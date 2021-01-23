Jeffrey Honda
Customer Reviews of Jeffrey Honda
Great customer service
by 01/23/2021on
I worked with Gloria at Jeffrey Honda when trying to by a new Honda CR-V Hybrid. Gloria was very attentive, explained all the accessories, patient, and always followed up with me to see what I was thinking. I came to the showroom to see her three times and she was never one of those pushy car sales reps to get me to close that day. Of course on the dealer side, management may not like that. But on the consumer side, I felt I was able to come to her with any questions and not be anxious on making immediate decisions. Unfortunately, when I thought I was ready to close on a deal, family issues caused me not to get a car at that time. However, I will remember the customer service that was provided by Gloria, and will recommend Jeffrey Honda to family/friends/colleagues, so that they too can enjoy the experience of car shopping. Great Job Gloria and Jeffrey Honda!
Excellent Service- good people.
by 03/15/2020on
Paul S. - Gratiot I enjoyed working with Paul on my car purchase and appreciate his candid no-pressure style. He's a car guy and relates with the auto enthusiast in all of us. He was knowledgeable and helped every step of the way. I also feel that I got an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. Highly recommend going to Paul if you're in the market for a new or slightly used vehicle. Smooth and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change/tire rotation
by 03/12/2020on
I went in for an oil change and a tire rotation your service tech was very professional, job was done quick and my car was washed and ready to go in no time at all and I appreciate it that
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always the BEST buying experience.
by 03/03/2020on
I have been buying or leasing my Hondas for many many years and it's always a great experience. My original salesperson Randy P. was fantastic but he retired and I have been dealing with Gloria for my last 2 cars and she is awesome.Highly recommend talking to her if you need a new Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always welcoming and treats customers well
by 01/17/2020on
I love bringing my car here for oil changes had car check ups. I know I can trust them with my car. Been coming to them for years and no complaints. Consultants are so friendly and very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 01/07/2020on
The service department at Jeffrey Acura is the best anywhere. Matt Smith is exceptional in customer service and satisfaction!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer service
by 01/04/2020on
Gil, our service advisor is great at his job. He is friendly, knowledgeable and went above and beyond to explain different options for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Easy Peasy
by 01/03/2020on
I knew what I wanted and the sales team at Jeffrey Kia made my purchase easy and quick. Sheldon was great to work with. I let them know what I wanted, they had it in stock, so I went to drive it on my lunch break. They gave me a good price, valued my trade, and got my financing approved in about an hour. I appreciate them respecting my time constraints and keeping things reasonable without being pushy on up-sells. I ended up purchasing the extended coverages to protect myself, but they made it easy as it was quite affordable after the discounts they offered. I won't be in the market for another new vehicle for a while, but I'll be recommending Jeffery Auto to everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best customer service I’ve ever had
by 01/02/2020on
Gil ibarra was extremely helpful with my repair. Everything was completed exactly as he stated. I will definitely be returning to this dealership for service from now on!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thorough without tricks
by 12/22/2019on
Good advice well explained during oil change with multipoint inspection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!
by 12/04/2019on
Information and people were amazing and knowledgeable. Loved my sales rep.
Acura Service
by 11/25/2019on
Every service experience I’ve encountered at Jeffrey Automotive Group has been impeccable because of Matt! Matt is an honest and knowledgeable service manager. Through the years he has been diligent with building a loyal relationship and therefore, I trust his recommendations regarding the service for my vehicle. I’ve not had any major concerns with my MDX. When I upgrade, it will be an Acura specifically the Jeffery Automotive Group primarily because of the trusting relationship I’ve developed with Matt. He needs to be cloned!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine maintenance
by 11/20/2019on
Arrived without appointment for a oil change on my 2001 Accord. Gil was my service rep. I was advised that it would take a little longer than usual due to being busy. It took about an hour and a half, a reasonable time for the maintenance. After the oil change they ran my car though the wash, which was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2019 rogue sport
by 11/18/2019on
only problem was the delay writing up the lease terms, only one manager available
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer
by 11/14/2019on
very pleased, work done promptly . No complaints
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Owner
by 11/14/2019on
Outstanding service on both our Nissan and Kia vehicles. My wife Barbara and I have been with Jeffrey Kia and Nissan for many years and appreciate all work and service done on our vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service visit
by 11/09/2019on
Awesome service, courteous and prompt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 11/04/2019on
The whole Jeffery property is wonderful. This is my fourth car that I bought through Jeffery. The experience is always outstanding. Caitlyn our saleswoman for this buy was very helpful in making the buying tribulation go as smoothly as possible.
Nissan service
by 11/02/2019on
I was extremely satisfied with the work done on my car. The service manager Mark Calderon went above and with getting what was needed done for my car. He also called in a timely manner with updates. I am very satisfied with my car and the service performed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with a Smile
by 10/27/2019on
Another quick and easy oil change done by the great people at the Jeffrey Acura Service Department. First time I made my appointment online (I usually call to schedule), and all went fabulously well. I was on my way within a half hour in my washed car. Just one of the many reasons Jeffrey has been my dealership of choice for almost 20 years!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable