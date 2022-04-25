5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I couldn’t possibly write in everything in the small little square about how wonderful I was treated by this dealership. Laura did everything she could including when she was at a meeting conference make sure that I got the car that I want it delivered. The manager Tim also made sure that He could make a trade from another dealership and it was expedited very quickly. I wasn’t sure what I was getting it because I had at lease and I knew that in September I was not going to be able to get the car I wanted.Hearing all the horror stories, I was certain there would be no cars of my choice available. But this dealership calmed my fears and I have my dream car. Once I sat in his car I was in love. The dealership made everything accessible to me and answered all my questions and we signed on that very day and I drove my beautiful Lincoln corsair home.By the way I named her calypso. I would highly recommend this dealer and even prove that, my husband is purchasing another car from there possibly in the near future. Read more