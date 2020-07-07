Avis Ford

29200 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI 48034
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Avis Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Mort

by Mor-lessee on 07/07/2020

The sales people were very pleasant and helpful. I would deal with them again and give them 5 stars. However, the next day when I reviewed my lease, I noticed a $395.00 turn in fee at the expiration of the lease if I did not purchase the leased vehicle. I had three prior leases with Ford that did not include a turn in fee. Not happy about this charge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
23 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Above and Beyond my expectations!

by Gretchen9563 on 02/24/2016

Frank Cianciolo from Avis Ford has once again done a great job answering all my questions about leasing my new 2015 Ford Edge Titanium. He was genuinely happy for me that I will be driving safe and comfortable in my new car. I'm looking forward to using all the great options too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Car experience at Avis Ford of Southfield MI

by Mike20163161 on 02/22/2016

I had a blast at Avis Ford of Southfield MI. My car buying experience was great.The salesman that attended to was awesome n handle everything professionally. I will definitely go here next time n I will remmend ppl to go there for buying any ford product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by mototown313 on 12/06/2015

From my sales rep to the finance team and office staff, everyone that I encountered at Avis was courteous and extremely helpful, taking the time to explain step by step my car purchase and trade as the transactions unfolded, Each team member worked to meet my specific needs in a prompt and professional manner. I never felt rush or pushed to make a purchase and all of my questions and concerns were adequately addressed. The process was seamless and the experience was positive thanks to both my sales person and the conscientious Avis team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Knowledgable salesman made the process easy

by VermiciousKnid on 12/01/2015

My wife and I were looking to trade in her 2012 Ford Edge for a high mileage lease. Our salesman Gary Addley was knowledgable and efficient, and got us a good deal on a 2016 Escape. My wife loves her new car, and the payment is even less than we expected. I would recommend the dealership and especially Gary to anyone looking for a new car, and we will be back ourselves when we need another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent customer service-James Lopes

by Roushdyboulos on 11/20/2015

He took the time to explain our leasing contract and was willing to explain in great detail any questions or concerns we had about our lease. He had extreme experience and high knowledge that he outwardly expressed in a very positive manner. He made our decision very easy and even delivered our vehicle due to family health. We highly reccomend me, and our highly satisfied. We will be using him again in the future, and feel he is a great asset to your company. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service on my 2015 Escape

by Richard7297 on 10/21/2015

We have found that our 2015 Ford Escape has exceeded our expectations for quality and performance and comfort. The service at Avis Ford in Southfield, MI was performed quicker than expected and the car was returned to me clean and in perfect condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good sales experience

by Sescape on 08/03/2015

Able to do all the background part of the deal by phone. Fast and efficient. Described what I wanted and was sent information within an hour. Credit approved very quickly. Picked up the car th next morning. Gave me a decent offer on my trade in and sent me a check since the monthly payment wouldn't have gone down much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ford Escape - Classic Bait-N-Switch Tactic

by AnthonyTCrook on 07/28/2015

Although I am a returning customer at Avis Ford, my attempt at getting the best deal for a 2015 Ford Escape All-Wheel-Drive was met with deception. Instead of getting an All-Wheel-Drive Escape I was given a lower cost Front-Wheel-Drive without my knowledge. Evidently it was easier to do a Bait-n-switch than to balk at selling me my preference, an All-Wheel-Drive version, at the price I wanted. I did not notice until I got the vehicle home.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Customer Experience at Avis Ford

by gmoore1235 on 06/30/2015

I took mu 2015 Mustang in for its' first oil change and tire rotation. The staff was friendly and customer oriented. The promised a time frame for service and delivered on that promise. Great job Avis Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

More Than I Bargained For!

by Detroit58Rose on 06/26/2015

I came in with a coupon for The Works that is a oil change and a check on all fluids, tires, engine, transmission, etc. on the car, I was prepared to pay what ever the cost was because I know at the dealership the work will be done right the first time, The young clerk said it would be a 2 hour wait, so I settled in with a movie on my iPhone, a bottle of water and a coffee. Well 45 minutes later my car was ready and there was NO CHARGE for the service. WOW THAT IS FANTASTIC!!!!! I LOVE AVIS FORD. I left my wheel locks at home and was told to bring them back and there will no charge to rotate my tires. Yippee!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Work done at Avis Ford Quick Lane

by VeranoMan on 06/22/2015

Felicia Collins was very helpful. I called in advance and she indicated what time would be best to come over. I came at the time she said and she handled everything. I was out of the Quick Lane on time and real happy with the service. This was the first time for my new Buick Verano and they handles it as if it was my Ford Focus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Another quick and smootb purchase

by jimodien1 on 04/11/2015

Another smooth and quick vehicle purchase. James Lopes is the person to see for your next vehicle purchase. Hands down the best salesman I have ever dealt with. Moving to Memphis and I will still come back to Avis Ford for my vehicle purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service and quick

by WixomF150 on 04/08/2015

Great dealership. Friendly, helpful and courteous staff. Just had my first oil change and they were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Keep up the vriendly service.

by muysen on 04/08/2015

Very friendly, courteous service. Keep up the good work. Work done in the promised time. P Vandenmuysenbnerg

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by fordowner12 on 04/07/2015

My recent visit to the Avis Ford service department as always, went extremely well and without a hitch. Whenever I take my vehicle in for service, the staff is always courtesy and pleasant which makes the waiting time go faster and the environment warm and welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Change

by Ladyfingers on 04/02/2015

Need more friendlier front desk help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Edge Driver

by 2015319 on 04/02/2015

Troy Jackson was excellent in answering my questions and getting me the deal that was comfortable for my budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Jeffersons4 on 03/31/2015

Service was great, thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My New Dealership

by rainman53 on 03/31/2015

I will take my vehicle for all necessary service from this day forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great collision shop and dealer

by Wildbros on 03/24/2015

I'm was very happy with my truck when they got her fixed up victor and Harold are great guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

