5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Michele Fournier was my Sales Professional and she did a great job. Michelle started following up with me when we still had about 18 months on our lease. I’d receive a text every few months asking how things were going with our Flex and if there was anything she could do for us to make our experience with Suburban Ford Sterling Heights better. She was instrumental in getting us a great finance rate for our purchase and did her part in our transaction at our convenience. I’ll definitely be contacting her for our next purchase/lease. Read more