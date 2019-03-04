Battle Creek Honda

Battle Creek Honda

1385 W Dickman Rd, Springfield, MI 49037
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Battle Creek Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Post a Comment
Post a Comment
service Rating

The worst I ever seen Honda service

by Nangno on 02/16/2018

I went to the service and I droped my car. the next day they called me your car is ready to pickup. When I go to pickup my car. they gave me the key and I went to the car. The car was not fixed. then, I showed the service guy. he said, I thought they did. after I had to wait for one more our. after they done, I saw dirty on all over car seats. engin oil stain on the seat. I was so upset about that. They need to focus on their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Chad Rose

by stangarn on 10/13/2017

Chad Rose was our salesman and we greatly appreciated his knowledge and professionalism. He quickly gained an understanding of what my wife and I were looking for and catered his sales to our desires. We ended up buying a pre-owned Honda Pilot and as well as a Honda CR-V. Throughout the entire process we felt like he was an advocate for getting us what we desired in an automobile. His follow-up after each sale was exceptionally helpful but never intrusive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

John in Service is so Nice!

by Michelle on 08/15/2017

John is the sweetest, kindest and caring person. He has a calming personality when dealing with a stressful car problem. He's wonderful at dealing with people and issues. Thank you so much John for everything you do :) !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent new car buying experience

by chilko1 on 07/29/2016

Chad Rose's knowledge, straight-talk, and patience led me to purchase a new car that was just right for me. Very helpful without being pushy. Promptly and thoroughly responded to all of my questions by phone and email. Have now purchased three vehicles from Battle Creek Honda and will be back again. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Worth the trip

by Mcdennis111 on 05/14/2016

I travel 85 miles round trip to have my 2014 odyssey maintained and repaired .., there are service garages closer, but none can hold a candle to John Ernsberger and the staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding Service

by garzellc on 04/27/2016

This was our first experience with leasing a new vehicle. Chad Rose helped answer all of our questions and was very accommodating to us. On several occasions I asked Chad to show me both new and used vehicles as well as some from another dealership. He always took the time to answer all of our questions (In person and through email) and explain the details and costs related to purchasing and leasing. We were not pressured or rushed which made us feel comfortable with our decision to work with Chad and sales staff at Battle Creek Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Quite Different Car Shop Experience

by Blackbean71 on 03/06/2016

Great experience with sales consultant Kevin Bartlam. Unlikely other salesperson from my car shopping experience in the past, he was very processional manner and knowledge of products. He gave the best price up front and very easy to discuss about pricing and trading in my car. Less email and phone calls... Made the transaction simple and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Cur_Geo on 11/16/2015

Great service from Battle Creek Honda as usual. John is a saint. I am however not happy with the continued Civic battery issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

To let you know how good you are doing.

by sonnyboy79 on 11/04/2015

I have been having my car service there sense it was new and I have always had good and friendly service and don't let me forget the popcorn :-).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Fantastic Service

by RJA2015 on 09/19/2015

We had a wonderful and super easy experience. They took care of everything with our trade in and we are very satisified with the service we received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

2015 CRV

by 2015hondacrv1 on 09/11/2015

This was a very painless experience by phone and email. The car was ready to go when we arrived.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Air bag recall

by Momma_Katie on 07/16/2015

Thank you for contacting me concerning the recall and fixing my 2006 Honda Pilot!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

No Problems

by gcc5 on 06/25/2015

We visited this dealership on several occasions to look at 2015 Honda Odyssey's. We were always treated well and when we decided to buy, the transaction was problem free

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Quick and friendly

by jlbolhuis on 09/12/2014

First time at the BC Honda with my "new to me" Accord. Staff were friendly and accommodating, got me in the same morning I called, and had me on my way in no time! Will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service experience

by RoscoeBoucher on 09/03/2014

The service provided was prompt and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Quality, friendly service

by tivo1 on 08/31/2014

As always, the service staff at Battle Creek Honda is outstanding. They are very friendly, prompt, and attuned to customer needs. I would recommend their service department to anyone, and have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Good Service

by leo_t on 07/21/2014

Pleasant, even though routine, experience. Vehicle wash was an unexpected bonus. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Battle Creek Honda: Fast, Friendly Service

by jimscraft on 05/14/2014

I have always taken my cars to Battle Creek Honda. They do exactly what the say they will do, within the time frame they state, and are very friendly. That is why I always buy from them when I am looking for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Felt like family

by RB6549 on 05/01/2014

Couldn't ask for more from a service department, felt like family and friends for the moment we pulled in. Great staff, will look forward to coming again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Pilot_30000

by wlwhite123 on 04/19/2014

My wife and I have been driving Honda vehicles for over 25 years. Why? Quality vehicles backed up by quality service. "Thanks" Battle Creek Honda Team for a job well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
about our dealership

Battle Creek Honda is committed to providing extraordinary customer service and comfort for your next visit to our dealership, whether it be for parts, service, or sales.

At Battle Creek Honda we strive to maintain a variety of used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs by all different manufacturers. Our pre-owned vehicle inventory is subjected to a safety inspection and cleaning to ensure our customers leave safely and satisfied. Battle Creek Honda is committed to providing you with a large inventory of Honda Certified Pre-Owned, guaranteed by Honda Certified Technicians after an 182-point inspection.

Our financing team is here to assist you through the entire auto loan and car lease process after you find the perfect new or used vehicle to fit your needs. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.

what sets us apart
Battle Creek Honda has been awarded the President's Award from American Honda Motor Co., including 2017.
Battle Creek Honda Customers are welcomed to take a complimentary carnation for his or herself and their loved ones after their visit with us.
Battle Creek Honda was a proud sponsor of the 2016 and 2017 Insane Inflatable 5K at the Gilmore Car Museum.
Amenities
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Vending Machines

