1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do your car buying elsewhere my buying experience has been a complete abomination from the beginning poor communication my car was shipped arrived 15 days late did not arrive in the close carrier as promised someone drove my car to my house the car arrived with undercarriage damage after I had the damage repaired at a local dealer it has been 32 days they have not sent me my title or my states registration no one can give me an answer no one knows what’s going on no one understands the process!!! Read more