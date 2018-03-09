Royal Oak Ford

27550 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Royal Oak Ford

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Ecosport

by Cheryl B on 09/03/2018

Always a wonderful experience purchasing a car at Royal Oak Ford. Mike Long is our salesman and we love working with him. He always has our best interest at heart. We would never go anywhere else but Royal Oak Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

57 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Thanks George

by Ann T 123 on 09/17/2018

We were very satisfied with our service. George was very good at keeping us informed of the progress of the service needed thru his text messages. And he set up a free rental for us. Thanks George

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Unhappy Mustang Owner

by Not Happy on 09/04/2018

As usual when I took my Mustang into Royal Oak Ford for warranty service I walked away as an unhappy service customer. I took my Mustang in for three issues, a bulge in the sidewall of the left rear tire, the puddle light on the right mirror had a broken lens and the tire pressure monitor did not work on the right rear tire. The only issue that was repaired with out an argument was the tire and that was because I purchased the extra tire warranty. The other two issues resulted with a couple of arguments. I gave a one star rating because I got the Mustang back and the issues eventually got repaired. I would not recommend Royal Oak Ford Service to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

Scout Executive

by VicPBerkly on 08/19/2018

I had a great experience purchasing my new F150

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Corporate Quality Manager

by Happyface on 07/24/2018

Had my oil change as well as the normal required checks requested per the owner manaul

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

The best Ford dealer on this planet (or Milky Way for that matter)

by Carpe Caelum on 07/11/2018

Absolutely fabulous. The folks at Royal Oak Ford never fail to impress. All aspects of the operation are first rate. My wife and I have purchased from Royal Oak Ford for almost two decades and have never been disappointed. The service department is top notch. You know how you sometimes might think to go with another local mechanic to save a few bucks? Don't do it. I love my Ford vehicles and want them to run forever. The service department here does it right. I get a warm fuzzy feeling knowing that, whatever the issue, they'll put the car back to showroom new. Wow!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Katydid43 on 05/05/2018

Great service in a timely manner. Personable to deal with and very informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Parking Issue

by sklozik on 03/25/2018

The receptionist was nice and helpful. The car was finished in the time period promised and the staff was helpful with me paying over the phone. But my 2017 Mustang was parked with the plastic under the front bumper scraped over the parking stop. Also my front right tire was pressed to the corner of the parking stop. The tire was compressed all the way to the rim. I was very surprised that my tire wasn't flat from tire/rim damage. Most likely many bands inside my tire were broken due to this. I have pictures if further explanation is needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Larry

by bear1955 on 11/11/2017

was a great experience would tell anybody to go to royal oak ford for a new car talk to Steve Eby he's the man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience buying a car

by mkgood2go on 11/10/2017

I had a very positive experience. The sales person worked well with the finance person and each explained everything about my car and loan very thoroughly. I would definitely recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Focus ST

by Pavankumar on 11/06/2017

I had a very pleasant experience working with the people at Royal Oak ford, Wielie was very friendly and i would for sure suggest my friends to contact him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

The best car dealership ever

by MissKTStrong on 10/28/2017

The process was long for me because of the bank but my dealer Willie made sure that I was taken care of and comfortable and I didn't have to worry about anything. He madr sure all my wants and needs were met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

3 grand attempted fraud? Mike McKenzie suing me?

by mimimi123 on 11/03/2016

The used salesman Mike M. just attempted to charge my husband $3000.00 extra, by adding 12 months of payments onto a deal. Now the police are coming, I called the wrong manager Mike M. to complain, manager Mike M. has called me 6 times threatening to sue me, if I put his name in the review. Once we realized they added the additional 12 months onto the price, he had to get his trade in back. The correct manager Mike P. has offered to make the original deal, minus the 3 grand. Manager Mike P. called back again, after I asked him not to, to offer the deal, take names off the review, or be sued. I picked being sued. Mike M. said he will ruin me..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Sales experience at Royal Oak Ford

by Klehman507 on 09/23/2016

Excellent...I came in to have my lease checked over for a turn in which was 2 months early. Such a great experience by all sales associates. Turns out I walked out with a new car within a couple of hours. Easiest transition ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Highly recommend

by meliandsam on 08/11/2016

We worked with Andrew. We had such a smooth and easy experience. Would definitely recommend and go back for our next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2016 Ford Mustang

by nratay1 on 08/08/2016

Very good service in the sales department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Leasing a new 2017 Ford Escape from Royal Oak Ford

by bigrafx on 07/28/2016

The whole process could not have gone smoother thanks to Tommy White, my sales person. He helped turn in my old lease and picked up a new 2017 Ford Escape showing me how to work everything in and on the vehicle. Couldn’t be happier. Thanks Tommy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exceptional customer service

by jennifer1219 on 07/23/2016

I just leased a new 2017 Ford Escape and the process was seamless from start to finish. My dealer rep, Anthony, was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. When it came time to pick up the vehicle, I was dreading a long wait, but Anthony had all the paperwork complete and I was out of the dealership with my new car in less than an hour!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great lease experience

by Ford201693 on 07/19/2016

John Agnello took good care of me as a returning customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Poor customer service

by KevinG197 on 07/01/2016

Price for F150 was great, best around. Salesman Andrew M did fine job. The rest of dealership failed the customer service test. Dealership does not understand Comminication or service. Could not process my application for title properly or at all so far. Cannot get a plate after 17 days with vehicle. Apparently dealership said it is secretary of states fault, then mine. Not sure how that happens when you walk in and lease a truck. Pass the buck kind of dealership... certainlyrics have to reiterate that pricing was great, no complaints. KG

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

never felt more welcomed anywhere else

by seanfranks on 06/16/2016

Royal oak ford is an amazing dealership. I have purchased 2 trucks from this dealership, same car sales guy. This guy should be the manager. I shopped around at other dealerships, high end dealerships, and competitive dealerships. By far the best customer service at Royal oak ford. I have never felt more welcomed anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

