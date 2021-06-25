Skip to main content
Don Nester Chevrolet

424 E Federal Hwy, Roscommon, MI 48653
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Don Nester Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by maxemize on 06/25/2021

They did what they promised on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Home Town Dealer

by Coach11 on 05/30/2021

On time great service even delivered my vehicle after service back to my home!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
54 cars in stock
0 new54 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
