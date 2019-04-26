Skip to main content
Roy O'Brien Ford

22201 E 9 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Leasing car

by Cathie m on 04/26/2019

Excellent service. Any problems they handle it.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

We have been buying Fords for over fifty years from Roy O"Brien

by Hat and Mat on 04/06/2019

Roy O'Brien has sales people who are efficient, friendly and make buying a car a very pleasant experience. I never felt pressured. We were comparing the Escape and the Edge and the salesman willingly brought out both and parked them next to each other. Differences were explained. We chose the Edge for comfort and love it. We also have a 2017 Focus that we bought from Roy O'brien. Our Edge Titanium has everything except all wheel drive which we decided we didn’t need. A lot of the new technology was explained by the salesman. We never felt rushed.

