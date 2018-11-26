service Rating

Simply put I took my 2003 Monte Carlo to Buff Whelan for repairs. The A/C didn't seem to be blowing cold air.They stated they replaced the A/C condenser. I asked for the old part and was told that "it's full of coolant" then service manager stated "it's full of freon and will leak out" the service manager then stated that it was to big to fit in my car, oh yea it "dirty". I guess they think people are dumb, I know I'm dumb I keep on going back because I bought it there. Fine print on recipt stated that they charge for shop supplies 15% of the total labor with a maximum of $30 for nut, bolts, washers, tape, pins, ect. Looking at recipt I noticed that I was charged $35 for shop supplies and $1.46 for a bolt. I may be slow, but I don't think the service department at Buff Whelan is very honest with us any more. I think that what most people want is at least the appearance of being honest. You would think $104.00 per hour labor would cover the shop supplies, I know the mechanic sure doesn't make all of that.