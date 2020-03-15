Jeffrey Honda

30800 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jeffrey Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(48)
Recommend: Yes (47) No (1)
sales Rating

Excellent Service- good people.

by MicHunt85 on 03/15/2020

Paul S. - Gratiot I enjoyed working with Paul on my car purchase and appreciate his candid no-pressure style. He's a car guy and relates with the auto enthusiast in all of us. He was knowledgeable and helped every step of the way. I also feel that I got an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. Highly recommend going to Paul if you're in the market for a new or slightly used vehicle. Smooth and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
68 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Oil change/tire rotation

by Ms.Jackson on 03/12/2020

I went in for an oil change and a tire rotation your service tech was very professional, job was done quick and my car was washed and ready to go in no time at all and I appreciate it that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Always the BEST buying experience.

by Jbar1956 on 03/03/2020

I have been buying or leasing my Hondas for many many years and it's always a great experience. My original salesperson Randy P. was fantastic but he retired and I have been dealing with Gloria for my last 2 cars and she is awesome.Highly recommend talking to her if you need a new Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always welcoming and treats customers well

by Lyn on 01/17/2020

I love bringing my car here for oil changes had car check ups. I know I can trust them with my car. Been coming to them for years and no complaints. Consultants are so friendly and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The Best

by sharon on 01/07/2020

The service department at Jeffrey Acura is the best anywhere. Matt Smith is exceptional in customer service and satisfaction!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer service

by Fedorczyk on 01/04/2020

Gil, our service advisor is great at his job. He is friendly, knowledgeable and went above and beyond to explain different options for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Easy Peasy

by TJC on 01/03/2020

I knew what I wanted and the sales team at Jeffrey Kia made my purchase easy and quick. Sheldon was great to work with. I let them know what I wanted, they had it in stock, so I went to drive it on my lunch break. They gave me a good price, valued my trade, and got my financing approved in about an hour. I appreciate them respecting my time constraints and keeping things reasonable without being pushy on up-sells. I ended up purchasing the extended coverages to protect myself, but they made it easy as it was quite affordable after the discounts they offered. I won't be in the market for another new vehicle for a while, but I'll be recommending Jeffery Auto to everyone I know.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best customer service I’ve ever had

by Willscan on 01/02/2020

Gil ibarra was extremely helpful with my repair. Everything was completed exactly as he stated. I will definitely be returning to this dealership for service from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thorough without tricks

by fj on 12/22/2019

Good advice well explained during oil change with multipoint inspection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome!

by G on 12/04/2019

Information and people were amazing and knowledgeable. Loved my sales rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Acura Service

by 123 on 11/25/2019

Every service experience I’ve encountered at Jeffrey Automotive Group has been impeccable because of Matt! Matt is an honest and knowledgeable service manager. Through the years he has been diligent with building a loyal relationship and therefore, I trust his recommendations regarding the service for my vehicle. I’ve not had any major concerns with my MDX. When I upgrade, it will be an Acura specifically the Jeffery Automotive Group primarily because of the trusting relationship I’ve developed with Matt. He needs to be cloned!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine maintenance

by 123456 on 11/20/2019

Arrived without appointment for a oil change on my 2001 Accord. Gil was my service rep. I was advised that it would take a little longer than usual due to being busy. It took about an hour and a half, a reasonable time for the maintenance. After the oil change they ran my car though the wash, which was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

2019 rogue sport

by lachauvin on 11/18/2019

only problem was the delay writing up the lease terms, only one manager available

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

customer

by nissan on 11/14/2019

very pleased, work done promptly . No complaints

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Owner

by Mikiel on 11/14/2019

Outstanding service on both our Nissan and Kia vehicles. My wife Barbara and I have been with Jeffrey Kia and Nissan for many years and appreciate all work and service done on our vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service visit

by Husain on 11/09/2019

Awesome service, courteous and prompt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by Caitlyn on 11/04/2019

The whole Jeffery property is wonderful. This is my fourth car that I bought through Jeffery. The experience is always outstanding. Caitlyn our saleswoman for this buy was very helpful in making the buying tribulation go as smoothly as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Nissan service

by Vernsky1 on 11/02/2019

I was extremely satisfied with the work done on my car. The service manager Mark Calderon went above and with getting what was needed done for my car. He also called in a timely manner with updates. I am very satisfied with my car and the service performed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service with a Smile

by DWax on 10/27/2019

Another quick and easy oil change done by the great people at the Jeffrey Acura Service Department. First time I made my appointment online (I usually call to schedule), and all went fabulously well. I was on my way within a half hour in my washed car. Just one of the many reasons Jeffrey has been my dealership of choice for almost 20 years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Good Deal

by Nissanrogue on 10/16/2019

The price for the online ad was honored. I was given all the information, a fair price for my trade-in, and the salesman was very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
