5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a pre-owned car from Motor City MINI. From the time I walked in the door to the moment I drove off in my new ride three days later, the experience was nothing short of professional. Ryan DeCosse was my motoring advisor and Tony Pez was the pre-owned manager (and Brad was in F&I). Great guys! I would buy again... and will definitely recommend the store and staff to anyone looking for a vehicle. JC Read more