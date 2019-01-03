Suburban INFINITI of Troy

1816 Maplelawn Dr, Troy, MI 48084
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Suburban INFINITI of Troy

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesome buying experience!

by JS on 03/01/2019

I recently purchased a certified pre-owned vehicle and Andrew was so helpful to work with thru the process. He was always accommodating to questions and my busy schedule and never high pressure or just concerned about making a sale. He really took the time to find the right vehicle for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
13 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Oil Change / Regular Scheduled Maintenance

by Jeepwriter on 09/14/2017

Nice first experience for a used Infiniti vehicle. Jeffery gave me a coupon for a free custom house blend coffee in their nicely stocked snack shop - the car was done by the time I finished the coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Incomplete service - twice

by Maryjonna1 on 12/28/2016

Went in for my routine oil change, filter and tire rotation, also had the check engine light on. I left my car there and received a call that I would need to get my oxygen scensor light replaced, however I would need to wait because the part needed to be ordered, which was fine. Then I picked up my car and left the dealership only to realize that my car was still stating I needed an oil change, filter change and tire rotations even though I paid for all of those!?! I called the dealership they said that's strange we probably forgot to reset the settings. I said it was fine when I brought my car back for the part replacement they can just reset the settings then. 5 days later I took my car back to get the part replaced and told them to please reset the settings. 4 hours later when I picked up my car, I drove it off and realized the same service light is still on for the check engine!!! Now I have to take my car back there for the 3rd time in two weeks to have that light turned off. This is so ridiculous and inconvenient. I will no longer be bringing my car for service here. It is very unprofessional to twice give a car back to the costumer without all work being completed. Infiniti of Ann Arbor does not make these constant mistakes.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Very professional

by Q50Owner on 12/08/2016

I have had warranty and maintenance work performed on my Q50 here, and each time they have been very professional and courteous. They have always checked to see if there are any outstanding service bulletins relating to my car, and have been proactive about performing that work. When I schedule a loaner car, it is always ready and waiting inside so I can transfer my computer bag, complete the paperwork, and get to work quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Perfect again!

by lmfhwq50 on 12/03/2016

Quick, clean and easy. Very comfortable waiting area. Always a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales

by JVercnocke on 09/14/2016

My experience with Gary Davis was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Taking Delivery of my QX80

by Sconwell52 on 09/09/2016

Duane was great! He was very thorough with all of the steps going over the features of the vehicle. Excellent service,too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change and Tire Rotation

by JMJackson on 08/13/2016

Great Experience very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service appointment at Suburban Infiniti

by Tooltime59 on 08/11/2016

I had an oil change/ tire rotation appointment and it was handled very well. They took my car promptly upon my arrival, told me it would take around an hour. It took just under an hour and that included washing the car too. Additionally, the service manager saw a spot in my carpeting and personally cleaned it for me which I was very impressed with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jeff

by Mlb7713 on 08/09/2016

Always great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by TracyQ50 on 07/27/2016

Service was great, in and out in an hour for an oil change and tire rotation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Infiniti

by jayfriedman on 11/20/2015

Looking for a new Infiniti? Look no further than Suburban Infiniti of Troy. As a recent customer of Suburban Infiniti of Troys, I have to say that I was totally pleased with the entire process from beginning to end. My sales person, Jesus Trujillo, was extremely informative from the beginning, sharing product options and rates while setting expectations. What a pleasure. In the end, Suburban Infiniti of Troy delivered what was promised and more, exceeding my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2012 QX56

by kuku74 on 05/11/2015

Over the last months and a half I kept going back to the dealer looking at QX56 and QX60s. I had many questions and I was very picky about trying to find the perfect car for my wife. Patrick McCaw was very patient and accommodating, he answered all my questions and was welcoming every time I walked into the dealer. At other dealers after a couple of visits the sales folks would ignore and not answer the questions. Patrick kept me up to date on any vehicles that they got in their inventory or at their sister dealership. When finally he found the one I was looking for he immediately contacted me, I was on vacation, I told him I was interested he connected me with his Manager Marc that was also very accommodating and he held the car for me for a week until I returned from vacation. When I got back he brought the car to my house for my wife to check out and see if we can fit it into the garage. I have had 10 cars in the last 13 years from Lexuss Chrysler, VW, GMs and dealt with many dealers, I have to say by far my best experience thus far. I am happy with the deal, the car and the service. I highly recommend them. Thank you Patrick and Marc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 cars in stock
0 new0 used5 certified pre-owned
INFINITI QX30
INFINITI QX30
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
INFINITI Q70
INFINITI Q70
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
INFINITI QX50
INFINITI QX50
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
