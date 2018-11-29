I only get my service done at Elder Ford for both my Focus and my Escape. I never used to use a dealership because I thought they were to expensive or would try to up-sell me on stuff. But Elder's pricing on maintenance is great. They are fast at getting you in and out. And they folks in the service department are always nice and willing to help you any way they can.
I was amazed by the level of customer service. My sales man was Martin. People like Martin are the reason why people go back to continue their business. His knowledge and level of customer service were outstanding. I felt like someone really cares about me and we don't see that very often. I will definitely continue my business with Elder Ford not only because of great deals and huge selection but because they are there for us.
David Anderson was a outstanding sales man, he was very helpful, polite, and honest. I will be going to him whenever I buy a new Ford again. Made sure I was happy with everything. Overall great experience.
I really appreciated the relaxed and stress free environment David Anderson presented. He was kind and took questions and concerns seriously. I felt he had my best interest in mind. I would definitely buy another car from him again.
I leased a 2016 Fusion SE. The car is fantastic and I have to thank Sam for working with me to meet my needs. He was extremely helpful and patient through my first dealership experience. I would highly recommend Sam and Elder Ford to my friends and family.
My overall experience was very good my salesman was new to the job, which can be difficult but Dan took his time to make sure everything was properly done and in order.
I had left an item in my trade in and he took the time out of his day to hunt it down. It would have been easy for him to say nothing was found end of story. It makes me feel good that you have honest and trustworthy employees, the item was worth about 300 dollars.
The 2 year lease on my 2014 Ford Escape SE was about to expire. My sales consultant Elias Maasri kept me up to date on early bird deals that Elder Ford was offering. With Elias' help, I leased a 2016 Ford Escape SE. This is the third vehicle that I have leased from Elias, so I am very satisfied with the excellent service he has provided over the years. I would definitely recommend Elias and Elder Ford to anyone looking to buy or lease a new vehicle.
