sales Rating

My overall experience was very good my salesman was new to the job, which can be difficult but Dan took his time to make sure everything was properly done and in order. I had left an item in my trade in and he took the time out of his day to hunt it down. It would have been easy for him to say nothing was found end of story. It makes me feel good that you have honest and trustworthy employees, the item was worth about 300 dollars. Read more