5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I came in with a coupon for The Works that is a oil change and a check on all fluids, tires, engine, transmission, etc. on the car, I was prepared to pay what ever the cost was because I know at the dealership the work will be done right the first time, The young clerk said it would be a 2 hour wait, so I settled in with a movie on my iPhone, a bottle of water and a coffee. Well 45 minutes later my car was ready and there was NO CHARGE for the service. WOW THAT IS FANTASTIC!!!!! I LOVE AVIS FORD. I left my wheel locks at home and was told to bring them back and there will no charge to rotate my tires. Yippee! Read more