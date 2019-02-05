sales Rating

Was out comparison shopping the last week of July 2017. Saw all the ads on TV for unbelievable deals/specials. Went to the MH website, clicked on sales, was connected to Jackie W. direct email. Spelled out that I was a GM retiree, desired car/suv budget must have features. She responded with in the hour! I was 61 miles away getting very close to a deal on a Buick Encore. Jackie dropped me a follow up email, wondering my intentions and time frame. Also if she could earn my business with a $800 Down $209 price point on a 2 year lease. This was at 2:45 pm on 7.29.17 I responded how late are you open? 4pm I arrived at 3:20 She had the 2017 Equinox Prepped Washed Ready We took it for a ride on I-75 north and south And took it for a ride over 11 mile road and the service drive, which is rough road and it performed well. Returned , made the deal, met with finance guru Michael Lowe Multiple rebates were available , including turning in a competitors lease , for $1500 We scheduled a 9:30 pick up for 7.31.17 As all promotions changed on 8.1.17 Jackie gets 100 bonus points for not once: Wasting my time Being Honest Upfront and candid 100% genuine & sincere Since the purchase less than 4 days ago, I have had positive followups from Jackie and Miss Kay Hargreaves Also very noteworthy Upon taking delivery of the Equinox Jackie took us on tour of the dealership, introducing us to porters, service and parts personnel . Read more