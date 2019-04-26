Roy O'Brien Ford

22201 E 9 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Roy O'Brien Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
sales Rating

Leasing car

by Cathie m on 04/26/2019

Excellent service. Any problems they handle it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great

by Michael on 07/13/2019

Service with Don was spot on and he did exactly what he said It was nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Serviced my 2017 Mustnag GT

by Jeronimo on 05/16/2019

The team at Roy O’Brien Ford is always very Professional and courteous. They always take very good care of me “Service After The Sale!” That is why I have purchased 11 vehicles form them and specifically Jerry Fortner who has always gone above & beyond to honor my business. I will never purchase a vehicle from any other dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service work

by Mike Glefke on 04/10/2019

Friendly staff and knowledgeable techs. Always get great service at Roy OBrien

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

We have been buying Fords for over fifty years from Roy O"Brien

by Hat and Mat on 04/06/2019

Roy O'Brien has sales people who are efficient, friendly and make buying a car a very pleasant experience. I never felt pressured. We were comparing the Escape and the Edge and the salesman willingly brought out both and parked them next to each other. Differences were explained. We chose the Edge for comfort and love it. We also have a 2017 Focus that we bought from Roy O'brien. Our Edge Titanium has everything except all wheel drive which we decided we didn’t need. A lot of the new technology was explained by the salesman. We never felt rushed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
