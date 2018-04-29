5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was very impressed with the way they treat you. I was just looking. Bev had me take it for a test drive. Then let me take it to lunch and yes we may have done some other car shopping. She wasn't a pushy sale person. But I ended up buying. I am so happy with my purchase. I was treated as if I was the only customer at that time. Found me a wonderful loan that I was happy with. The whole experience was great. I have dealt with another dealership that didn't treat me that way and I tell people not to go there. I do tell people to go to Lafontaine in Saline. Read more