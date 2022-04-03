Skip to main content
Southgate Ford

16501 Fort St, Southgate, MI 48195
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Southgate Ford

4.2
Overall Rating
4.17 out of 5 stars(37)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F150 not sure what a review title is.

by HOGGIE1234 on 03/04/2022

My salesman Mr Murray Knapp went above and beyond throughout my years of business with Southgate Ford. Will always take my future transaction with your team. Thank you again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
37 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dishonest and Deceitful

by Alex on 03/01/2022

Terrible experience at a dishonest dealership. Salesperson tried to add an additional $1000 to our lease buyout and hoped we wouldn't notice. This dealership is after your money and does not care about your situation. They will do this to anyone that comes in to process a lease buyout. DO NOT use this dealership. This stealership will try and take advantage of you and do not care about retaining your future business. I've had good experiences with their parts and service departments, but I will never be returning here for anything. Please look over and re-check your paperwork if you've done any business here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Southgate Ford

by SouthgaeFord on 06/15/2021

excellent service, friendly attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Puddles3

by PuDDLES3 on 12/22/2020

The service was ok. They did not put the valve stem caps back on 2 tires after they rotated the tires. I have to go buy some.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The works package

by HappySGFcust on 11/28/2020

Great and pleasurable experience as always with Southgate Ford Service dept. Friendly and efficient staff. I've been a customer for 21 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New lease

by DaveMiz on 05/17/2020

This was a great experience considering all of the hoops my salesman had to jump through to make it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Southgate Ford and sales person Katie exceeded expectations

by dorisandnick on 01/16/2020

This was our first experience as customer of Southgate Ford. This dealership but foremost our sales person Katie Jesulaitis exceeded our expectation. When do you have a sales person calling you and reviewing an offer and the details after 9pm, when it's convenient for the customer but the dealership is closed? That exactly what Katie did. She's a hard working sales person, who honors her promises and commitments. The rest of the leasing process was also very smooth and pushy. All was explained and at the end we got our picture with the car. This is our best experience with any car dealer so far. Keep up the good work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service great salesman

by Gb350cc on 08/11/2019

Super fast. They treat you like family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my 2019 F150

by JimF150 on 04/22/2019

Chip walked me through every step and took the time to ask about all my needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Edmonds on 01/12/2019

Very good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Ford Escape

by DMK/Ford on 12/31/2018

Loving my Escape. The extras on the Titanium are definitely worth it. The bigger engine gives you confidence when needing the extra acceleration. The warm seats and steering wheel are heaven-sent in these cold northern winters. Its comfortable and fun to drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Full tank of gas no doc fee

by Jeff builder on 11/15/2018

Very friendly and straight forward hell I didn’t even have to come in you do it over the phone. Ken Garvin was fast and got me the truck I wanted with a great lease payment!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dry rotted Hankook tires @ 19,000 miles

by Mcwaske on 11/14/2018

Service told me to deal directly with the tire manufacture. When I contacted Hankook tires they told me the dealership "Southgate Ford" needed to present the claim. Back to Southgate Ford, they took the pictures and told me I would be prorated 38%, but I would have to pay the entire amount first because Hankook was not good at paying and I had to put Hankooks back on my car. The other choice , I could take my car to "Belle Tire" they could present the claim. I took my car to Discount Tire they measured the tread and my tires were prorated 43% , I didn't have to replace with Hankook and I only had to pay the difference. I purchased my 2016 Ford Explorer new from Southgate Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by trekinpatty on 11/11/2018

Back to the great service again. Yay!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Southgate Ford

by carbob756 on 08/31/2018

Service was done sooner then they told me, everyone acted in a professional manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Southgate Ford

by +++++++++ on 08/23/2018

Everything was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford Service

by Jlelekatch on 08/20/2018

The Service at Southgate Ford has been amazing. I purchased Leased an Escape 5 years ago and have now I am on my third one. Taking my car in for a simple oil change is no worries at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

edge service

by maxedout on 08/20/2018

done on time and perfect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Mustang Dave on 07/30/2018

Overall experience was good. Personnel, quality of work all good. With price points earned you can't beat the price. I just wish the wait period wasn't as long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by mclauth on 05/21/2018

I love Southgate Ford! I work with the best salesman there--Ken Garvin! The whole process was enjoyable, non-stressful, and I love my new Edge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Bob Abraham on 05/07/2018

Melissa Jones, my service writer, was extremely helpful and informative; I will do business there again...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

