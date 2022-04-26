Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights
Customer Reviews of Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights
Dameron. F150
by 04/26/2022on
Excellent from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Pavich
by 04/17/2022on
Excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase - 2022 Bronco
by 04/11/2022on
BEST experience. Everyone was very honest and upfront. Super helpful staff! Made sure we were not sitting around waiting. Gigi was AMAZING!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New F150 2022
by 03/30/2022on
Great truck. My purchase was as painless as can be. They explained the features then set up FordPass and I was on my way. Highly recommend Suburban
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Service
by 03/25/2022on
I really like this dealership especially Jason Jackson he always make sure that my vehicle is taking care of. He make sure I am aware what’s going on. Highly recommend him 10
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Over priced for oil change and tire rotation.
by 03/18/2022on
Almost 70 dollars for oil change, what do you think.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic experience
by 03/08/2022on
I usually dread leasing a new car. My experience last week was great. The salesman was terrific. He as friendly, courteous and very helpful. Upon returning home I spoke to my son and he went to the same salesman and signed up to lease a Ford. This is the first time we have ever gone to a Ford dealer. Will definitely go back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
rphwally@yahoo.com
by 02/14/2022on
Our Ford salesman, Jeremy Randolph, was able to have Ford buy out my remaining lease, got thousands for my Fusion, and upgraded me up to a titanium trim line. Zach Simpson was very helpful in explaining the various features on the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 11/29/2021on
Mike was very friendly & professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
avoid Lithia Auto Group DBA Driveway.com
by 11/29/2021on
Do your car buying elsewhere my buying experience has been a complete abomination from the beginning poor communication my car was shipped arrived 15 days late did not arrive in the close carrier as promised someone drove my car to my house the car arrived with undercarriage damage after I had the damage repaired at a local dealer it has been 32 days they have not sent me my title or my states registration no one can give me an answer no one knows what’s going on no one understands the process!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer
by 11/15/2021on
Pleasant experience dropping off vehicle. They asked all the right questions. Had me in and out quick. The total length they had my vehicle was much shorter than I thought. All of my concerns were addressed and I thought they took very good care of my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 10/22/2021on
Great experience picking up a new Explorer! Vito and Matt were great showing me all the new features and securing the perfect vehicle for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer
by 10/19/2021on
Everybody there goes above and beyond to help you , my sales man Vito and assistant Matt did a great job of getting us the car we wanted and explaining it to us. Definitely satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repair work
by 09/30/2021on
I can't say enough about the excellent service I recently received from the service department. The customer service I received from Jim Saelens was top notch! He was a great communicator and had great follow through with everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 09/28/2021on
Service was excellent, fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesperson Rich Kramer very helpful
by 09/22/2021on
My first car purchase in 20 years, and Rich made it an easy process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/20/2021on
Brad Klein was able to find me the EXACT vehicle I was looking for and had me driving off the lot with it in 3 days at an amazing price! Couldn’t have asked for a better first time car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford driver
by 09/06/2021on
Rich Kramer was great! Always makes leasing and buying a car easy. We bought out our lease and also leased another car. Thanks Rich for all your help! See you again in 2 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty service
by 09/06/2021on
Thank you to your service writer Jordan Watson for his great service and getting my Ford Escape in for service he was nice and very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased the Lease
by 08/31/2021on
Michele Fournier was my Sales Professional and she did a great job. Michelle started following up with me when we still had about 18 months on our lease. I’d receive a text every few months asking how things were going with our Flex and if there was anything she could do for us to make our experience with Suburban Ford Sterling Heights better. She was instrumental in getting us a great finance rate for our purchase and did her part in our transaction at our convenience. I’ll definitely be contacting her for our next purchase/lease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Richard Crumley
by 08/27/2021on
Very knowledgeable and friendly salesman. The whole shopping experience was a breeze. I love my new Ford edge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
