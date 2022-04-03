Southgate Ford
Customer Reviews of Southgate Ford
F150 not sure what a review title is.
by 03/04/2022on
My salesman Mr Murray Knapp went above and beyond throughout my years of business with Southgate Ford. Will always take my future transaction with your team. Thank you again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest and Deceitful
by 03/01/2022on
Terrible experience at a dishonest dealership. Salesperson tried to add an additional $1000 to our lease buyout and hoped we wouldn't notice. This dealership is after your money and does not care about your situation. They will do this to anyone that comes in to process a lease buyout. DO NOT use this dealership. This stealership will try and take advantage of you and do not care about retaining your future business. I've had good experiences with their parts and service departments, but I will never be returning here for anything. Please look over and re-check your paperwork if you've done any business here.
Southgate Ford
by 06/15/2021on
excellent service, friendly attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Puddles3
by 12/22/2020on
The service was ok. They did not put the valve stem caps back on 2 tires after they rotated the tires. I have to go buy some.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The works package
by 11/28/2020on
Great and pleasurable experience as always with Southgate Ford Service dept. Friendly and efficient staff. I've been a customer for 21 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New lease
by 05/17/2020on
This was a great experience considering all of the hoops my salesman had to jump through to make it happen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Southgate Ford and sales person Katie exceeded expectations
by 01/16/2020on
This was our first experience as customer of Southgate Ford. This dealership but foremost our sales person Katie Jesulaitis exceeded our expectation. When do you have a sales person calling you and reviewing an offer and the details after 9pm, when it's convenient for the customer but the dealership is closed? That exactly what Katie did. She's a hard working sales person, who honors her promises and commitments. The rest of the leasing process was also very smooth and pushy. All was explained and at the end we got our picture with the car. This is our best experience with any car dealer so far. Keep up the good work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service great salesman
by 08/11/2019on
Super fast. They treat you like family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my 2019 F150
by 04/22/2019on
Chip walked me through every step and took the time to ask about all my needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/12/2019on
Very good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford Escape
by 12/31/2018on
Loving my Escape. The extras on the Titanium are definitely worth it. The bigger engine gives you confidence when needing the extra acceleration. The warm seats and steering wheel are heaven-sent in these cold northern winters. Its comfortable and fun to drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Full tank of gas no doc fee
by 11/15/2018on
Very friendly and straight forward hell I didn’t even have to come in you do it over the phone. Ken Garvin was fast and got me the truck I wanted with a great lease payment!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dry rotted Hankook tires @ 19,000 miles
by 11/14/2018on
Service told me to deal directly with the tire manufacture. When I contacted Hankook tires they told me the dealership "Southgate Ford" needed to present the claim. Back to Southgate Ford, they took the pictures and told me I would be prorated 38%, but I would have to pay the entire amount first because Hankook was not good at paying and I had to put Hankooks back on my car. The other choice , I could take my car to "Belle Tire" they could present the claim. I took my car to Discount Tire they measured the tread and my tires were prorated 43% , I didn't have to replace with Hankook and I only had to pay the difference. I purchased my 2016 Ford Explorer new from Southgate Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 11/11/2018on
Back to the great service again. Yay!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Southgate Ford
by 08/31/2018on
Service was done sooner then they told me, everyone acted in a professional manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Southgate Ford
by 08/23/2018on
Everything was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Service
by 08/20/2018on
The Service at Southgate Ford has been amazing. I purchased Leased an Escape 5 years ago and have now I am on my third one. Taking my car in for a simple oil change is no worries at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
edge service
by 08/20/2018on
done on time and perfect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 07/30/2018on
Overall experience was good. Personnel, quality of work all good. With price points earned you can't beat the price. I just wish the wait period wasn't as long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 05/21/2018on
I love Southgate Ford! I work with the best salesman there--Ken Garvin! The whole process was enjoyable, non-stressful, and I love my new Edge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 05/07/2018on
Melissa Jones, my service writer, was extremely helpful and informative; I will do business there again...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes