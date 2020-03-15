Paul S. - Gratiot
I enjoyed working with Paul on my car purchase and appreciate his candid no-pressure style. He's a car guy and relates with the auto enthusiast in all of us. He was knowledgeable and helped every step of the way. I also feel that I got an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. Highly recommend going to Paul if you're in the market for a new or slightly used vehicle. Smooth and easy
I have been buying or leasing my Hondas for many many years and it's always a great experience. My original salesperson Randy P. was fantastic but he retired and I have been dealing with Gloria for my last 2 cars and she is awesome.Highly recommend talking to her if you need a new Honda!
I knew what I wanted and the sales team at Jeffrey Kia made my purchase easy and quick. Sheldon was great to work with. I let them know what I wanted, they had it in stock, so I went to drive it on my lunch break. They gave me a good price, valued my trade, and got my financing approved in about an hour.
I appreciate them respecting my time constraints and keeping things reasonable without being pushy on up-sells. I ended up purchasing the extended coverages to protect myself, but they made it easy as it was quite affordable after the discounts they offered.
I won't be in the market for another new vehicle for a while, but I'll be recommending Jeffery Auto to everyone I know.
Every service experience I’ve encountered at Jeffrey Automotive Group has been impeccable because of Matt! Matt is an honest and knowledgeable service manager. Through the years he has been diligent with building a loyal relationship and therefore, I trust his recommendations regarding the service for my vehicle. I’ve not had any major concerns with my MDX. When I upgrade, it will be an Acura specifically the Jeffery Automotive Group primarily because of the trusting relationship I’ve developed with Matt. He needs to be cloned!!
Arrived without appointment for a oil change on my 2001 Accord. Gil was my service rep.
I was advised that it would take a little longer than usual due to being busy. It took about an hour and a half, a reasonable time for the maintenance. After the oil change they ran my car though the wash, which was great
The whole Jeffery property is wonderful. This is my fourth car that I bought through Jeffery. The experience is always outstanding. Caitlyn our saleswoman for this buy was very helpful in making the buying tribulation go as smoothly as possible.
I was extremely satisfied with the work done on my car. The service manager Mark Calderon went above and with getting what was needed done for my car. He also called in a timely manner with updates. I am very satisfied with my car and the service performed.
Another quick and easy oil change done by the great people at the Jeffrey Acura Service Department. First time I made my appointment online (I usually call to schedule), and all went fabulously well. I was on my way within a half hour in my washed car. Just one of the many reasons Jeffrey has been my dealership of choice for almost 20 years!
