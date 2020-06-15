DO NOT BUY FROM TELEGRAPH JEEP
The absolute SCUMMIEST dealership you can find. I put down a $500 deposit to reserve a Jeep Wrangler that they said was being shipped from the factory to the dealership and that they'd call when it arrived. One day later they hadn't called, so I kept calling until I could get someone to answer and when I finally got ahold of a sales manager, they told me they had sold my vehicle to someone else. Legal? Apparently so. Ethical? Definitely, not. The leadership at this dealership is trash. I'd find somewhere else to buy your car. They are not men of their word.
Nightmare
I have made a huge mistake by dealing with TELEGRAPH -JEEP/CHRYSLER/DODGE/FIAT #accountability At first all was smiles, great showmanship, and talk of large discounts since my dads father retired from Chrysler, and we had his information, including a gold retirement card. I put a down payment of about $2,000 required to hold the vehicle, and everything really changed when I went in to finance. I was told they needed more proof for a full discount even after my father came in to provide proof but they just made him wait hours for nothing. Except they agreed to a supplier discount at 1%. So, next during the financing process my salesman was showing off vehicles to others while he should have been helping me get out of that place. He then had me call to setup insurance and I didn't have the vin number so I had to wait with the insurance company on phone until he was done with customers about 1-1/2hrs It ended up taking two weeks to actually get the vehicle. There are many new issues and it is impossible to get him to respond with any answers. I specifically said I only wanted to finance $22,000 only paying a specific monthly payment. I was first informed with a credit score over 750 I would easily get 5-5.5% APR. That also greatly increased with them saying I just didn't qualify even with about 20 years of great credit. I agreed as long as I could put a little more down bringing it to the $22,000 financed. When Capital One contacted me my loan amount was about $28,000 not to mention the $25,000 cash down including the initial down payment they required to hold the vehicle. I thought maybe it was taxes but the end of the loan amount is almost $35,000. So, for a JEEP Wrangler Unlimited (Not a Rubicon/Hard Rock- Just a unlimited Wrangler... I'm paying about $55,000/$400.00 per month after $25,000 down, and the supplier discount for a $42,000.00 MSRP JEEP Wrangler Unlimited. I spoke with JEEP communities around the state informing me to contact Chrysler/Fiat, the Dealer Owner, and other (Auditors, IRS, CPAs, and legal counsel). I have a camera crew that documented my experience, and I will be posting the videos after I speak with legal. I have since tried to get the tow cable since I paid cash for a complete tow package, only to spend hours on the phone with them saying even though I paid a $1,000 cash extra for the tow package the cables were an additional $125+ for a cable and adapter. I ordered the part and three weeks later no contact. I won't even elaborate on the JEEP Wave program they said was all set up never receiving a card as they stated would arrive within days, just another issue to pursue separately a month later. I even received a decline by a credit reporting agency a few weeks after purchasing for a loan amount of the full sticker about $42,000.00, which I explicitly said I only wanted to finance $22,000 max no matter how much I had to put down, even if I had to pay for the entire vehicle at that time to avoid additional issues. Then I received the actual finance info from Capital One. On top of everything the vehicle has issues and the dealer will not return calls, or help. One issue is a very pungent odor of gasoline, I would expect to be a priority to resolve. Unbelievable service by a dealership, finance department, and Salesperson. :( #jeep, #chrysler, #fiat, #dealership, #taylor, #michigan, #scam, #capitalone, #autoloan, #auto, #loan, #finance, irs, #audit, #proof, #accountability
Peter Solonom
Very helpful professional got the job done very relentlessly he says what an how he would help me an he came though I bought a lot of cars over the years but now only Peter he the best I highly Recommend him
2017 Jeep patriot
Me and my wife are extremely satisfied with our new lease we got yesterday from telegraph Chrysler dodge jeep with Carmen. She went way out of her way to get a great deal for our new lease
A Perfect Experience
I would highly recommend Telegraph Chrysler Jeep Ram. The service was professional, prompt and pleasant. I love the truck I purchased. It was clean, had a full tank of gas and was everything the sales person said it was. The entire experience was perfect. Thank you Darryl Davenport and Telegraph Chrysler Jeep Ram
Delivery From Hell
I purchased what I thought was a new Jeep Wrangler on May5,2011. when I went for test drive I noticed battery light on and when I got out big scratches in rear bumper. Went back in and was told battery could not be fixed that day but would be ready by noon next day. Big surprise after noon and still no call. I called internet manger and was told it was on hoist for oil change. ( New jeep 53 mi ya me too) didn't know if they fixed other problems hung up before could ask questions. salesman Joseph Tillman called back to tell me they were taking parts off a demo vehicle because the parts on your vehicle are on back order. Used parts I feel better now! finally after a day on the phone right up to the sales manger the Jeep was delivered. Minus owners manual and service record,said he would mail which he did. before owners manual ever got here I tried air conditioning and it didn't work, Now correct me if I'm wrong but shouldn't that have been checked. Because when I took it to a dealership closer to home they tell me it would have shown up on computer. It's now June 14, 2011 and I still don't have air because it is still on back order, which I believe they knew about! I would not even give them one star but you have to give them something!
Price Gouging and Lying
Took my car in for brakes because they were bad. They told me that I needed a new caliper, two new rotors, pads, and a brake hose. They quoted me on a price of over $1000! Almost $800 in parts with $200 in labor. Quoted prices= $145/rotor, $275/caliper, $210 for pads, $40/ brake hose. Price at Autozone= $20/rotor, $39.99/caliper, $18.99 for pads, and $14 for brake hose. They told me my brake hose was twisted and causing the brakes on one side to sieze. F.Y.I. it was 40000+ miles since my last brake job. I didn't let them work on it and took it home. When I inspected the hose it was NEITHER TWISTED, NOR HAD EVIDENCE OF EVER BEING TWISTED. What a racket! I will never go to this dealership ever again. BEWARE! BTW they didn't even have these parts on hand to do a basic brake job on my DODGE! Fail.
great experience start to finish.
I don't often acknowledge great service as much as I'd like too, but my experience at Telegraph was great. From my initial inquiry through the internet, my sales person Mikal Kosiorek was thorough and professional. I sent out 10 requests for information and he was the only person who bothered to ask me the appropriate questions to work out a true out the door price. I dont need to mention names but most of the other local dealers sent me pricing that I didn't even come close to qualifing for (i.e. having a lease, mother liking chocolate, and losing an arm in the military...lol) The price Mikal gave me was the price I left the dealership with and I love my new 2011 Grand Cherokee...Hands down and I drove Cadilac, GM, even a lexus. I walked into one dealer and asked for a price. The other saleperson said sticker or leave. Needless to say I left. The dealership worked very hard too finance went smoothly and i'll have to let you know when I bring my Jeep in for the first oil change how that went. If you happen to go to Telegraph ask for Mikal Kosiorek, you'll be well taken care of.. thanks
Terrible repair service
I was charged for diagnostics twice on the same issue because they said they would not warranty their work for longer than 30 days and didnt fix it correctly the first time. Then without my authorizing it put parts on the car and billed me for it. I had actually called the dealer and told them specifically not to do anything to my car. Horrible experience. I am out $100 twice for the same issue and its still not fixed. Becareful of the drop box. They use the signature on the drop envelope as a contract to authorize work without call the customer.
Beware at Signing
My wife and I bought a 2008 convertible here around mid march (2010). It was a good deal and we haggled a little over price but were happy with it. The problem started when we were handed off by the salesman to do the paperwork with the finance guy. His name is John , last name forgotten. We negotiated $11,500 for the car. He gave us a contract with a lot of numbers and a total of over $14,000 near the bottom. He kept trying to distract me by telling me about the extended warrantee for this car and "Oh, just sign right here." I ignored his maneuvering and saw that they were trying to charge us $2200.00 for an extended warrantt we didn't even ask for. He said" Oh, I just thought you wanted it." I asked him why he thought that and he mumbled an excuse that the salesman told him we wanted it. Outright lie. He tore that contract up and we told him, very tersely, that we wanted the paperwork for the car, title, taxes, license and document fees only. He whipped it up and said "ok, just sign here". I said" What the hell is this $699.00 fee in the space that the $2200.00 fee had been in?" He said it was gap coverage and everyone gets it. He further said that IT WAS PART OF THE PRICE OF THE CAR. My wife pulled out a calculator and added all the fees up in front of him while he kept trying to get me to sign....even using a highliter to indicate the signature line. My wife said that it didn't add up and was NOT part of the price. He hemmed and hawed and said that most people want it so he was trying to help out. LIE #2 if you are keeping count. He tore that up and we signed a note on $11,500.00 + tax. Several days later I called the salesman, Burt, and asked if we could get a second set of keys for this car. He said sure, and breezily added that he would throw it in the mail with the license plate when it comes in. Today the license plate came in and I called him to make sure that the keys would be with it when he mailed it. He didn't know what I was talking about. He told me I would have to come in before 4:00 to have the mechanic code a new for my car and that HE DIDN'T TELL ME HE WOULD MAIL IT. Note; he didn't say I misunderstood ( i didn't) but that he never told me that, indicating I was lying. When I repeated word for word what he told me he disagreed and said there was no way he said that. I actually have a great memory, and could recite his words back. All he could do was indicate I was a liar. Folks, I am writing this not because John lied and tried to rip me off with the paperwork. I figure it's part of their game and he's not that smart. The problem is, they are running that on other folks, and how many do you think are getting home and realizing that they got ripped off? I am in the habit of reading paperwork and was suspicious when he repeatedly attempted to get me to sign without reading it. If these two are representative of the whole dealership I would have to recommend you stay clear. We got our car and that's fine, but these individuals are DISHONEST and I will continue by word of mouth to let people know they are bad news. I hope this helps others. I know it's long but wanted to include all the details.
