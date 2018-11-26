Buff Whelan Chevrolet

sales Rating

Great service

by equinox on 11/26/2018

Customer focused. Fast and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A great experience

by Z28Silverado on 11/22/2018

In for the first oil change on the silverrado, hours were great and the experience was awesome and as expected. A nice change in today’s climate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by XMan Mike on 11/20/2018

Buff Whelan did a great job as usual. In and out very quickly for an oil change during their busy extended evening on a Monday. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Well Done

by bbaines on 08/27/2018

Work was done well and on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Daryl Morgan Review of Buff Whelan

by Captmorgan on 04/03/2018

Excellent experience. Robert sielaff was an awesome salesman to deal with. This is our second lease using Robert and I recommended him to a family friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Firemomx2 on 01/11/2018

I was referred to Terry Tanton - Buff Whelan Chevrolet - by my son & daughter in law (Tim & Heather Bade). They have bought cars with Terry as their salesperson for several years. From the time I emailed Terry requesting an appointment, until today (January 11, 2018) when I dropped off the jump seats for the Cadillac Escalade I traded in, Terry has been the PERFECT salesman. My husband (of 57 years - GM Powertrain - Quality Engineer Retiree) died recently. My sons wanted me to trade in the two 'old vehicles' (2003 Cadillac + 2007 HHR) and replace them with a dependable - lots of whistles & bells - new Chevy. It was an emotional decision, this is the first major purchase without my 'Car Guy'. I feel very confident (as do my sons) that Terry provided me with the best deal and the perfect car= LT Equinox RED LOTS of whistles & bells (of which Terry demonstrated usage prior to me leaving the lot). I am very pleased with my buying experience at Buff Whelan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Very first leasing experience

by Spkla5858 on 08/31/2017

Andrea Dean made a process I was dreading to deal with quick and painless. I am now in the vehicle of my dreams, with a VERY reasonable payment, and I have her to thank. She gave me every payment option available and did not try to sway my decision or pressure me in any way. She was incredibly knowledgeable on the product and was an absolute delight. I recommend her to all my family/friends seeking a Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best dealer

by A_cody91 on 08/30/2017

My salesperson was Andrea Dean, I spoke with her one afternoon about wanting a brand new eqiuonx so she had me come in to price out the vehicle, the next day by noon I had my brand new equinox that I love! She made the process fast and easy with no stress! Best dealership experience I've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

More than expected

by Jaime004 on 12/30/2016

The salesperson that helped me was Jacob Frank. He tried his best to get me into a new lease but unfortunately my credit is still improving. He gave me some tips to improve it and as soon as my score raises I will be back to see him! Thank you so much for your time and patience! Hopefully in 6 months!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best car buying experience ever

by Ready4Vacation on 12/05/2016

I had been shopping for a new vehicle for months. When I decided to go to Buff Whelan, Jacob Frank helped me make my decision and gave me the best price around. Very knowledgeable and to the point. I highly recommend him! I will be back to see him when my lease is up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

New car sales

by retiredray on 12/05/2016

Mr. Jacob Frank is an excellent, knowledgeable salesman which I would recommend to anyone.....kudos Mr. Frank.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

My car salesman

by Retiredray on 11/11/2016

Jacob Frank was very helpful and knowledgable as my salesman and would not hesitate to do business with him again....psychological job well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Jacob Frank at Buff Whelan was the Best

by danman5382 on 11/11/2016

I dealt with Jacob Frank on a hot deal, exclusively via email over the course of about 5 hours to pick the car, secure financing and line up insurance because i was slammed at work all day. May car was waiting for me after work at 6pm, all the paperwork done and was ready to go. Great experience. .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Satisified Customer

by sparky310 on 09/12/2013

I just leased a new chevy Equinox from Buff Whelan and got a great price. My salesman Kris explained everything inside the car and out. He worked with me to get the best possible price . I would recommend Buff Whelan and especially Kris the salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Monte Carlo Repairs

by away1 on 07/31/2009

Simply put I took my 2003 Monte Carlo to Buff Whelan for repairs. The A/C didn't seem to be blowing cold air.They stated they replaced the A/C condenser. I asked for the old part and was told that "it's full of coolant" then service manager stated "it's full of freon and will leak out" the service manager then stated that it was to big to fit in my car, oh yea it "dirty". I guess they think people are dumb, I know I'm dumb I keep on going back because I bought it there. Fine print on recipt stated that they charge for shop supplies 15% of the total labor with a maximum of $30 for nut, bolts, washers, tape, pins, ect. Looking at recipt I noticed that I was charged $35 for shop supplies and $1.46 for a bolt. I may be slow, but I don't think the service department at Buff Whelan is very honest with us any more. I think that what most people want is at least the appearance of being honest. You would think $104.00 per hour labor would cover the shop supplies, I know the mechanic sure doesn't make all of that.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Simply the best chevy dealer in michigan

by camarobuyer on 07/09/2009

I just bought a new camaro from buff whelan , what a great experience.They knew everything about this car inside and out. it was an easy transaction and i was on the road in no time with my new sweet camaro.I will recomend this dealer to everyone and come back again.Do yourself a favor choise them first .Im glad i did. 2010 camaro ss

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service on my 07 Corvette with Buff Whelan and Belle tire

by zvarga on 07/31/2008

I have had 2 (two) bad experiences with Buff Whelan Chevrolet with service on my 07 Corvette. The first was with a seal in the rear hatch area,as they ordered the wrong part the first time and then tried to talk me out of getting the repair made. I had to insist that they order the correct the part and fix the car./took an extra trip and extra conservation with the service person. The second bad experience was with a tire repair.The Corvette has run flat tires so the repair of leaking tire takes special equipment.Buff Whelan said they did have their equipment working so I was told to take my car to Belle tire. That was a bad experience also since Belle tire scratched my wheel / damaged the wheel. I ended having to go to small claims court to get Belle tire to pay for the damage caused. I do not recommend Buff Whelan for service or Belle tire

  • Recommend this dealer? No
about our dealership

Buff Whelan Chevrolet has been the top Chevrolet dealer in the State of Michigan since 2001 and in the U.S since 2017. The secrets of this great success are in its employees and the pleasant, professional experiences they provide to all of their customers from purchasing a vehicle to its servicing. "Our philosophy is one team, one dealership." says owner and president Kerry Whelan. "We're all in it together and work hard at doing things the right way. I believe this positive interaction is appreciated whenever we communicate and perform transactions with our customers."

Through dedicated employees and strong customer service, Buff Whelan Chevrolet has racked up numerous awards for top performance, receiving the General Motors Mark of Excellence Award annually since 2001 and GM's Dealer of the Year honors annually since 2002.

From sales to service, our team is prepared to care for you and your family's vehicle needs, we look forward to earning your business!

what sets us apart
Buff Whelan Chevrolet is the #1 volume Chevy dealer in Michigan since 2001, is consistently ranked in the top three nationally, has received the GM Mark of Excellence Award annually since 2001 and the GM Dealer of the Year honors annually since 2002.
Buff Whelan also has deep roots in the community through regular support of the Toys for Tots drive, quarterly American Red Cross blood drives, and donations to various charitable and service organizations, including the American Cancer Society.
Only at Buff Whelan Chevrolet do you have a genuine written guarantee of the lowest price on your new car or truck. Buff Whelan guarantees to beat your best deal - or we'll give you the car or truck for free! Contact our dealership for details.
