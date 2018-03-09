service Rating

As usual when I took my Mustang into Royal Oak Ford for warranty service I walked away as an unhappy service customer. I took my Mustang in for three issues, a bulge in the sidewall of the left rear tire, the puddle light on the right mirror had a broken lens and the tire pressure monitor did not work on the right rear tire. The only issue that was repaired with out an argument was the tire and that was because I purchased the extra tire warranty. The other two issues resulted with a couple of arguments. I gave a one star rating because I got the Mustang back and the issues eventually got repaired. I would not recommend Royal Oak Ford Service to anyone. Read more