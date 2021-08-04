Matthews Hargreaves Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Matthews Hargreaves Chevrolet
Harrassing!
by 04/08/2021on
Do Not Go To These People!! Bought my Equinox from them back in 2016. Loved my salesgirl. However, starting in 2019, every 2 months or so, I get letters from them wanting to buy my car from me. I ignored the letters since I have no desire to sell my car and I have never received phone calls from them regarding it. However, last week, my father, who is not on any of my paperwork but has had his own service done there, gets a phone call from the used car manager asking when I’m going to bring my car in to sell it to them! Seriously?!?!?! Your customer service was always crappy and you couldn’t actually answer your phones to save your own lives but you have no problem harassing my father to try to get to me!
Service & Management offers poor service
by 04/01/2021on
I really tried to give this dealership a chance. After multiple interactions with different employees I had to give up. DO NOT patronize this establishment. Poor communication, inferior customer service will be what you receive
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Review
by 05/02/2019on
Grant helped take care of everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Matthew Hargraves
by 11/09/2018on
As usual the experience was excellent. I have been using this dealership for the past 20 years
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bryan Nicholas
by 08/14/2017on
Bryan Nicholas was welcoming and very helpful! He went above and beyond to get me the best deal available while meeting my standards.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review of dealer
by 08/14/2017on
The dealer who I leased a new vehicle from was great to help go through all process in detail. She was very thoughtful trying to find a vehicle that meet my expectations. Overall process has been clear and stress-free to me. Excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 08/12/2017on
I ended up with an even better car than I was expecting, thank you for the great service and deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Back In a Chevrolet
by 08/04/2017on
Was out comparison shopping the last week of July 2017. Saw all the ads on TV for unbelievable deals/specials. Went to the MH website, clicked on sales, was connected to Jackie W. direct email. Spelled out that I was a GM retiree, desired car/suv budget must have features. She responded with in the hour! I was 61 miles away getting very close to a deal on a Buick Encore. Jackie dropped me a follow up email, wondering my intentions and time frame. Also if she could earn my business with a $800 Down $209 price point on a 2 year lease. This was at 2:45 pm on 7.29.17 I responded how late are you open? 4pm I arrived at 3:20 She had the 2017 Equinox Prepped Washed Ready We took it for a ride on I-75 north and south And took it for a ride over 11 mile road and the service drive, which is rough road and it performed well. Returned , made the deal, met with finance guru Michael Lowe Multiple rebates were available , including turning in a competitors lease , for $1500 We scheduled a 9:30 pick up for 7.31.17 As all promotions changed on 8.1.17 Jackie gets 100 bonus points for not once: Wasting my time Being Honest Upfront and candid 100% genuine & sincere Since the purchase less than 4 days ago, I have had positive followups from Jackie and Miss Kay Hargreaves Also very noteworthy Upon taking delivery of the Equinox Jackie took us on tour of the dealership, introducing us to porters, service and parts personnel .
Purchasing from Matthew-Hargrave
by 07/30/2017on
Excelllent salesman. Eric was right on top of everything. This was the second car we have purchased from him and both times were a pleasant experience-- as was dealing with the finance person
Thank you Matthews-Hargreaves!
by 07/30/2017on
This dealership really worked with me when it came to leasing a new car. Heather B. worked with me every step of the way, making sure I got every deal/discount that I was eligible for. Her patience was excellent when I spent all day at the dealership and test drove several cars. This is a place owned by a family that is clearly looking out for their customers and are willing to work with you to get and keep your business for years to come! I will definitely be going back when my lease is up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 07/28/2017on
We recently purchased a new vehicle through Matthews-Hargreaves and had a great experience. The sales staff listed to our wants and concerns and met or exceeded all of our expectations! We will definitely return to this dealership for future purchases!
Good Experience
by 07/19/2017on
The sales person and the financial person were both very helpful. They explined anything I did not understand. They made the experience of buying a car an easy process .
Awesome Experiance
by 07/07/2017on
The only time I had a New Vehicle with in 24 hours. Truly Incredible. Jared and Suzanne are True Professionals, who makes it happen. I'm definitely going to refer them to Everyone.
Memorable experience
by 06/27/2017on
Lets start off by saying this is my first time dealing with a dealership for a lease/purchase of a vehicle. The staff was friendly and helped me through every step of the way to build the truck that I wanted. I will not even think of looking anywhere else to get my GM products because their prices can't be beat. Trust me I shopped around comparing quotes they save me like $250 dollars off my monthly payment.
Excellent Service
by 06/24/2017on
This is my second vehicle that I've gotten from Matthews Hargreaves and the service is the same, excellent! Heather B. & Rob never cease to amaze me. I recommend them to everyone that I can.
good price for the 2017 cheverolet Malibu
by 06/13/2017on
David St. Onge with three days left, took the bull by the horns and got my deal done.
Purchased a new car.
by 06/11/2017on
I had a lot of fun. Eric Tahir is VERY good at his job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kathy's New Chevy
by 06/10/2017on
My experience with Matthew-Hargreaves was wonderful. Everyone was friendly as well as knowledgeable. I feel that everyone at the dealership cared about me as a customer from the moment I walked in the door. My questions were answered, as well as some that were anticipated. I would not hesitate to return to the dealership for another purchase in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I"m seeing the USA in my Chevrolet
by 05/31/2017on
I am so happy with my new Malibu. My sales person, Kathy McFarland, made the buying experience painless. No surprises I said what I wanted and Kathy made it happen. I am not an easy buyer, I shopped around other dealers so I knew what I wanted. Kathy did not hound me with phone calls, her patience paid off. will continu to tell people to buy a car from Matthews-Hargreaves
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, efficient and friendly
by 05/31/2017on
Hmmm, what do I think about the team at Matthews Hargreaves Chevrolet? Well, the first word that comes to mind? Fantastic! From the young lady at the front desk, my sales person Bryan N, explained everything on my Silverado, answered my numerous questions(even the next day, when all was said and done), Eric the young man who handled my trade(thanks for the great deal!), Lisa in the finance department..I've never been in and out of a finance office so quick! But I never felt rushed. Quite the opposite, she explained everything in great detail, and didn't try to sell us anything we didn't need. I will make sure to tell friends and family about everyone at Matthews Hargreaves Chevrolet. Thanks again, I love my Silverado!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new lease
by 05/27/2017on
Everyone was very helpful in helping me to get what I wanted in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes