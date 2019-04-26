The team at Roy O’Brien Ford is always very Professional and courteous. They always take very good care of me “Service After The Sale!” That is why I have purchased 11 vehicles form them and specifically Jerry Fortner who has always gone above & beyond to honor my business. I will never purchase a vehicle from any other dealership.
We have been buying Fords for over fifty years from Roy O"Brien
by Hat and Mat on 04/06/2019
Roy O'Brien has sales people who are efficient, friendly and make buying a car a very pleasant experience. I never felt pressured. We were comparing the Escape and the Edge and the salesman willingly brought out both and parked them next to each other. Differences were explained. We chose the Edge for comfort and love it. We also have a 2017 Focus that we bought from Roy O'brien. Our Edge Titanium has everything except all wheel drive which we decided we didn’t need. A lot of the new technology was explained by the salesman. We never felt rushed.