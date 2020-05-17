New lease
by 05/17/2020on
This was a great experience considering all of the hoops my salesman had to jump through to make it happen.
New lease
by 05/17/2020on
This was a great experience considering all of the hoops my salesman had to jump through to make it happen.
Southgate Ford and sales person Katie exceeded expectations
by 01/16/2020on
This was our first experience as customer of Southgate Ford. This dealership but foremost our sales person Katie Jesulaitis exceeded our expectation. When do you have a sales person calling you and reviewing an offer and the details after 9pm, when it's convenient for the customer but the dealership is closed? That exactly what Katie did. She's a hard working sales person, who honors her promises and commitments. The rest of the leasing process was also very smooth and pushy. All was explained and at the end we got our picture with the car. This is our best experience with any car dealer so far. Keep up the good work!
Great service great salesman
by 08/11/2019on
Super fast. They treat you like family
Love my 2019 F150
by 04/22/2019on
Chip walked me through every step and took the time to ask about all my needs
Service
by 01/12/2019on
Very good service
2018 Ford Escape
by 12/31/2018on
Loving my Escape. The extras on the Titanium are definitely worth it. The bigger engine gives you confidence when needing the extra acceleration. The warm seats and steering wheel are heaven-sent in these cold northern winters. Its comfortable and fun to drive.
Full tank of gas no doc fee
by 11/15/2018on
Very friendly and straight forward hell I didn’t even have to come in you do it over the phone. Ken Garvin was fast and got me the truck I wanted with a great lease payment!
Dry rotted Hankook tires @ 19,000 miles
by 11/14/2018on
Service told me to deal directly with the tire manufacture. When I contacted Hankook tires they told me the dealership "Southgate Ford" needed to present the claim. Back to Southgate Ford, they took the pictures and told me I would be prorated 38%, but I would have to pay the entire amount first because Hankook was not good at paying and I had to put Hankooks back on my car. The other choice , I could take my car to "Belle Tire" they could present the claim. I took my car to Discount Tire they measured the tread and my tires were prorated 43% , I didn't have to replace with Hankook and I only had to pay the difference. I purchased my 2016 Ford Explorer new from Southgate Ford.
Great service
by 11/11/2018on
Back to the great service again. Yay!
Southgate Ford
by 08/31/2018on
Service was done sooner then they told me, everyone acted in a professional manner
Southgate Ford
by 08/23/2018on
Everything was great
Ford Service
by 08/20/2018on
The Service at Southgate Ford has been amazing. I purchased Leased an Escape 5 years ago and have now I am on my third one. Taking my car in for a simple oil change is no worries at all.
edge service
by 08/20/2018on
done on time and perfect.
Oil Change
by 07/30/2018on
Overall experience was good. Personnel, quality of work all good. With price points earned you can't beat the price. I just wish the wait period wasn't as long.
Great Experience!
by 05/21/2018on
I love Southgate Ford! I work with the best salesman there--Ken Garvin! The whole process was enjoyable, non-stressful, and I love my new Edge!
Service review
by 05/07/2018on
Melissa Jones, my service writer, was extremely helpful and informative; I will do business there again...
Honest and Friendly
by 04/16/2018on
I have had my cars and truck repaired at Southgate Ford/Quick Lane several times.They are very honest and get the repair done as promised.
Bad Service Department
by 03/12/2018on
Went to this dealer for an oil change, tire rotation, and a rim leak I had after hitting a pothole. When I called to make an appointment because of the damaged rim I was told that they would not schedule an appointment, that I had to get there and wait in line. After waiting in line they changed the oil and rotated the tires and then told me I had to make an appointment for the rim leak (the mechanic that rotated the tires said he did not know about the rim leak and when I told him about the leak, he said that I needed an appointment) after complaining to the Manager they took the car back into the shop and looked at the rim and confirmed the damage, they put the spare on the car and told me to wait for a phone call to see if the damaged rim "was approved" I got the call the next day and when I returned no one in the Service department knew anything about my new rim until I found the Manager and he had them put the new rim back on the car. They are very disorganized, the tech that greets you looks like he is just some guy that walked in off the street, when my lease is up I will not be returning to this dealership for any reason.
Richard Martin
by 01/30/2018on
I had the Works done to the 2017 Explorer. They did a great job.
Regular oil change
by 09/14/2017on
Typically handle the oil changes for all 4 of our cars and recently had two vehicles in for service. Oil change with tire rotation service was fast and reasonable. Highly recommend Quicklane in Southgate MI.
Ronald kovacs survey sent to me on email
by 08/22/2017on
I have purchased over 15 vehicles from Earl Whitman at Southgate Ford over the years along with many family members purchasing from Southgate Ford. My last F150 I had Earl retired before I could turn it in. I also had to turn in my wife's fusion. I called to make an appointment I was on hold for 10 min, I was given a time and date for the car I showed up and the salesman that was to help me was busy, the operator found another salesman that was not happy he had to help me. I was interested in purchasing another car but he was so rude I left. 2 days later we bought a Jeep. A week later I turned my truck in, I was 750 miles over and 4 payments left, the salesman didn't want to do anything for me. He said his hands were tied he had to charge me for the mileage. I was prepared to make the payments and buy a new truck. After 2 hours of looking around and fudging my numbers we left. We went to Dick Genthe and purchased a new Silverado, they cut me a check for 1650 bucks to pay the mileage and the 4 payments. I bought the truck on chevys A plan, I got a number from a family member. I also have the Ford A plan through my dad. My payment is not only $80 a month cheaper and the truck is steal. So disappointed with the Aluminum junk Ford is producing. I think Chevy has won me over. I also had the truck serviced before I turned it in that was a bunch of crap all in its own. My key quit working and truck quit starting. Had it towed on a flat bed to Southgate Ford a week later was told I had to pay for it under warranty. Make a long story short it was a bad key. They also decided to do ABS work while it was there even though no problems with the ABS. They also had to reprogram the PCM, TCM and the Security system. They had it for a week.