5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A few days before Christmas, I bumped into their website (Dealership is less than 30 miles from my home) just browsing for nearby used fuel efficient alternative to my 2001 Ford Van. Patrick (Sales) responded within minutes of my email asking for a price on a 2008 Prius, since the website said 'call for price'. I was amazed at the pricing and within a couple hours committed to a test drive for the following day (Friday - 48 hours before Christmas). I surprised myself by committing to buying it before the end of the test drive. I came with papers for a pre approved loan from the Credit Union that i bank at. They were all smiles when I mentioned that i was considering a vehicle from McFadden Friendly Motors. I was thinking that the sales process might be able to be finished after the Christmas weekend/holiday. I have never seen such a great level of response and readiness of a team to complete the entire process within a few hours from the point that i drove onto the property. The process was more than simple. They are complete and thorough in all that they do. A complete vehicle history was provided, all questions answered, and at an excellent (unbeatable) price. Took the 'Bucket Tour' (you just have to be there to understand). I was introduced to the other key members of the sales, finance and service departments. The finance process was also exceeded expectations. Thorough review of details, options, pricing. In just over an hour i knew exactly where all the numbers were. Then they blew my mind, they topped it off by eliminating the entire Secretary of State (DMV) process by taking care of the Title, Taxes, Fees, Plates and Tags on the spot. No extra trips and lines to take care of the remaining paperwork and processing. When i stepped outside, it was just a matter of getting in the car and driving away, knowing that everything - and i do mean Every Thing - had been taken care of, especially me the customer. It is a month since i drove off the lot and i just can not stop smiling like i did when i was there. All because they genuinely care. They took the time and attention to care about not only the vehicle, but also the process as well as the customer. If only i could rate them higher than a 5. Read more