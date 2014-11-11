Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Pauli Ford

Pauli Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
2380 Old US 27, Saint Johns, MI 48879
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:30 AM - 3:30 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Pauli Ford

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F-150

by new_car_buye2 on 11/11/2014

We recently purchased a new F-150 from Pauli Ford and the sales and finance team were very helpful and they were enjoyable to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
1 car in stock
0 new1 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Cruze
Chevrolet Cruze
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for