Best of the Best
by 04/29/2018on
Been buying cars and trucks from Barney for 25 years. Professional, courteous, knowledgeable, and will go out of his way to make you happy. Including working with you on different avenues of pricing, financing, finding you exactly what you want and standing by the sale months afterwards. You just do not find the kind of service everywhere . . . Great Professional and caring person . . . . All Good !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst experience I've ever had
by 04/27/2018on
I made a deal with Mike Schuholz on the phone for a 2017 Chrysler 300 we went to the bank and got cashiers check for the car. drove 2+ hours to arrive and inspect the car before test drive, there was a large Crack all the way down the tail light, which he insisted we would have to pay $250. To make the deal happen. Needless to say we walked away. Thanks for not honoring the deal we made.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great buying experience
by 07/15/2017on
Our salesperson Barney made the process super easy, smooth and quick. He was very informative and didn't try to oversell! We'll definitely be buying our next car from him
Just looking
by 04/27/2017on
I was very impressed with the way they treat you. I was just looking. Bev had me take it for a test drive. Then let me take it to lunch and yes we may have done some other car shopping. She wasn't a pushy sale person. But I ended up buying. I am so happy with my purchase. I was treated as if I was the only customer at that time. Found me a wonderful loan that I was happy with. The whole experience was great. I have dealt with another dealership that didn't treat me that way and I tell people not to go there. I do tell people to go to Lafontaine in Saline.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Barney Porzondek is the best
by 05/08/2016on
Barney is the best salesman any dealership could have. We will continue to buy our cars from him.
Outstanding experience!
by 12/28/2015on
Service was fantastic from start to finish!! I've already told family and friends about my experience and that they need to go here for their next car.
thank you lucy
by 08/12/2015on
I have bought several vehicles from Lucy and she has always taken care of me. I was not ready to walk out with a new one, but the numbers were right and the truck was more than I expected. Thank you Lucy. we love working with you and we will be back for our next new car..
Customer service
by 06/14/2015on
Barney was extremely helpful when I purchased my car. Assisted me in getting what I wanted on my car and I'm very satisfied with the results.
Great experience
by 05/02/2015on
I had the pleasure of working with Rick Naylor at the dealership in saline, MI. He provided outstanding service! Was very very helpful and answered every single question I had!
Great Price
by 03/24/2015on
Very happy with purchase, dealer works to get you the best price and exact car you're looking for.