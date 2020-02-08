Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights

40333 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights

4.5
Overall Rating
(23)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (3)
sales Rating

Suburban Ford is Excellent

by Duane Owens on 08/02/2020

I couldn't be any happier with Nicole, Michael and Jim. They know how to treat people right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

64 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

used car sales

by Jerry 1957 on 08/08/2020

The staff was fine up until the final sale! Final paper work is fine except for the grilling you to purchase expensive extended warranties which seem like a total ripp off! When I didn't purchase the warranty I was dismissed back to the salesman to get my registration. Some other guy came and told me I was all set! Took me to my new purchased vehicle downloaded my cell phone to the cars system without explaining any process to me! Did not explain how to operate any of the complicated electronics in the car! Not even any of the safety features of the 2019 Ford Explore XLT!!! I didn't get a chance to do a final walk around of the vehicle either!!! I felt like I got the cold shoulder because I paid cash and once they had their money I was dismissed and told that I was all set! When I got the new to me 2019 Ford Explorer XLT home. My son and daughter were quick to find two large scratches which I was not told about!!! Watch the Car Fax closely also ! Although I was given a copy, no one went through it with me to point out that it had been in an accident! I would not give them my repeat business and would not recommend them! The experience left me feeling intimidated, like I was in one of those bad used car lots from a movie!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Suburban Ford is Excellent

by Duane Owens on 08/02/2020

I couldn't be any happier with Nicole, Michael and Jim. They know how to treat people right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great service when in challenging times...

by Drotarjr on 05/09/2020

My lease was up....not at a time that i was wanting to go to the dealership and couldn't go due to Covid-19. Jeremy Randolph and the team at Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights made the transaction as easy and contact free as possible. The paperwork was done online except for 3 signatures at delivery. Yes the car was delivered and my old lease was driven away. I must say that I do prefer the person to person aspect of car transactions but due to circumstances they made it work just as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Don't take Vito's word

by Dont_buy_here on 01/26/2019

BUYER BEWARE!!!! I wish you could give a ZERO!!! Surburban Ford of Sterling Heights is sham bait company. Stay clear of this company! Vito Vultaggio called me last night(Friday) to accept our offer we made on Thursday. We had to come in Saturday to pay for the car since he called right as they closed for the day. Vito and Nathan called back Saturday morning to tell us someone had just test driven the car and we would not be getting it. Not sure how accepting an offer over the phone when you call the customer and say what Vito did " we will take your offer because we want to earn your business and we just ask you tell people about us and repeat buy in the future." Well Vito, I am telling people about how you and your company are very shady. Guys like this sure do give used car saleman bad names! BUYER BEWARE!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

New F 150 supercrrw

by Mathphysics on 01/09/2019

Mike Smitly delivered again. This is the 20th new Ford Mike has sold to one of my family members. Every time he asked what we want and he delivers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Mrs.

by MomMonty on 11/02/2018

Work performed in a very timely manner. Thank you so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Fast Service!!

by Commish23 on 10/29/2018

brought in my daughter's 2015 Fusion to address two recalls and get the oil changed and tires rotated. Dropped off the car at 2:00 PM and it was done by 5:00. I thought this was exceptional turn around time as I had just scheduled the appointment that morning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great sales experience

by Valentina on 10/29/2018

I'm really satisfied with my experience at Suburban Ford. The sales person was very professional and answered all the questions we had. Would come to this dealership again when looking for another car. They have a large inventory too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Recall notice, I hate then but...

by Ford owner on 10/27/2018

Very friendly and service done in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Squirrel on 10/27/2018

Tammy always takes good care of me and helps put me in a car that is perfect for me and works within my budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best of the best!

by KParrott on 10/26/2018

Antonio and Josie were FANTASTIC!! Made my first experience with Suburban Ford fast and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great experience!

by Brooklyn on 10/26/2018

Great customer service. Friendly and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Awesome Service. Thanks.

by Ford Fan on 10/26/2018

I had a great experience at Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights service department. The staff was very professional and my service got done quickly. Thank you very much Suburban Ford. My service advisor Jordan also had one of the best haircuts I have ever seen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Overpriced!

by jimdini on 10/02/2018

Had car towed to Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights because was closest dealer. Charged me $200 more for the same service that Russ Milne Ford said they would. Didn't want to take the time or spend the money to have the car towed to the more reasonable dealership. It would have been a wash. Without telling you ahead of time, they always charge another $40 for "miscellaneous parts" on top of the price that they quoted you for a service. This doesn't seem right. Gave them 2 stars because they did fix the car. Will be taking my car to Russ Milne Ford from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

oil change

by Ford2016 on 10/01/2018

They provided fast and friendly service and well as a clean and accommodating waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Re

by Ttoc1456 on 09/29/2018

Never had a problem or issue with this dealer ! Nothing but satisfaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by PenTanna on 09/29/2018

Vince M. was great to work with and made my car buying experience very smooth. Very happy with my purchase !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change and Tire Rotation

by alix1000 on 09/25/2018

It was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Suburban Ford Sterling Heights Mi

by grotto2018 on 09/17/2018

Leased a new Escape a few weeks ago. A+ experience all around. Great salesperson and a large innovatory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Simple LOF and tire rotation - all went well

by PaulTmich on 09/15/2018

no problems, but did take about two hours in the "Fast Lane". I am coming out of Honda Pilot; the Honda dealer never took more than an hour and they didn't have a "Fast Lane". took too long for 5 stars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Salesman was great

by Rock5555 on 09/14/2018

Jeremy Mexico was great really helped me in making my transaction smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
440 cars in stock
0 new440 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|42 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|33 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|26 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
