I have purchased over 15 vehicles from Earl Whitman at Southgate Ford over the years along with many family members purchasing from Southgate Ford. My last F150 I had Earl retired before I could turn it in. I also had to turn in my wife's fusion. I called to make an appointment I was on hold for 10 min, I was given a time and date for the car I showed up and the salesman that was to help me was busy, the operator found another salesman that was not happy he had to help me. I was interested in purchasing another car but he was so rude I left. 2 days later we bought a Jeep. A week later I turned my truck in, I was 750 miles over and 4 payments left, the salesman didn't want to do anything for me. He said his hands were tied he had to charge me for the mileage. I was prepared to make the payments and buy a new truck. After 2 hours of looking around and fudging my numbers we left. We went to Dick Genthe and purchased a new Silverado, they cut me a check for 1650 bucks to pay the mileage and the 4 payments. I bought the truck on chevys A plan, I got a number from a family member. I also have the Ford A plan through my dad. My payment is not only $80 a month cheaper and the truck is steal. So disappointed with the Aluminum junk Ford is producing. I think Chevy has won me over. I also had the truck serviced before I turned it in that was a bunch of crap all in its own. My key quit working and truck quit starting. Had it towed on a flat bed to Southgate Ford a week later was told I had to pay for it under warranty. Make a long story short it was a bad key. They also decided to do ABS work while it was there even though no problems with the ABS. They also had to reprogram the PCM, TCM and the Security system. They had it for a week. Read more