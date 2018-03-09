Ecosport
Ecosport
Always a wonderful experience purchasing a car at Royal Oak Ford. Mike Long is our salesman and we love working with him. He always has our best interest at heart. We would never go anywhere else but Royal Oak Ford.
Thanks George
Thanks George
We were very satisfied with our service. George was very good at keeping us informed of the progress of the service needed thru his text messages. And he set up a free rental for us. Thanks George
Unhappy Mustang Owner
Unhappy Mustang Owner
As usual when I took my Mustang into Royal Oak Ford for warranty service I walked away as an unhappy service customer. I took my Mustang in for three issues, a bulge in the sidewall of the left rear tire, the puddle light on the right mirror had a broken lens and the tire pressure monitor did not work on the right rear tire. The only issue that was repaired with out an argument was the tire and that was because I purchased the extra tire warranty. The other two issues resulted with a couple of arguments. I gave a one star rating because I got the Mustang back and the issues eventually got repaired. I would not recommend Royal Oak Ford Service to anyone.
Scout Executive
Scout Executive
I had a great experience purchasing my new F150
Corporate Quality Manager
by 07/24/2018on
Had my oil change as well as the normal required checks requested per the owner manaul
The best Ford dealer on this planet (or Milky Way for that matter)
by 07/11/2018on
Absolutely fabulous. The folks at Royal Oak Ford never fail to impress. All aspects of the operation are first rate. My wife and I have purchased from Royal Oak Ford for almost two decades and have never been disappointed. The service department is top notch. You know how you sometimes might think to go with another local mechanic to save a few bucks? Don't do it. I love my Ford vehicles and want them to run forever. The service department here does it right. I get a warm fuzzy feeling knowing that, whatever the issue, they'll put the car back to showroom new. Wow!
Great service
Great service
Great service in a timely manner. Personable to deal with and very informative.
Parking Issue
Parking Issue
The receptionist was nice and helpful. The car was finished in the time period promised and the staff was helpful with me paying over the phone. But my 2017 Mustang was parked with the plastic under the front bumper scraped over the parking stop. Also my front right tire was pressed to the corner of the parking stop. The tire was compressed all the way to the rim. I was very surprised that my tire wasn't flat from tire/rim damage. Most likely many bands inside my tire were broken due to this. I have pictures if further explanation is needed.
Larry
Larry
was a great experience would tell anybody to go to royal oak ford for a new car talk to Steve Eby he's the man.
Great experience buying a car
by 11/10/2017on
I had a very positive experience. The sales person worked well with the finance person and each explained everything about my car and loan very thoroughly. I would definitely recommend them to anyone.
Ford Focus ST
Ford Focus ST
I had a very pleasant experience working with the people at Royal Oak ford, Wielie was very friendly and i would for sure suggest my friends to contact him.
The best car dealership ever
by 10/28/2017on
The process was long for me because of the bank but my dealer Willie made sure that I was taken care of and comfortable and I didn't have to worry about anything. He madr sure all my wants and needs were met.
3 grand attempted fraud? Mike McKenzie suing me?
by 11/03/2016on
The used salesman Mike M. just attempted to charge my husband $3000.00 extra, by adding 12 months of payments onto a deal. Now the police are coming, I called the wrong manager Mike M. to complain, manager Mike M. has called me 6 times threatening to sue me, if I put his name in the review. Once we realized they added the additional 12 months onto the price, he had to get his trade in back. The correct manager Mike P. has offered to make the original deal, minus the 3 grand. Manager Mike P. called back again, after I asked him not to, to offer the deal, take names off the review, or be sued. I picked being sued. Mike M. said he will ruin me..
Sales experience at Royal Oak Ford
by 09/23/2016on
Excellent...I came in to have my lease checked over for a turn in which was 2 months early. Such a great experience by all sales associates. Turns out I walked out with a new car within a couple of hours. Easiest transition ever!
Highly recommend
Highly recommend
We worked with Andrew. We had such a smooth and easy experience. Would definitely recommend and go back for our next car.
2016 Ford Mustang
2016 Ford Mustang
Very good service in the sales department.
Leasing a new 2017 Ford Escape from Royal Oak Ford
by 07/28/2016on
The whole process could not have gone smoother thanks to Tommy White, my sales person. He helped turn in my old lease and picked up a new 2017 Ford Escape showing me how to work everything in and on the vehicle. Couldn’t be happier. Thanks Tommy
Exceptional customer service
by 07/23/2016on
I just leased a new 2017 Ford Escape and the process was seamless from start to finish. My dealer rep, Anthony, was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. When it came time to pick up the vehicle, I was dreading a long wait, but Anthony had all the paperwork complete and I was out of the dealership with my new car in less than an hour!
Great lease experience
Great lease experience
John Agnello took good care of me as a returning customer.
Poor customer service
Poor customer service
Price for F150 was great, best around. Salesman Andrew M did fine job. The rest of dealership failed the customer service test. Dealership does not understand Comminication or service. Could not process my application for title properly or at all so far. Cannot get a plate after 17 days with vehicle. Apparently dealership said it is secretary of states fault, then mine. Not sure how that happens when you walk in and lease a truck. Pass the buck kind of dealership... certainlyrics have to reiterate that pricing was great, no complaints. KG
never felt more welcomed anywhere else
by 06/16/2016on
Royal oak ford is an amazing dealership. I have purchased 2 trucks from this dealership, same car sales guy. This guy should be the manager. I shopped around at other dealerships, high end dealerships, and competitive dealerships. By far the best customer service at Royal oak ford. I have never felt more welcomed anywhere else!
