the airport to the dealership. Great friendly staffs. Mike Nadlicki is a great salesman. I drove off happily with my new car. I hope to do business with them in the future. Thank you Dan for picking me from the airport and for calling to check on me while I was on my way back to NC.
I could have gotten a free oil change from the place I bought my tires, But I came to Troy Honda because I always get great service. I know that they will make sure that my 2011 Honda CRV is in good running condition. I trust my car with Honda service. Rich Smiley always takes care of me. This time I also asked for a tire rotation but was told that I didn't need it. Now that's honesty! I will always go back to Troy Honda for service.
On a Friday shortly after lunch I noticed a nail in rear tire. I went to Troy Honda and showed the problem to Dustin. He immediately told me the nail could be removed and a plug inserted. I was pleased when the tire was repaired in less than one hour and the cost was minimal.
