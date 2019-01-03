sales Rating

Over the last months and a half I kept going back to the dealer looking at QX56 and QX60s. I had many questions and I was very picky about trying to find the perfect car for my wife. Patrick McCaw was very patient and accommodating, he answered all my questions and was welcoming every time I walked into the dealer. At other dealers after a couple of visits the sales folks would ignore and not answer the questions. Patrick kept me up to date on any vehicles that they got in their inventory or at their sister dealership. When finally he found the one I was looking for he immediately contacted me, I was on vacation, I told him I was interested he connected me with his Manager Marc that was also very accommodating and he held the car for me for a week until I returned from vacation. When I got back he brought the car to my house for my wife to check out and see if we can fit it into the garage. I have had 10 cars in the last 13 years from Lexuss Chrysler, VW, GMs and dealt with many dealers, I have to say by far my best experience thus far. I am happy with the deal, the car and the service. I highly recommend them. Thank you Patrick and Marc.