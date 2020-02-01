Williams Kia
Leasing from William's Kia
by 01/02/2020on
I've been buying & leasing cars for 50 years and in that time I have seen Everthing from car salesmen. This week I purchased a new Kia Sorento from William's Kia in T. C. While it took some time and two visits sales rep. Greg Moore was honest and very professional throughout. I would highly recommend Greg and this dealership to anyone in the market for a Kia.
Williams Kia treated me well
by 09/29/2011on
The reputation of Williams Auto Group in Traverse City Michigan has improved greatly in the past 3 years. Lots of competition for the Marsh Buick, etc. dealership. This is the second Kia that I have purchased in the last two years. Salesman was honest, manager worked hard to get me a good deal, finance manager was great. Most of all, the young man who handles service bends over backwards to keep people happy, and I am not an easy person to please.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest representation
by 04/11/2011on
Bought a used vehicle for cash. The first vehicle we took for ride you could hear the brakes grinding, salesman, Tim Drake said it was normal for disc brakes to grind. Engine light was on and said it was pretty normal for the cars they take in. Claimed 80% of the vehicles they take in have light on. Only a sensor, no worry. We nixed that vehicle and took another. The back window latch wouldn't open when I got it home and he said he put sticker in back window by opening latch even though I saw him going through the back seat to put it on. The engine light come on when I was 40 miles from dealership, the drivers side window did not work,and heard noise from front wheel. I took it to Firestone and discovered the rear brakes were shot and the Calipers were froze up. The pulley for the belt tensioner needed replacement, and the front right wheel bearing was shot.Sales person also told me the red light for the air bags on dash was supposed to be on which is just an ought and ought lie. He would not get back to me after numerous attempts and Randy Gage, the manager finally got back to me. Told him of the problems and he basically told me he would do nothing. I only wanted satisfaction on the brakes and he said he couldn't do anything about it, which meant he wouldn't, not couldn't. Said if car was able to start, stop, and go down the road then that's all that matters and they don't check the cars when they come. A lie. They knew about the problems, but you've got to be the one to catch them. This is an honest dealer? Not in my mind.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Friendly sales, reliable and honest service department
by 07/09/2010on
Had my first experience with this dealership in February 2006. Even though I had bad credit, the finance department worked with me and got me a low interest rate. The car was a 2006 Spectra. The salesman was friendly and helpful, and really believed in the brand. The dealership was more than accommodating during our sales experience. Comfortable waiting area with popcorn, television, coffee, and snack machines. Salesman and finance manager were extremely thorough, explained everything to me carefully, and did not try to hide anything. I was given a free first oil change, and drove away from the dealership satisfied, and with my first new car, ever. The reliability of the car was tremendous, and it rarely needed service. Service prices were very fair, and service manager Ken Matthews is the friendliest, most helpful, and most up front service manager you will ever meet. Every time my car needed a scheduled service, I was treated like royalty while waiting. I had a speaker blow out, and the service manager covered it under warranty without second thought. Unfortunately, by August 2007 my family had outgrown the Spectra. Once we arrived at the dealership, we were greeted immediately by a friendly salesman. Even though our credit situation had not improved, the finance manager was able to get us into a fully loaded 2007 Optima EX for just a little bit more than we were paying for our Spectra. Again, the Kia sales process was very thorough, and there was nothing hidden. We always go to this dealership for service. As I previously said, the service department doesn't hide anything, and their costs are fair. I personally think that the Kia Optima is the best kept secret in the world of cars. The car rides comfortable, has loads of amenities, is unbelievably reliable, and the car is worth more than I owe after just 3 years. I love my Optima's fuel efficiency (worst tank ever 23 MPG, best tank ever 42 MPG, average 31 MPG), smoothness of ride on the freeway, and V6 like power from the 4 cylinder. I recommend the Kia Optima, and Williams Kia sales and service departments to anyone and everyone who asks.