Star Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Star Lincoln
Purchase of Lincoln Corsair from Star Lincoln
by 04/25/2022on
Excellent based on dealings with salesperson Laura and supervisor Tim.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Went above the call of a dealership to meet my expectations!
by 04/06/2022on
I couldn’t possibly write in everything in the small little square about how wonderful I was treated by this dealership. Laura did everything she could including when she was at a meeting conference make sure that I got the car that I want it delivered. The manager Tim also made sure that He could make a trade from another dealership and it was expedited very quickly. I wasn’t sure what I was getting it because I had at lease and I knew that in September I was not going to be able to get the car I wanted.Hearing all the horror stories, I was certain there would be no cars of my choice available. But this dealership calmed my fears and I have my dream car. Once I sat in his car I was in love. The dealership made everything accessible to me and answered all my questions and we signed on that very day and I drove my beautiful Lincoln corsair home.By the way I named her calypso. I would highly recommend this dealer and even prove that, my husband is purchasing another car from there possibly in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln Repair
by 11/29/2021on
Excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 08/17/2020on
No pressure,informative,friendly,courteous,professional service.Bought many cars in my lifetime.This was the best experience.I've had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mkc with 3400 miles--battery dead 3 times
by 02/10/2020on
This issue has been sent so many times to corporate and local-Star Lincoln, it is not worth my time. NOBODY CARES WHEN YOU ARE AN ELDERLY WOMAN.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service at Star Lincoln!
by 09/09/2019on
Glenn Belgrave and Star Lincoln are tops in customer service! I recently worked with Glenn on my third vehicle with him and Glenn makes every transaction as seamless as possible. He handles every detail and is knowledgeable about vehicle features. I highly recommend Glenn Belgrave and Star Lincoln!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Star Lincoln
by 08/20/2019on
I am a long time Star customer; I have purchased 2 cars from Star and have had 3 cars serviced by Star. As my continued dealings with Star suggest, I have always found its service and personnel to be first rate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 08/19/2019on
I didn't have to wait to receive and appointment and when I brought the car in I was expecting a long wait but my car was serviced very quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 08/06/2019on
I received a loaner car and the service was completed earlier than I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michigan Lease Car
by 08/03/2019on
The experience was excellent. The dealership was lovely and the service excellent. Very little haggling. The only negative, which was a minor issue, that although the dealer explained the differences between the Select model and the Reserve Model, he had not made clear that he was comparing it to the basic Reserve model and that if we wanted to have certain features even in the Reserve model it would be an extra package that would have to be purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, better attention to detail!
by 07/17/2019on
Folks in service departments might not get the best initial impressions as they literally have people immediately tell them, 'Hi....my car needs to be fixed.....' Even so, the folks at Star Lincoln manage to take the time to listen and actually try to know the customers....I actually felt good about talking to them about, not just the needs of the car, but why it's so important. My Wife's Navigator is our family's main transporter, and I say that with love. (We have 4 children, under the age of 10) so this vehicle is not only something we want to have kept well, it's imperative to keep us all safe on travels across the country and more frequently, the state. But Mike Brooks and his team actually think about those details when letting us know what work is being done on the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Star Lincoln
by 06/09/2019on
Great....took me right in and serviced vehicle but you have to go early.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service 0419
by 04/15/2019on
GREAT!!!!! They were finished sooner than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best in the West
by 03/03/2019on
Courteous, efficient and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 12/07/2018on
Excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Low tire pressure
by 11/22/2018on
Glad I got the tire insurance! My salesman recommended it and it has paid off every time! I had a nail on my tire the day before driving 350 miles for Thanksgiving. I pulled into the service area without an appointment and was greeted immediately. Less than an hour later I was on the road with a new tire and a washed car! Yay!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ralph Bell
by 11/06/2018on
No appointment went right in &serviced. No time at all.....great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs.
by 10/23/2018on
My experience was awesome, when my car was ready for pickup? They delivered to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
William T Myers
by 10/05/2018on
It was excellent in all respects. My salesperson, David Hyde, and the Sales Manager, Tim Carey, could not have been more helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Submitted Car For Servicing / Great Customer Service
by 10/01/2018on
Mr. Brooks in Service at Star Lincoln was very professional and courteous. He was very knowledgeable and explained the repair process and the requirements for obtaining a rental car while my car was being serviced. Up to that point I was satisfied with the overall experience. That would have been enough for me. But, when Mr. Brooks provided a loaner car for me and my family, that put the whole experience over the top! My car was fixed and rides like new. My family and I were very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 09/07/2018on
Excellent Service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes