Buff Whelan Chevrolet has been the top Chevrolet dealer in the State of Michigan since 2001 and in the U.S since 2017. The secrets of this great success are in its employees and the pleasant, professional experiences they provide to all of their customers from purchasing a vehicle to its servicing. "Our philosophy is one team, one dealership." says owner and president Kerry Whelan. "We're all in it together and work hard at doing things the right way. I believe this positive interaction is appreciated whenever we communicate and perform transactions with our customers."
Through dedicated employees and strong customer service, Buff Whelan Chevrolet has racked up numerous awards for top performance, receiving the General Motors Mark of Excellence Award annually since 2001 and GM's Dealer of the Year honors annually since 2002.
From sales to service, our team is prepared to care for you and your family's vehicle needs, we look forward to earning your business!
