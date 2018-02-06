McFadden Friendly Motors
Customer Reviews of McFadden Friendly Motors
Friendly and professional service
by 06/02/2018on
Found a Jeep Compass online and I was first contacted by the online sales report Patrick. He got in touch with me to confirm that the vehicle I wanted was in stock and set me up with salesman Chris Crumley. Everyone at McFadden Friendly Motors was very helpful and professional and I would definitely do business with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They have the name right
by 04/29/2018on
I worked with the McFaddens sales team.... Or I should say they worked for me. They didn't try to sell me a vehicle that I wasn't interested in.... Called me when a vehicle came in for me to look at... Showed the repair statement... Took it for test drive.. And was given time to THINK ABOUT IT!!!!!! No pressure... I bought my Jeep Compass.. And tell everyone how nice it is to work with them...
Patrick crowley
by 02/01/2018on
Patrick was extremely helpful and very friendly. He was very patient with my many questions and happy to answer them all. He treated us like family. I have anxiety and he made me feel like I was talking to an old friend. He didn't mind waiting for me to completely check out every thing I wanted to on the car even though it was cold outside. There was never any pressure to buy or trying to push us into a more expensive car like other dealerships I have been to. I highly recommend him when looking for a car and plan to return in the future for replacement cars. Thank you Patrick for making us feel so comfortable when making this big decision and taking the fear out of buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Genuine Customer Service that is hard to find
by 02/01/2018on
A few days before Christmas, I bumped into their website (Dealership is less than 30 miles from my home) just browsing for nearby used fuel efficient alternative to my 2001 Ford Van. Patrick (Sales) responded within minutes of my email asking for a price on a 2008 Prius, since the website said 'call for price'. I was amazed at the pricing and within a couple hours committed to a test drive for the following day (Friday - 48 hours before Christmas). I surprised myself by committing to buying it before the end of the test drive. I came with papers for a pre approved loan from the Credit Union that i bank at. They were all smiles when I mentioned that i was considering a vehicle from McFadden Friendly Motors. I was thinking that the sales process might be able to be finished after the Christmas weekend/holiday. I have never seen such a great level of response and readiness of a team to complete the entire process within a few hours from the point that i drove onto the property. The process was more than simple. They are complete and thorough in all that they do. A complete vehicle history was provided, all questions answered, and at an excellent (unbeatable) price. Took the 'Bucket Tour' (you just have to be there to understand). I was introduced to the other key members of the sales, finance and service departments. The finance process was also exceeded expectations. Thorough review of details, options, pricing. In just over an hour i knew exactly where all the numbers were. Then they blew my mind, they topped it off by eliminating the entire Secretary of State (DMV) process by taking care of the Title, Taxes, Fees, Plates and Tags on the spot. No extra trips and lines to take care of the remaining paperwork and processing. When i stepped outside, it was just a matter of getting in the car and driving away, knowing that everything - and i do mean Every Thing - had been taken care of, especially me the customer. It is a month since i drove off the lot and i just can not stop smiling like i did when i was there. All because they genuinely care. They took the time and attention to care about not only the vehicle, but also the process as well as the customer. If only i could rate them higher than a 5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very friendly and fast responding
by 01/16/2018on
Contacted Patrick on a 2014 Dodge Journey that had just arrived. He was very nice and informative on the car even though it had not yet made it through the check in process. They stayed close to the advertised price, but they did negotiate a little. I feel I got a good deal. I would also recommended them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and Fair
by 01/07/2018on
They are friendly and stick very close to their advertised internet prices. They are willing to move a little but not too much off the advertised price. I would have to say I paid a fair price based on Car Gurus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding service by all staff
by 12/11/2017on
I was looking on the internet for the perfect jeep and found one at McFadden's Friendly motors. I requested some info and with in a half hour Patrick responded with pictures and even a video of the Jeep. Rafael and Kyle went above and beyond getting me financed and was able to drive my dream jeep home that day... Great Friendly staff, even the owner shook my hand and congratulated me on my new purchase... A big thank you to Patrick, Rafael and Kyle for the incredible experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding service!!!!!
by 10/22/2017on
Patrick was very quick to respond. Once we were there he and Kyle went above and beyond what was expected to get our deal done. Truly appreciate the hard work! Great experience!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
car buying
by 09/29/2017on
I was impressed by patrick the sales guy he took the time and did everything he could to get me financed if you are looking to buy a car go see patrick you will be glad you did
Friendly McFadden's
by 12/10/2016on
Buying a car is right up there in least favorite things to do, but Joey Nelson was extremely fast and courteous in responding to emails and Kyle Stewart was down to earth with no pressure in handling the sale. Was a pleasant experience for a change !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service!
by 07/14/2016on
I'm not the greatest at writing reviews, but I went in there not expecting to get a vehicle. They tried for almost a week constantly getting told no by the financing companies but they didn't give up. They finally got me approved and I was able to drive out with the car I wanted. The service there was fantastic and Kim was an awesome guy to sit and just talk to while we were waiting for everything to go thru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
They really are Friendly
by 06/30/2016on
We began with Patrick Crowley working from out of state. I was nervous about the process, but Patrick was happy to answer questions via email and phone. The result was me getting the perfect vehicle and no headaches.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Service
by 06/20/2016on
Patrick and the rest of the gentlemen found a vehicle in my price range and one that fits me and my family perfectly. Low mileage. Answered any and all questions I had. This is my second purchase through McFaddens and I wouldn't go anywhere else! 😀
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patric Crowley
by 06/20/2016on
Attentive, patient and fallowed up on all aspects to finalize my deal to my needs. He was very nice and friendly. Didn't try pushing me into something I did not want.
Bucketlist Success
by 06/14/2016on
I have wanted a Jeep for a long time, and thanks to Rusty and his team I have just what I wanted. So happy with my car buying experience. Worth the 45 minute drive to South Haven.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments