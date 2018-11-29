Elder Ford

Elder Ford located a 777 John R, Troy MI 48083. Just north of Oakland Mall
777 John R Rd, Troy, MI 48083
(844) 368-1369
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Elder Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by Pam on 11/29/2018

My husband and I were blindsided when we found out we had to get a new vehicle. Zaid Arabo helped us pick a new car and the whole experience was great and stress free. Will definitely be coming back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
85 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by Pam on 11/29/2018

My husband and I were blindsided when we found out we had to get a new vehicle. Zaid Arabo helped us pick a new car and the whole experience was great and stress free. Will definitely be coming back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Fantastic Service Department, continually.

by danstahl67 on 10/23/2017

I only get my service done at Elder Ford for both my Focus and my Escape. I never used to use a dealership because I thought they were to expensive or would try to up-sell me on stuff. But Elder's pricing on maintenance is great. They are fast at getting you in and out. And they folks in the service department are always nice and willing to help you any way they can.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Happy customer

by Cayden07 on 03/07/2017

Had a little trouble after a repair cause you were closed on the weekend but came in on Monday morning and was taking right away . Moe is a great person in the service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Batteries.

by rlimits on 03/04/2017

Great service department. Did not agree with the prorate on the new batteries that we installed in December.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best experience ever

by Bartosz on 01/06/2017

I was amazed by the level of customer service. My sales man was Martin. People like Martin are the reason why people go back to continue their business. His knowledge and level of customer service were outstanding. I felt like someone really cares about me and we don't see that very often. I will definitely continue my business with Elder Ford not only because of great deals and huge selection but because they are there for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Escape 2017

by Cluciano63 on 12/20/2016

I have leased cars for years! This was my most efficient and quick new car purchase ever! Thanks Samar!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mr. Dan Peters

by DPeters2016 on 12/15/2016

Seemless. Everything went smoothly with my rep Jeff Wright. He took care of us from beginning to end. It's our third vehicle through Jeff and we plan on coming back to Jeff again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2017 Ford Explorer Sport

by Sport2017 on 12/01/2016

David Anderson was a outstanding sales man, he was very helpful, polite, and honest. I will be going to him whenever I buy a new Ford again. Made sure I was happy with everything. Overall great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

50k Mile Oil Change and Tire Rotation

by albertsm on 09/28/2016

always friendly... usually prompt... very comprehensive reports on status of vehicle..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Stress free purchase

by JimmyC189 on 09/20/2016

I really appreciated the relaxed and stress free environment David Anderson presented. He was kind and took questions and concerns seriously. I felt he had my best interest in mind. I would definitely buy another car from him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Clay1972 on 09/08/2016

They forgot to reset oil life

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

elser ford - great kpb

by lwitters51 on 08/31/2016

On time, no surprises. Delivered on time and at the price quoted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Superb experience

by schwenk6 on 07/12/2016

I leased a 2016 Fusion SE. The car is fantastic and I have to thank Sam for working with me to meet my needs. He was extremely helpful and patient through my first dealership experience. I would highly recommend Sam and Elder Ford to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fixed my 2011 Ford Focus

by bermanka on 07/09/2016

So very helpful repairing my car and to my surprise thoroughly cleaned the car inside and out! Thank you for such wonderful concierge service on my 2011 Ford Focus. KB

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by EdgyMike on 06/22/2016

I was greeted professionally, the oil change was done sooner than predicted, and the car was washed before returned to me. GREAT JOB!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Car

by Jlama51 on 05/27/2016

My overall experience was very good my salesman was new to the job, which can be difficult but Dan took his time to make sure everything was properly done and in order. I had left an item in my trade in and he took the time out of his day to hunt it down. It would have been easy for him to say nothing was found end of story. It makes me feel good that you have honest and trustworthy employees, the item was worth about 300 dollars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great services

by clownlegend on 05/16/2016

The service at elder Ford was exceptionally great! It was convenient and easy! Not to pushy but they new the answers to all of my questions!! I highly recommend elder Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service..

by Thetrucker on 05/07/2016

No problems to deal with professional staff, friendly and fair like the ford family should be. Andy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Clean waiting area, even a massage chair!

by rkulish on 05/03/2016

Quick service. Love my Escape! I will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

rewards program saves $

by elderfordfan on 04/30/2016

Routine service done quickly with no appointment necessary. Rewards program saved me $$ always a nice perk. Great service staff. Comfortable waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service Experience

by 2016ESCAPESE on 04/28/2016

The 2 year lease on my 2014 Ford Escape SE was about to expire. My sales consultant Elias Maasri kept me up to date on early bird deals that Elder Ford was offering. With Elias' help, I leased a 2016 Ford Escape SE. This is the third vehicle that I have leased from Elias, so I am very satisfied with the excellent service he has provided over the years. I would definitely recommend Elias and Elder Ford to anyone looking to buy or lease a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

