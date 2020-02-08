sales Rating

The staff was fine up until the final sale! Final paper work is fine except for the grilling you to purchase expensive extended warranties which seem like a total ripp off! When I didn't purchase the warranty I was dismissed back to the salesman to get my registration. Some other guy came and told me I was all set! Took me to my new purchased vehicle downloaded my cell phone to the cars system without explaining any process to me! Did not explain how to operate any of the complicated electronics in the car! Not even any of the safety features of the 2019 Ford Explore XLT!!! I didn't get a chance to do a final walk around of the vehicle either!!! I felt like I got the cold shoulder because I paid cash and once they had their money I was dismissed and told that I was all set! When I got the new to me 2019 Ford Explorer XLT home. My son and daughter were quick to find two large scratches which I was not told about!!! Watch the Car Fax closely also ! Although I was given a copy, no one went through it with me to point out that it had been in an accident! I would not give them my repeat business and would not recommend them! The experience left me feeling intimidated, like I was in one of those bad used car lots from a movie! Read more