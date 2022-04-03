1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Terrible experience at a dishonest dealership. Salesperson tried to add an additional $1000 to our lease buyout and hoped we wouldn't notice. This dealership is after your money and does not care about your situation. They will do this to anyone that comes in to process a lease buyout. DO NOT use this dealership. This stealership will try and take advantage of you and do not care about retaining your future business. I've had good experiences with their parts and service departments, but I will never be returning here for anything. Please look over and re-check your paperwork if you've done any business here. Read more