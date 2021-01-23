5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I worked with Gloria at Jeffrey Honda when trying to by a new Honda CR-V Hybrid. Gloria was very attentive, explained all the accessories, patient, and always followed up with me to see what I was thinking. I came to the showroom to see her three times and she was never one of those pushy car sales reps to get me to close that day. Of course on the dealer side, management may not like that. But on the consumer side, I felt I was able to come to her with any questions and not be anxious on making immediate decisions. Unfortunately, when I thought I was ready to close on a deal, family issues caused me not to get a car at that time. However, I will remember the customer service that was provided by Gloria, and will recommend Jeffrey Honda to family/friends/colleagues, so that they too can enjoy the experience of car shopping. Great Job Gloria and Jeffrey Honda! Read more