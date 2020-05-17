Southgate Ford

16501 Fort St, Southgate, MI 48195
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Southgate Ford

4.4
Overall Rating
(9)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (1)
sales Rating

New lease

by DaveMiz on 05/17/2020

This was a great experience considering all of the hoops my salesman had to jump through to make it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
32 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Southgate Ford and sales person Katie exceeded expectations

by dorisandnick on 01/16/2020

This was our first experience as customer of Southgate Ford. This dealership but foremost our sales person Katie Jesulaitis exceeded our expectation. When do you have a sales person calling you and reviewing an offer and the details after 9pm, when it's convenient for the customer but the dealership is closed? That exactly what Katie did. She's a hard working sales person, who honors her promises and commitments. The rest of the leasing process was also very smooth and pushy. All was explained and at the end we got our picture with the car. This is our best experience with any car dealer so far. Keep up the good work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service great salesman

by Gb350cc on 08/11/2019

Super fast. They treat you like family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my 2019 F150

by JimF150 on 04/22/2019

Chip walked me through every step and took the time to ask about all my needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Edmonds on 01/12/2019

Very good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Ford Escape

by DMK/Ford on 12/31/2018

Loving my Escape. The extras on the Titanium are definitely worth it. The bigger engine gives you confidence when needing the extra acceleration. The warm seats and steering wheel are heaven-sent in these cold northern winters. Its comfortable and fun to drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Full tank of gas no doc fee

by Jeff builder on 11/15/2018

Very friendly and straight forward hell I didn’t even have to come in you do it over the phone. Ken Garvin was fast and got me the truck I wanted with a great lease payment!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dry rotted Hankook tires @ 19,000 miles

by Mcwaske on 11/14/2018

Service told me to deal directly with the tire manufacture. When I contacted Hankook tires they told me the dealership "Southgate Ford" needed to present the claim. Back to Southgate Ford, they took the pictures and told me I would be prorated 38%, but I would have to pay the entire amount first because Hankook was not good at paying and I had to put Hankooks back on my car. The other choice , I could take my car to "Belle Tire" they could present the claim. I took my car to Discount Tire they measured the tread and my tires were prorated 43% , I didn't have to replace with Hankook and I only had to pay the difference. I purchased my 2016 Ford Explorer new from Southgate Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great service

by trekinpatty on 11/11/2018

Back to the great service again. Yay!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Southgate Ford

by carbob756 on 08/31/2018

Service was done sooner then they told me, everyone acted in a professional manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Southgate Ford

by +++++++++ on 08/23/2018

Everything was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Service

by Jlelekatch on 08/20/2018

The Service at Southgate Ford has been amazing. I purchased Leased an Escape 5 years ago and have now I am on my third one. Taking my car in for a simple oil change is no worries at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

edge service

by maxedout on 08/20/2018

done on time and perfect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Mustang Dave on 07/30/2018

Overall experience was good. Personnel, quality of work all good. With price points earned you can't beat the price. I just wish the wait period wasn't as long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by mclauth on 05/21/2018

I love Southgate Ford! I work with the best salesman there--Ken Garvin! The whole process was enjoyable, non-stressful, and I love my new Edge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service review

by Bob Abraham on 05/07/2018

Melissa Jones, my service writer, was extremely helpful and informative; I will do business there again...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Honest and Friendly

by getsit65 on 04/16/2018

I have had my cars and truck repaired at Southgate Ford/Quick Lane several times.They are very honest and get the repair done as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bad Service Department

by mike6557 on 03/12/2018

Went to this dealer for an oil change, tire rotation, and a rim leak I had after hitting a pothole. When I called to make an appointment because of the damaged rim I was told that they would not schedule an appointment, that I had to get there and wait in line. After waiting in line they changed the oil and rotated the tires and then told me I had to make an appointment for the rim leak (the mechanic that rotated the tires said he did not know about the rim leak and when I told him about the leak, he said that I needed an appointment) after complaining to the Manager they took the car back into the shop and looked at the rim and confirmed the damage, they put the spare on the car and told me to wait for a phone call to see if the damaged rim "was approved" I got the call the next day and when I returned no one in the Service department knew anything about my new rim until I found the Manager and he had them put the new rim back on the car. They are very disorganized, the tech that greets you looks like he is just some guy that walked in off the street, when my lease is up I will not be returning to this dealership for any reason.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Richard Martin

by oldlion on 01/30/2018

I had the Works done to the 2017 Explorer. They did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Regular oil change

by Salisg01 on 09/14/2017

Typically handle the oil changes for all 4 of our cars and recently had two vehicles in for service. Oil change with tire rotation service was fast and reasonable. Highly recommend Quicklane in Southgate MI.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ronald kovacs survey sent to me on email

by Ron48146 on 08/22/2017

I have purchased over 15 vehicles from Earl Whitman at Southgate Ford over the years along with many family members purchasing from Southgate Ford. My last F150 I had Earl retired before I could turn it in. I also had to turn in my wife's fusion. I called to make an appointment I was on hold for 10 min, I was given a time and date for the car I showed up and the salesman that was to help me was busy, the operator found another salesman that was not happy he had to help me. I was interested in purchasing another car but he was so rude I left. 2 days later we bought a Jeep. A week later I turned my truck in, I was 750 miles over and 4 payments left, the salesman didn't want to do anything for me. He said his hands were tied he had to charge me for the mileage. I was prepared to make the payments and buy a new truck. After 2 hours of looking around and fudging my numbers we left. We went to Dick Genthe and purchased a new Silverado, they cut me a check for 1650 bucks to pay the mileage and the 4 payments. I bought the truck on chevys A plan, I got a number from a family member. I also have the Ford A plan through my dad. My payment is not only $80 a month cheaper and the truck is steal. So disappointed with the Aluminum junk Ford is producing. I think Chevy has won me over. I also had the truck serviced before I turned it in that was a bunch of crap all in its own. My key quit working and truck quit starting. Had it towed on a flat bed to Southgate Ford a week later was told I had to pay for it under warranty. Make a long story short it was a bad key. They also decided to do ABS work while it was there even though no problems with the ABS. They also had to reprogram the PCM, TCM and the Security system. They had it for a week.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
