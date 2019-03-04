service Rating

I went to the service and I droped my car. the next day they called me your car is ready to pickup. When I go to pickup my car. they gave me the key and I went to the car. The car was not fixed. then, I showed the service guy. he said, I thought they did. after I had to wait for one more our. after they done, I saw dirty on all over car seats. engin oil stain on the seat. I was so upset about that. They need to focus on their customers. Read more