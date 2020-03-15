sales Rating

I knew what I wanted and the sales team at Jeffrey Kia made my purchase easy and quick. Sheldon was great to work with. I let them know what I wanted, they had it in stock, so I went to drive it on my lunch break. They gave me a good price, valued my trade, and got my financing approved in about an hour. I appreciate them respecting my time constraints and keeping things reasonable without being pushy on up-sells. I ended up purchasing the extended coverages to protect myself, but they made it easy as it was quite affordable after the discounts they offered. I won't be in the market for another new vehicle for a while, but I'll be recommending Jeffery Auto to everyone I know. Read more