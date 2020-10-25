Tamaroff Nissan
Customer Reviews of Tamaroff Nissan
Steve is the Best!
by 10/25/2020on
My experience was fabulous due to Steve Nowell. He’s always patient, kind, respects my concerns and listens. My husband and I purchased our last 6 cars from him! He’s the best!!
Excellent Service
by 02/10/2021on
Great Service. The service advisor explained well in detail about the required service needed for my car. The service team done excellent job. Kudos Team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quality and Prompt Service
by 02/04/2021on
The service was taken care of promptly and efficiently.
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 02/02/2021on
I scheduled an appointment for an Oil Change. My Service Coordinator was friendly and very informative and helpful. I appreciated the great customer service and friendly atmosphere and hospitality.
2 Comments
Great service
by 01/28/2021on
Fast efficient
1 Comments
Excellent
by 01/27/2021on
Steve in service was wonderful. So helpful and professional. He was kind and kept me informed about my vehicle.
1 Comments
Service
by 01/19/2021on
I would like to say the service that I received on Monday Jan. 18th was excellent I feel the service man was professional and addressed all my concerns in a professional manner.
1 Comments
Nissan Service
by 01/14/2021on
Steve Habhab is a great service advisor, always caring about what is in the best interest of the customer. He will relay the proper information to make an informed decision on what is necessary and unnecessary for repairs. Thank you Steve for your hard work and dedication to us customers!
1 Comments
Service
by 01/13/2021on
Service department made my visit quick and easy. Oil changed and tires rotated and on my way in not time. Thank you.
1 Comments
Car repair
by 01/09/2021on
Excellent service!! Rodney was awesome in handling and communicating price and repair needed. Thank you so much !!
Service review
by 01/07/2021on
As usual the service was on time and due to our long term advisor ,Mark Prebee, everything went smoothly.
Oil change
by 01/01/2021on
The customer service was excellent!!! Everyone was very professional, friendly, and polite!!!
1 Comments
Reset Map & Navigation
by 12/31/2020on
Service department had same problem I had, which was slow loading of map update. They kept the car overnight and solved the problem next morning.
1 Comments
Tamaroff Rocks!
by 12/18/2020on
Mark and Shawn are the best in the service department, they always take care of the customers and they are great!
1 Comments
Maintenance & additional work
by 12/11/2020on
Great service, kind & fair prices. Thank you for the health care provider discounts.
1 Comments
Customer Service was excellent
by 12/08/2020on
Rodney your service adviser was excellent presenting car repairs and cost. This was my first time coming to Tamaroff Auto and I will be back!!!!
1 Comments
Fantastic service all around.
by 12/04/2020on
The staff got me in and our Really quickly. I was very impressed with the way they followed up and kept me in the loop the whole time. They are an A+ business.
1 Comments
Efficient and Safe
by 11/21/2020on
Very quick and safe, I always get my oil changed here
1 Comments
As always, superior customer Service from Mark P.
by 11/21/2020on
Explanation of what was being done and why, to getting my car back when promised. I have yet to have a bad experience at Tamaroff with either one of my vehicles.
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 11/19/2020on
Thank you for the excellent, and fast service.
1 Comments
Service
by 11/18/2020on
Friendly staff and very helpful.
