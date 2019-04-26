5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Roy O'Brien has sales people who are efficient, friendly and make buying a car a very pleasant experience. I never felt pressured. We were comparing the Escape and the Edge and the salesman willingly brought out both and parked them next to each other. Differences were explained. We chose the Edge for comfort and love it. We also have a 2017 Focus that we bought from Roy O'brien. Our Edge Titanium has everything except all wheel drive which we decided we didn’t need. A lot of the new technology was explained by the salesman. We never felt rushed. Read more