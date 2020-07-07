Mort
by 07/07/2020on
The sales people were very pleasant and helpful. I would deal with them again and give them 5 stars. However, the next day when I reviewed my lease, I noticed a $395.00 turn in fee at the expiration of the lease if I did not purchase the leased vehicle. I had three prior leases with Ford that did not include a turn in fee. Not happy about this charge.
Mort
by 07/07/2020on
Above and Beyond my expectations!
by 02/24/2016on
Frank Cianciolo from Avis Ford has once again done a great job answering all my questions about leasing my new 2015 Ford Edge Titanium. He was genuinely happy for me that I will be driving safe and comfortable in my new car. I'm looking forward to using all the great options too.
Car experience at Avis Ford of Southfield MI
by 02/22/2016on
I had a blast at Avis Ford of Southfield MI. My car buying experience was great.The salesman that attended to was awesome n handle everything professionally. I will definitely go here next time n I will remmend ppl to go there for buying any ford product.
Exceptional Service
by 12/06/2015on
From my sales rep to the finance team and office staff, everyone that I encountered at Avis was courteous and extremely helpful, taking the time to explain step by step my car purchase and trade as the transactions unfolded, Each team member worked to meet my specific needs in a prompt and professional manner. I never felt rush or pushed to make a purchase and all of my questions and concerns were adequately addressed. The process was seamless and the experience was positive thanks to both my sales person and the conscientious Avis team.
Knowledgable salesman made the process easy
by 12/01/2015on
My wife and I were looking to trade in her 2012 Ford Edge for a high mileage lease. Our salesman Gary Addley was knowledgable and efficient, and got us a good deal on a 2016 Escape. My wife loves her new car, and the payment is even less than we expected. I would recommend the dealership and especially Gary to anyone looking for a new car, and we will be back ourselves when we need another vehicle.
Excellent customer service-James Lopes
by 11/20/2015on
He took the time to explain our leasing contract and was willing to explain in great detail any questions or concerns we had about our lease. He had extreme experience and high knowledge that he outwardly expressed in a very positive manner. He made our decision very easy and even delivered our vehicle due to family health. We highly reccomend me, and our highly satisfied. We will be using him again in the future, and feel he is a great asset to your company. Thank you.
Excellent service on my 2015 Escape
by 10/21/2015on
We have found that our 2015 Ford Escape has exceeded our expectations for quality and performance and comfort. The service at Avis Ford in Southfield, MI was performed quicker than expected and the car was returned to me clean and in perfect condition.
Good sales experience
by 08/03/2015on
Able to do all the background part of the deal by phone. Fast and efficient. Described what I wanted and was sent information within an hour. Credit approved very quickly. Picked up the car th next morning. Gave me a decent offer on my trade in and sent me a check since the monthly payment wouldn't have gone down much.
Ford Escape - Classic Bait-N-Switch Tactic
by 07/28/2015on
Although I am a returning customer at Avis Ford, my attempt at getting the best deal for a 2015 Ford Escape All-Wheel-Drive was met with deception. Instead of getting an All-Wheel-Drive Escape I was given a lower cost Front-Wheel-Drive without my knowledge. Evidently it was easier to do a Bait-n-switch than to balk at selling me my preference, an All-Wheel-Drive version, at the price I wanted. I did not notice until I got the vehicle home.
Great Customer Experience at Avis Ford
by 06/30/2015on
I took mu 2015 Mustang in for its' first oil change and tire rotation. The staff was friendly and customer oriented. The promised a time frame for service and delivered on that promise. Great job Avis Ford!
More Than I Bargained For!
by 06/26/2015on
I came in with a coupon for The Works that is a oil change and a check on all fluids, tires, engine, transmission, etc. on the car, I was prepared to pay what ever the cost was because I know at the dealership the work will be done right the first time, The young clerk said it would be a 2 hour wait, so I settled in with a movie on my iPhone, a bottle of water and a coffee. Well 45 minutes later my car was ready and there was NO CHARGE for the service. WOW THAT IS FANTASTIC!!!!! I LOVE AVIS FORD. I left my wheel locks at home and was told to bring them back and there will no charge to rotate my tires. Yippee!
Work done at Avis Ford Quick Lane
by 06/22/2015on
Felicia Collins was very helpful. I called in advance and she indicated what time would be best to come over. I came at the time she said and she handled everything. I was out of the Quick Lane on time and real happy with the service. This was the first time for my new Buick Verano and they handles it as if it was my Ford Focus.
Another quick and smootb purchase
by 04/11/2015on
Another smooth and quick vehicle purchase. James Lopes is the person to see for your next vehicle purchase. Hands down the best salesman I have ever dealt with. Moving to Memphis and I will still come back to Avis Ford for my vehicle purchases.
Great service and quick
by 04/08/2015on
Great dealership. Friendly, helpful and courteous staff. Just had my first oil change and they were great.
Keep up the vriendly service.
by 04/08/2015on
Very friendly, courteous service. Keep up the good work. Work done in the promised time. P Vandenmuysenbnerg
Service
by 04/07/2015on
My recent visit to the Avis Ford service department as always, went extremely well and without a hitch. Whenever I take my vehicle in for service, the staff is always courtesy and pleasant which makes the waiting time go faster and the environment warm and welcoming.
Oil Change
by 04/02/2015on
Need more friendlier front desk help.
Edge Driver
by 04/02/2015on
Troy Jackson was excellent in answering my questions and getting me the deal that was comfortable for my budget.
Oil Change
by 03/31/2015on
Service was great, thanks
My New Dealership
by 03/31/2015on
I will take my vehicle for all necessary service from this day forward.
Great collision shop and dealer
by 03/24/2015on
I'm was very happy with my truck when they got her fixed up victor and Harold are great guys
