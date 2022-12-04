5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Had my first experience with this dealership in February 2006. Even though I had bad credit, the finance department worked with me and got me a low interest rate. The car was a 2006 Spectra. The salesman was friendly and helpful, and really believed in the brand. The dealership was more than accommodating during our sales experience. Comfortable waiting area with popcorn, television, coffee, and snack machines. Salesman and finance manager were extremely thorough, explained everything to me carefully, and did not try to hide anything. I was given a free first oil change, and drove away from the dealership satisfied, and with my first new car, ever. The reliability of the car was tremendous, and it rarely needed service. Service prices were very fair, and service manager Ken Matthews is the friendliest, most helpful, and most up front service manager you will ever meet. Every time my car needed a scheduled service, I was treated like royalty while waiting. I had a speaker blow out, and the service manager covered it under warranty without second thought. Unfortunately, by August 2007 my family had outgrown the Spectra. Once we arrived at the dealership, we were greeted immediately by a friendly salesman. Even though our credit situation had not improved, the finance manager was able to get us into a fully loaded 2007 Optima EX for just a little bit more than we were paying for our Spectra. Again, the Kia sales process was very thorough, and there was nothing hidden. We always go to this dealership for service. As I previously said, the service department doesn't hide anything, and their costs are fair. I personally think that the Kia Optima is the best kept secret in the world of cars. The car rides comfortable, has loads of amenities, is unbelievably reliable, and the car is worth more than I owe after just 3 years. I love my Optima's fuel efficiency (worst tank ever 23 MPG, best tank ever 42 MPG, average 31 MPG), smoothness of ride on the freeway, and V6 like power from the 4 cylinder. I recommend the Kia Optima, and Williams Kia sales and service departments to anyone and everyone who asks.