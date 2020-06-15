2.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I bought a 2008 convertible here around mid march (2010). It was a good deal and we haggled a little over price but were happy with it. The problem started when we were handed off by the salesman to do the paperwork with the finance guy. His name is John , last name forgotten. We negotiated $11,500 for the car. He gave us a contract with a lot of numbers and a total of over $14,000 near the bottom. He kept trying to distract me by telling me about the extended warrantee for this car and "Oh, just sign right here." I ignored his maneuvering and saw that they were trying to charge us $2200.00 for an extended warrantt we didn't even ask for. He said" Oh, I just thought you wanted it." I asked him why he thought that and he mumbled an excuse that the salesman told him we wanted it. Outright lie. He tore that contract up and we told him, very tersely, that we wanted the paperwork for the car, title, taxes, license and document fees only. He whipped it up and said "ok, just sign here". I said" What the hell is this $699.00 fee in the space that the $2200.00 fee had been in?" He said it was gap coverage and everyone gets it. He further said that IT WAS PART OF THE PRICE OF THE CAR. My wife pulled out a calculator and added all the fees up in front of him while he kept trying to get me to sign....even using a highliter to indicate the signature line. My wife said that it didn't add up and was NOT part of the price. He hemmed and hawed and said that most people want it so he was trying to help out. LIE #2 if you are keeping count. He tore that up and we signed a note on $11,500.00 + tax. Several days later I called the salesman, Burt, and asked if we could get a second set of keys for this car. He said sure, and breezily added that he would throw it in the mail with the license plate when it comes in. Today the license plate came in and I called him to make sure that the keys would be with it when he mailed it. He didn't know what I was talking about. He told me I would have to come in before 4:00 to have the mechanic code a new for my car and that HE DIDN'T TELL ME HE WOULD MAIL IT. Note; he didn't say I misunderstood ( i didn't) but that he never told me that, indicating I was lying. When I repeated word for word what he told me he disagreed and said there was no way he said that. I actually have a great memory, and could recite his words back. All he could do was indicate I was a liar. Folks, I am writing this not because John lied and tried to rip me off with the paperwork. I figure it's part of their game and he's not that smart. The problem is, they are running that on other folks, and how many do you think are getting home and realizing that they got ripped off? I am in the habit of reading paperwork and was suspicious when he repeatedly attempted to get me to sign without reading it. If these two are representative of the whole dealership I would have to recommend you stay clear. We got our car and that's fine, but these individuals are DISHONEST and I will continue by word of mouth to let people know they are bad news. I hope this helps others. I know it's long but wanted to include all the details. Read more